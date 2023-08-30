Highlights | BAN VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Match No 2 Highlights: Sri Lanka Win By 5 Wickets

Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 164 in 42.4 overs in their opening clash of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday (August 31). After that, Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka and Karunaratne early in their chase of 165 but after going five wickets down, captain Dasun Shanaka and Charisth Asalanka guided their team over the line. The Tigers had won the toss and opted to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the best batter on the day for Bangladesh, scoring 89 off 122 deliveries but others failed to live up to the same standards.

Sri Lanka, who were without Wanindu Hasaranga, Chameera, Madushanka, and Kumara, displayed a good bowling show with Pathirana picking four wickets. Theekshana too got two wickets. Even Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka got a wicket each. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan scored a poor 5 off 11 balls.

