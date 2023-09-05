Highlights | SL VS AFG, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By 2 Runs In Thriller To Qualify For Super 4s

Sri Lanka narrowly escaped a thrilling encounter, leaving Afghanistan heartbroken. Afghanistan faced a monumental task for qualification and came agonizingly close to achieving it. Their determination was evident even after 37.1 overs, needing a six from the next three deliveries. However, Fazalhaq Farooqi's decision to block all three balls dashed their hopes. Rashid, who denied singles in the 36th over, watched the excruciating turn of events from the non-striker's end. Credit goes to Afghanistan for their remarkable performance.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka started strongly, but Afghanistan fought back, taking three wickets for 23 runs. Mendis and Asalanka's century stand revived Sri Lanka. Afghanistan struck back, reducing them from 188/3 to 227/7. Sri Lanka set a target of 292. Chasing within 37.1 overs, Afghanistan lost both openers quickly. Gulbadin and Rahmat Shah played crucial roles, with Nabi's explosive fifty keeping them in the game. However, Sri Lanka's bowlers held their nerve, with Wellalage's brilliant 32nd over turning the tide. Afghanistan needed one hit, but DDS removed Mujeeb, sealing a dramatic victory for Sri Lanka and shattering Afghanistan's hopes.

