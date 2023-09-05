Highlights | SL VS AFG, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By 2 Runs In Thriller To Qualify For Super 4s
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Afghanistan Needed To Win Match In 37.1 Overs To Qualify For Super 4s but SL won by 2 runs.
Afghanistan faced a monumental task for qualification and came agonizingly close to achieving it. Their determination was evident even after 37.1 overs, needing a six from the next three deliveries. However, Fazalhaq Farooqi's decision to block all three balls dashed their hopes. Rashid, who denied singles in the 36th over, watched the excruciating turn of events from the non-striker's end. Credit goes to Afghanistan for their remarkable performance.
Opting to bat, Sri Lanka started strongly, but Afghanistan fought back, taking three wickets for 23 runs. Mendis and Asalanka's century stand revived Sri Lanka. Afghanistan struck back, reducing them from 188/3 to 227/7. Sri Lanka set a target of 292. Chasing within 37.1 overs, Afghanistan lost both openers quickly. Gulbadin and Rahmat Shah played crucial roles, with Nabi's explosive fifty keeping them in the game. However, Sri Lanka's bowlers held their nerve, with Wellalage's brilliant 32nd over turning the tide. Afghanistan needed one hit, but DDS removed Mujeeb, sealing a dramatic victory for Sri Lanka and shattering Afghanistan's hopes.
Thanks all for joining in our coverage of Asia Cup 2023 match no. 6 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Tune in to our coverage of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh today.
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis After Winning Player of the Match
"We batted well in the first ten overs and then in the middle overs. I did my best today for my today. We were under pressure. The bowlers did a great job. With four fielders outside the circle, it's very hard to bowl. We did well in all three departments and that's why we won. Wellalage bowled really well, he got two wickets in an over. Matheesha also bowled well, he's improving."
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka
"It's a tough one, very hard to defend such a total. DDS and my wicket - that was the important part of the game. Mendis and Asalanka built the innings really well. We didn't chip today. Credit to Theekshana and Wellalage - they played brilliantly to finish on 291. Kasun opened the door for us. Nabi played an outstanding innings which almost took away the game from us. We found a way to win."
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi
"Very disappointed about it (the loss and elimination). We fought well, we gave our 100%. Proud of the team for they way we played, the way we batted. I think in the last couple of years we played good cricket in the ODI format also. We are still learning a lot. We had a lot of positives in this tournament. We are very near to the World Cup, what we did wrong here we will learn and be better for World Cup. Our crowd is always supporting us. We are thankful to them. We tried tour best to give something back to them today, we feel sorry for them."
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: SL Into The Super 4s
Sri Lanka narrowly escapes, while Afghanistan's valiant effort ends in heartbreak. Afghanistan faced an uphill battle to advance, coming agonizingly close. Their unwavering determination was evident even after 37.1 overs when they needed just one six from the next three deliveries. However, Fazalhaq Farooqi's decision to block all three balls dashed their hopes. Rashid, who had earlier denied a couple of singles in the 36th over, could only watch the excruciating turn of events from the non-striker's end. Credit is due to Afghanistan for their remarkable performance in this match.
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: SL Win To Qualify For Super 4s
Dhananjaya claims a crucial wicket as Fazalhaq Farooqi is given out lbw. The offbreak deceives Fazalhaq Farooqi as he attempts to defend on the wrong line, missing the ball and getting struck on the back leg. It appears to be a straightforward decision, with ball-tracking confirming it would hit the middle of middle stump. Sri Lanka secures victory by 2 runs, advancing to the Super Fours, while Afghanistan is eliminated. Fazalhaq Farooqi departs without scoring, facing 3 balls.
LIVE Score
SL 291/8 (50)
AFG 289 (37.4)
Sri Lanka won by 2 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG Near Qualification
Rajitha strikes as Najibullah departs. Rajitha bowls a cunning slower ball at 116kph, and Najibullah attempts a forceful slog over the leg-side boundary. Although he connects well, Nissanka makes an excellent running catch from deep backward square leg, securing it confidently under pressure.
LIVE Score AFG 289/8 (37) CRR: 7.81 REQ: 0.23
Afghanistan need 3 runs in 78 balls
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG 8 Down
Rajitha strikes as Najibullah departs. Rajitha bowls a cunning slower ball at 116kph, and Najibullah attempts a forceful slog over the leg-side boundary. Although he connects well, Nissanka makes an excellent running catch from deep backward square leg, securing it confidently under pressure.
LIVE Score AFG 276/8 (35.4) CRR: 7.74 REQ: 1.12
Afghanistan need 16 runs in 86 balls
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG Still In The Chase
Theekshana conceded 9 runs. Najibullah cut a 105kph delivery for a single through cover. A 100kph short ball outside off was chopped to extra cover by Najibullah. Rashid Khan drove a full delivery to long-on for a single at 105kph. A slightly short delivery was cut by Najibullah to deep point for one run, and Rashid Khan missed a flick on a leg-side wide, granting two extra runs. A tough chance for a catch was missed by Theekshana off Najibullah's powerful drive, and Najibullah struck a remarkable six, moving leg-side and thumping it over long-off.
LIVE Score AFG 259/7 (34) CRR: 7.62 REQ: 2.06
Afghanistan need 33 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Rashid Khan In The Middle
Shahidi's downfall continues as Wellalage claims his second wicket in the over. Wellalage delivers a relatively short ball that seemed ripe for dispatch, but Shahidi's pull shot takes an inside edge, looping towards short fine leg. Rajitha makes no mistake, and Shahidi departs after a well-made 59 runs, featuring 3 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score AFG 237/7 (31.5) CRR: 7.45 REQ: 3.03
Afghanistan need 55 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG 6 Down
Wellalage claims the crucial wicket of Karim Janat. The delivery is full, slightly outside off, tempting Karim Janat to go for a powerful shot across the line. Unfortunately, he overcommits and loses his form in the process, resulting in a catch by Karunaratne.
LIVE Score AFG 234/6 (31.1) CRR: 7.51 REQ: 3.08
Afghanistan need 58 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG Near Super 4 Qualification
In the 30th over, Pathirana faced challenges with his bowling. Shahidi struggled to spot a slower ball bumper and managed no run. He also faced a 143kph blockhole delivery, squirting it off the inner edge to short fine leg. Shahidi later scored 2 runs with a flick wide of mid-on, while Karim Janat hit a powerful SIX over extra cover, showcasing strong batting skills.
LIVE Score AFG 234/5 (31) CRR: 7.55 REQ: 3.05
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG On Top
Rajitha bowled a mix of deliveries. Karim Janat managed a boundary with a lofted shot over mid-off. Shahidi scored a run and a leg bye as they tried to advance but faced challenges from Rajitha's deliveries.
LIVE Score AFG 221/5 (29) CRR: 7.62 REQ: 3.38
Afghanistan need 71 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Nabi Departs
Theekshana dismisses the key player. A fantastic running catch at long-on ends Nabi's superb innings of 65 off 32 balls, instilling belief in Afghanistan. Nabi aimed for a maximum over wide long-on, but DDS, running to his right, held onto a challenging catch, clutching it around his right shoulder.
LIVE Score AFG 203/5 (27) CRR: 7.52 REQ: 3.87
Afghanistan need 89 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Fifty For Nabi
Mohammad Nabi, at 38 years young, scores Afghanistan's fastest ODI fifty in just 24 balls. His experience shines as he anticipates Pathirana's tactics and delivers when needed, a true warrior for Afghanistan.
LIVE Score AFG 186/4 (25) CRR: 7.44 REQ: 4.24
Afghanistan need 106 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Nabi Stands Tall
In the 22nd over, Nabi managed boundaries via an edge and a steer, adding unpredictability to his shots. In the 21st, he confidently lofted a ball for a crucial four.
LIVE Score AFG 161/4 (23) CRR: 7 REQ: 4.85
Afghanistan need 131 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG 4 Down
Rajitha strikes! Rahmat's dismissal appears soft in this match. The delivery had a slower pace and was back of a length. Rahmat attempted a lofted shot too early, finding mid-on perfectly, leaving him visibly surprised and disappointed. Despite Rahmat's promising form, he departs. Rahmat c Pathirana b Rajitha 45(40) [4s-5 6s-1].
LIVE Score AFG 128/4 (19.5) CRR: 6.45 REQ: 5.44
Afghanistan need 164 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: SL Search For Wickets
Theekshana bowled a mix of deliveries. Shahidi got a single and a boundary with a late cut. In the same over, Rahmat took a single and Shahidi drove for two more runs. The over ended with a missed yorker. In the previous over by Rajitha, Shahidi scored three runs, and Rahmat got a four with an edge over backward point. The over ended with a single off Rahmat's thigh pad.
LIVE Score AFG 121/3 (18.3) CRR: 6.54 REQ: 5.43
Afghanistan need 171 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG Back On Top
Theekshana and Pathirana delivered a mix of balls. Shahidi managed two runs with a pull shot, Rahmat punched one to long-off, and Shahidi guided to backward point. Shahidi got lucky with a top-edged sweep for four. Later, Rahmat played and missed a slower one, and Shahidi mistimed a slog to mid-wicket but got a run. The over ended with a dipping slower ball yorker that narrowly missed the off-stump.
LIVE Score AFG 101/3 (16) CRR: 6.31 REQ: 5.62
Afghanistan need 191 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka On Top
Rajitha made a significant impact by dismissing both Afghanistan's opening batsmen. Naib, displaying a determined approach, was on course for a promising innings until Pathirana ended his stay at the crease. Meanwhile, Rahmat Shah has been in exceptional form, delighting spectators with his elegant strokes and impeccable timing.
LIVE Score AFG 92/3 (14) CRR: 6.57 REQ: 5.56
Afghanistan need 200 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG 3 Down
Pathirana dismisses Gulbadin with an lbw. Gulbadin reviewed, but three reds on HawkEye confirmed the decision. Pathirana struck on the first ball, surprising Gulbadin with pace and movement. The batter was late in bringing his bat down, and it was hitting middle. Gulbadin departed for 22 (16).
LIVE Score AFG 50/3 (8.1) CRR: 6.12 REQ: 5.78
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG Need Partnership
Wellalage bowled a mixed bag. Gulbadin managed a single on a slower full delivery, mistimed a lofted shot, and hit a one-bounce four off a flighted ball. He also collected a couple through backward square leg and blocked a straighter delivery. Rahmat Shah greeted Wellalage with a delightful boundary, playing a cover drive off the front foot. Kasun Rajitha, who had taken two wickets earlier, was the bowler. Rajitha bowled a couple of boundaries in his over, including a beautifully timed cover drive by Rahmat Shah.
LIVE Score AFG 50/2 (8) CRR: 6.25 REQ: 5.76
Afghanistan need 242 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka On Top
Rajitha strikes again! At a speed of 137kph, he delivers a fuller-length ball outside off. Ibrahim Zadran attempts a drive without proper footwork and ends up getting an inside edge, sending the ball crashing into his stumps. Afghanistan loses their second opener. Ibrahim Zadran departs for 7 runs from 14 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE Score AFG 28/2 (5.4) CRR: 4.94 REQ: 5.95
Afghanistan need 264 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG Rebuild
Theekshana bowled tightly, with Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin managing singles and no boundaries. A wide was conceded, resulting in 8 runs in the over. In the following over, Rajitha conceded two consecutive boundaries to Gulbadin - a four followed by a six - and then bowled two dot balls.
LIVE Score AFG 22/1 (4) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 5.87
Afghanistan need 270 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG 1 Down
Gurbaz's Departs! Rajitha delivers a full, swinging delivery outside off at 138kph. Gurbaz attempts a reckless, footless swing, losing his balance and edging the ball. Kusal Mendis makes a comfortable catch behind the stumps, giving Rajitha an early breakthrough. Gurbaz departs for 4 runs off 8 balls, including a boundary.
LIVE Score AFG 10/1 (2.2) CRR: 4.29 REQ: 5.92
Afghanistan need 282 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG Look To Good Start
Rajitha bowled a variety of deliveries to Gurbaz. Gurbaz managed to score a boundary on the fifth ball, displaying a strong shot. However, there was a fielding opportunity on the fourth ball, but the fielder couldn't hold on to it. Overall, a mix of deliveries and an eventful start to the match.
LIVE Score AFG 4/0 (1) CRR: 4 REQ: 5.88
Afghanistan need 288 runs
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Sri Lanka post 291
Sri Lanka have posted 291 runs on the board after a fine start from their openers and from them on Kusal Mendis - Charith Asalanka cruised through the middle over phase. In the end, Rashid Khan caused some trouble like expected, but Theekshana and Wellalage got a partnership of 64 runs in the end for the 8th wicket.
SL: 291/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan score: Farooqi comes in
Dunith Wellalage to carry, he is batting 23 off 33 ball 3 fours so far. Just 12 balls remaining for Sri Lanka now. Fazalhaq Farooqi will bowl the last few overs.
SL: 257-7 (48 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Lanka eye 300
Sri Lanka eye 300 runs on the board with Theekshana and Wellalage in the middle. Naib into the attack for Afghanistan, he has taken three wickets so far in his eight overs.
SL: 257-7 (46 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG: Lanka eye 300
Sri Lanka eye a total close to 300 runs but Afghanistan are keen on getting them out before 50 overs. 36 balls left for Lanka with 3 wickets.
SL: 248/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan score: SL 7 down
Sri Lanka are seven down at the moment and it is not looking very good for them after losing 4 wickets in such quick succession.
SL: 243/7 (42 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Rashid to the rescue
Rashid Khan has changed the scenario, three wickets from that over and one was of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka who was cleaned up by the leggie.
SL: 232/7 (40 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Sri Lanka in control
Sri Lanka are in complete control at the moment with Kusal Mendis along side Dhananjaya de Silva in the middle.
SL: 221/4 (38 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Mendis close to ton
Kusal Mendis is batting on 89 off 81 balls with 3 sixes and 6 fours, he just 11 runs away from a brilliant and well deserved hundred.
SL: 209/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Scorer: Wicket!
Charith Asalanka caught and bowled by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan finally break the partnership but the dangerous Mendis is still in the middle batting on 75 off 74.
SL: 189/4 (34 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghansitan score: Mendis on fire
Kusal Mendis is batting in terrific rhythm in the middle, both batters are cruising their team a good total with singles and doubles.
SL: 174/3 (32 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghansitan score: 20 overs left
Just 20 overs left now and Sri Lanka are in the good spot at the moment with seven wickets in hand. They will surely a total close to 300 now.
SL: 167/3 (30 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Mendis hits fifty
Kusal Mendis completes his fifty, he is batting on 53 off 56 balls with 5 boundaries. Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi attack the stumps for Afghanistan.
SL: 153/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Rashid taken to cleaners
Three consecutive boundaries off Rashid Khan by Kusal Mendis, he is getting in the mood as Afghanistan look clueless in the middle.
SL: 141/3 (26.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka coming back
Sri Lanka are slowly coming back with a partnership in the middle. Afghanistan need to get some wickets soon to keep the pressure on the oppositon.
SL: 122/3 (24.2 Overs)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka look to rebuild
Sri Lanka look to rebuild with Asalanka and Kusal Mendis in the middle as Afghanistan come in hard for wickets.
SL: 111/3 (21 Overs)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 SL vs AFG: Asalanka in
Two new batters are in the middle - Kusal Mendis and Asalanka looking to buildup a solid partnership. Afghanistan coming in hard for wickets.
SL: 96/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Another one
Sadeera Samawickrama 3 (8) caught behind by Gurbaz bowled by Gulbadin, all three wickets taken by Naib, what a spell so far from him.
SL: 86/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Gone!
Both openers are back in the hut as Pathum Nissanka 41 (40) gets trapped by Gulbadin. Sri Lanka are 2 down now.
SL: 83/2 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Sri Lanka 1 down
Sri Lanka are 1 down but Nissanka and Mendis look in fine touch at the moment. Afghanistan need to get wickets as soon as possible to stay in this contest.
SL: 71/1 (13 Over)
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup Score: Gone!
Dimuth Karunaratne 32 (35) caught by Mohammad Nabi bowled by Gulbadin Naib. Afghanistan get the first wicket they were looking for desperately.
SL: 65/1 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup Score: Sri Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are in good control of this contest, they have got a fine start from their openers batting in brilliant rhythm.
SL: 56/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG: Naib comes in
Gilbadin Naib has been brought into the attack from Afghanistan to find that first breakthrough. It is a do or die clash for Afghanistan.
SL: 44/0 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG: Batters looking good
The conditions for batting look pretty good so far and both Lanka openers are off to a fine start with some boundaries.
SL: 36/0 (5 Over)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Sri Lanka off to a fine start
Pathum Nissanka and Karunaratne have got their side to a fine start against Afghanistan. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi attack the stumps for Afghanistan.
SL: 15/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Score: Match begins
Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka open the innings for Sri Lanka as Fazalhaq Farooqi opens the bowling for Afghanistan. Nine runs from the first one.
SL: 9/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023: Lineups
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
LIVE SL vs AFG ASIA Cup 2023: Toss report
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first agaisnt Afghanistan. The clash is taking place in Pakistan's Lahore and there are no chances of rain today.
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup: Toss coming up
We are just moments away from the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 toss. The captains will walk out at 230 PM (IST) and the action will begin at 3 PM.
LIVE AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Dimuth Karunaratne close to 8,000 ODI runs
Former Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (7,880) requires 120 runs to reach 8000 runs in international cricket. Can Karunaratne achieve this feat against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023 match in Lahore today?
LIVE Updates Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Nabi eyes 250 international wickets
Afghanistan all-rounder and former captain Mohammad Nabi (249) is one scalp away from reaching 250 wickets in international cricket. Can Nabi achieve this feat against Sri Lanka in match No. 6 of the Asia Cup 2023 today?
LIVE AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis eyes big record
Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis (2,950) needs 50 runs to complete the milestone of 3,000 runs in ODIs. Can Mendis achieve this feat against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2023 match in Lahore today?
Live Updates Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Dasun Shanaka or Rashid Khan? Ibrahim Zadran or Matheesh Pathirana? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
LIVE AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka hold edge in head-to-head
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other 10 times in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka have won 6 matches and Afghanistan have won 3 and one ended in no-result. Who will come out on top in Asia Cup 2023 match on Tuesday?
AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have highest win-percentage in Lahore
Sri Lanka have played 13 matches in Lahore, and won nine. Their win percentage of 69.23 per cent is the highest of any side to have played at least ten games at the Gaddafi Stadium there. Can Sri Lanka continue their winning run Lahore against Afghanistan today?
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Check Livestreaming details
Afghanistan are up against Sri Lanka in a must-win match in Group B of the Asia Cup 2023. Both sides must win to qualify for Super 4 stages.
AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Noor Ahmad to come in for Afghanistan?
Afghanistan may look to bring in Gujarat Titans spinner Noor Ahmad into their playing 11 for the must-win game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Noor Ahmad is an option to replace one of Karim Janat or Gulbadin Naib, while Riaz Hassan could also come in to freshen up the middle order.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye new world record
Sri Lanka have won 11 successive matches in ODI cricket and will be eyeing a new world record with a 12th successive win when they take on Afghanistan in their second Group B match in Lahore today.
AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Tough task for Afghanistan
The winner of final Group B match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will book their berth in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage. However, Afghanistan have to win by 70 runs or chase down the target in 36 overs if they hope to qualify by beating Sri Lanka on net run-rate. Bangladesh have already booked their Super 4 berth.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Match
Hello and welcome to our SL vs AFG match which is also the game no. 6 of the 2023 Asia Cup edition. Follow our feed for all the key and major updates from the all-important clash taking place in Pakistan today.