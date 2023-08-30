Highlights | BAN VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Match No 2 Highlights: Sri Lanka Win By 5 Wickets
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Match Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets on Thursday.
Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 164 in 42.4 overs in their opening clash of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday (August 31). After that, Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka and Karunaratne early in their chase of 165 but after going five wickets down, captain Dasun Shanaka and Charisth Asalanka guided their team over the line. The Tigers had won the toss and opted to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the best batter on the day for Bangladesh, scoring 89 off 122 deliveries but others failed to live up to the same standards.
Follow SL Vs BAN Asia Cup Ball-by-ball updates here
Sri Lanka, who were without Wanindu Hasaranga, Chameera, Madushanka, and Kumara, displayed a good bowling show with Pathirana picking four wickets. Theekshana too got two wickets. Even Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka got a wicket each. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan scored a poor 5 off 11 balls.
Thanks for joining our coverage of Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, join us for the big one between India and Pakistan on Saturday right HERE.
LIVE SL vs BAN: Captain Shanaka all smiles
"The way bowlers executed, credit to them. Especially Theekshana up front, Dhananjaya, and Pathirana who's bowling so well. Tricky surface. The way Sadeera batted, today was his day. Asalanka has been outstanding over last 2 years. Good signs for Sri Lankan cricket," said Dasun Shanaka after the thumping victory over Bangladesh.
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Player of the match
Fast-bowler Pathirana won the Player of the Match for his sensational spell in which he took four wickets for Sri Lanka.
"This is my first POTM for my country - really happy about that. T20 skills are good for death overs. That's why I took my wickets with the slower balls. My action is unpredictable. It's a good advantage for me."
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Shakib after match
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan expressed that the wicket was a 220-230 runs at the venue and 164 runs were not enough for them to challenge a team like Sri Lanka.
"It wasn't a 300 wicket. 220-230 would've given us more chance. Didn't bat well as a unit. Have to regroup, have another important game in a couple of days. Needed couple more wickets when they were 3 down for 30."
LIVE SL vs BAN: Record alert
It is the first time that Sri Lanka have stayed unbeaten 11 ODIs in a row. The last record of 10 ODI wins back in February 2004 to July 2004.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
20 runs needed from 86 balls remaining for Sri Lanka. Charisth Asalanka in the middle is about to complete his fifty.
SL: 145/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Easy ride for Lanka
Sri Lanka just moments away from winning this one but we have to give credit to Bangladesh for fighting until the end. They are not giving any easy pickings to the opposition.
SL: 138/4 (34 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Captain comes in
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has walked after his side lose two wickets of Dhananjaya De Silva and Samarawickrama inside two overs. Can Bangladesh shock the defending Asia Cup champs? Stay tuned to find out.
SL: 138/5 (34 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup: Gone!
A glimmer of hope for Bangladesh as the settled Samarawickrama 54 (77) stumped by Mushfiqur bowled Mahedi Hasan. Sri Lanka go 4 down now, finally, Bangladesh break the partnership.
SL: 123/4 (3O Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup: Shakib comes in
Shakib Al Hasan is back in the attack and he is trying his level best to get something out this situation for his side but Sri Lanka are in no hurry to throw away any wickets.
SL: 121/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup: Sri Lanka inching close to win
Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka looking to get the job done for Sri Lanka with just 48 runs more needed for the first win of Asia Cup 2023.
SL: 109/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup score: Fifty for Sadeeera
Sadeera Samarawickrama has completed in 56 balls with six boundaries in his innings so far, What a knock from the batter when his team needed it the most.
SL: 109/3 (23.2 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: 66 more needed
Just 66 runs more needed for Sri Lanka to get their first win of this Asia Cup edition and it looks like they will do it with comfort after facing trouble in the early stages of this chase.
SL: 93/3 (21.4 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Lanka in control
Sri Lanka have steadied their ship with Charisth Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Bangladesh need to pull something off similar like Sri Lanka's bowling did in the first innings.
SL: 88/3 (19.4 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Rahman back into attack
Bangaldesh bring back Mustafiqur Rahman into the attack after Shakib Al Hasan's four overs. The left-arm spinner has just given away nine runs with taking one wicket so far.
SL: 69/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Bangaldesh come hard
Bangladesh bowlers have kept Sri Lanka batters on their toes right from the start but the runs on the board don't look so much promising for their situation at the moment.
SL: 61/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka go slow
Sri Lanka are taking the slow approach as Bangladesh come in hard for wickets. Just 110 runs needed now with plenty of overs remaining.
SL: 54/3 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Sri Lanka 3 Down
Kusal Mendis 5 (21) out bowled by Shakib Al Hasan. Bangaldesh get another one but Sri Lanka only need 116 runs with some quality batters yet to come.
SL: 49/3 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Bangaldesh eye wickets
Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama are in the middle for Sri Lanka looking to make the most of this partnership and cruise their team to victory in this chase.
SL: 42/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Sri Lanka look to rebuild
Sri Lanka are looking to buildup a solid partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis in the middle. Bangladesh have got Shakib Al Hasan into the attack now searching for another wicket.
SL: 33/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh score: Another one!
Pathum Nissanka caught by Mushfiqur Rahman bowled by Shoriful Islam for 14 off 13. Bangladesh off to a good start both Sri Lanka openers walk back to the pavilion.
SL: 27/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh score: Out!
Dimuth Karunaratne 1 (3) out bowled by Taskin Ahmed. What a start for Bangladesh, just the one they were hoping and looking for. Sri Lanka lose the early wicket and the pressure is on now.
SL: 13/1 (3 Over)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Chase begins
Sri Lanka begin their chase of 165 runs with Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne as Taskin Ahmed attacks the stumps for Bangladesh. It looks like an easy task for Sri Lanka but anything can happen in this contest.
SL: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup updates: Shocking turn of events
Bangladesh got all out for 164 from being at 127/4 at one point. What a performance by the Sri Lanka bowlers in the later part of the innings of Bangladesh. Plenty to think for the Tigers after their first innings.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh ODI LIVE Updates: B'desh bowled out
Bangladesh have been bowled out for just 164 inside 43 overs. Matheesha Pathirana picked up four wickets for just 32 runs in 7.4 overs and is the pick of the bowlers. Theekshana got 2 while Dhananjaya, Wellalage and Shanaka got a wicket each. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the best batter, scoring 89, for Bangladesh.
BAN 164 (42.4)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shanto Departs For 89
After playing a top knock of 89 runs, Najmul Hossain Shanto has departed. Two wickets fall in quick succession as Mehadi Hasan also fell in the last over. Bangladesh may get bowled out under 200.
BAN 162/8 (41.5)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shanto Nearing Hundred
Shanto is batting on 88 and looks set for a hundred. He has been the best batter so far for Bangladesh and he must ensure he goes on and on for them and take them to a big total.
BAN 160/6 (40.2)
BAN VS SL, Asia Cup 2023: Miraz Departs, Bangladesh Lose 6th Wicket
Bangladesh have failed to stitch a long partnership. Miraz has fallen a couple of overs back. Shanto, at the same time, enters 80s. Mahedi Hasan has joined him in the middle. Miraz was run out.
BAN 152/6 (38.3)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Bangladesh nearing 150
Bangladesh cricket team is nearing the 150-run mark. Miraz can bat and he needs to give good support to Shanto who is approaching a hundred. Bangladesh would want him to get ti his personal three-figure mark.
BAN 141/5 (36.2)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Bangladesh 5 Down
Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket, in form of Mushfiqur Rahim who made 13 off 22 balls. Pathirana picks up the second wicket. Karunaratne takes the catch at third man. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
BAN 127/5 (33)
LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup: Shanto keeps BAN afloat
Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 66 off 97 balls with 5 fours in his innings so far. He is keeping the opposition on their toes and it looks like Bangladesh can post a total above 250 for sure.
BAN: 127/4 (32 Overs)
SL vs BAN 2nd Match Asia Cup LIVE: Bangladesh four down
Just when things begane to look bright, Bangladesh lost a wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim has come to the middle. Shanto is a big wicket here for Bangladesh.
BAN 110/4 (26.5)
BAN vs SL LIVE: Shanto Fifty Steadies Bangladesh
What a knock from Najmul Hossain Shanto. This fifty will be remembered for a long time as he worked hard for it and helped Bangladesh recover from a bad situation at the start. Meanwhile Towhid loses his wicket. Bangladesh 4 down.
BAN 95/4 (24)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Towhid, Shanto Steady Bangladesh
Towhid and Shanto have revived Bangladesh's innings to some extent. The two will play a big role in taking the Tigers to a big total here. Plenty of overs in hand but these two need to continue doing the good job.
BAN 86/3 (22.5)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI LIVE: Towhid, Shanto Rebuild
Najmul Hossain Shanto is playing a good hand here. He is nearing fifty and with calm and composed Towhid at the other end, are looking to build a good stand.
BAN 72/3 (19.3)
BAN vs SL LIVE Score: Bangladesh Look To Rebuild
Bangladesh are looking to rebuild. They have lost their captain Shakib. Towhid and Shanto now look to build this stand for the fourth wicket. At least get a 100-run partnership and steady the innings.
BAN 64/3 (16)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Pathirana Removes Shakib
Matheesha Pathirana gets rid of Shakib Al Hasan. Caught behind and Bangladesh slip further into the abyss. They are three down now as Towhid Hridoy, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
BAN 44/3 (12.2)
BAN vs SL LIVE: Shakib key wicket here
Shakib Al Hasan is the big wicket here for Sri Lanka now. The team lacks experience in the middle and the Lankans should look to see the back of Shakib as soon as possible to dent B'desh further.
BAN 35/2 (10)
Asia Cup LIVE Updates: BAN lose 2nd wicket
Dhananjaya dismisses Naim to pick the second wicket and push Bangladesh on back foot. Shakib Al Hasan, left handed bat, comes to the crease. The captain now needs to show proper cricket with the bat to get his side out of trouble.
BAN 31/2 (8.5)
BAN vs SL LIVE: Bangladesh off to shaky start
Theekshana and Rajitha are bowling well with the new ball, meaning Bangladesh are shaky at the start. This pair of Shanto and Naim have to build this innings if they are taking time. They should ensure they have stitched a 100-run stand in quick time.
BAN 22/1 (6.3)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Bad start for B'desh
Advantage Lankans at the start. Rajitha provided the breakthrough and that has put brakes on Tigers' innings. Naim and Shanto taking time to settle in. Lankans on top here.
BAN 11/1 (4.1)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Hasan Falls Early
Tanzid Hasan scores a duck on his debut and is first wicket to fall. Najmul Hossain Shanto, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Kasun Rajitha strikes and picks the first wicket.
BAN 4/1 (2.2)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: Naim, Hasan Begins Innings
New opening pair for Bangladesh in form of Naim and Hasan. Kasun Rajitha bowls the first over. Let's see how it goes. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
Asia Cup LIVE: SL and Bangladesh Playing 11s
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
BAN vs SL LIVE: Toss News
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and has opted to bat first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place shortly. The toss is at 2.30 pm IST. The playing 11s will be announced then.
SL vs BAN Asia Cup LIVE: What's 'Naagin' Dance Celebration?
'Naagin' dance celebration has added to a lot to the rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It was first done by Bangladesh player Najmul Islam in February 2018, mocking Sri Lankans.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The battle between two of Asia's top sides, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will be played Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game starts at 3 pm IST.
SL vs BAN Asia Cup LIVE: Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
BAN vs SL LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Nazmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman/ Shoriful Islam.
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have 2nd highest win-percentage vs Bangladesh
Sri Lanka have the second-highest win percentage against Bangladesh - 81.63 per cent - in ODI cricket. Only Pakistan have a higher percentage (86.48). However, Sri Lanka have lost four of their last ten games against Bangladesh.
BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan Miraz vs Dhananjaya de Silva
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva are the men in form for the two side heading into match no. 2 of the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy on Thursday. Who will hold the edge in the first game of Group 2?
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Tanzid Hasan to replace Litton Das?
Anamul Haque has replaced injured Litton Das in the Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023. But there is an outside chance that Tanzid Hasan replaces Litton in the XI and makes his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Thursday.
BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have massive edge in head-to-head
Sri Lanka have a huge edge over Bangladesh in head-to-head matches between the two sides in ODI cricket. Out of 51 ODIs between the two sides, Sri Lanka have won 40 of those matches and Bangladesh have won 9 matches so far. Can Sri Lanka maintain their dominance over Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 match today?
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Dasun Shanaka or Shakib al Hasan? Maheesh Theekshana or Mustafizur Rahman? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Perera fit to play
Sri Lanka batter Kusal Perera has recovered from COVID-19 and should be fit to play for their first game of Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. However, he last played an ODI for Sri Lanka over two years ago. Can Kusal Perera fire against Bangladesh today?
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023: Check Livestreaming details
Co-hosts Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in match No. 2 of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lankan bowling resources depleted
Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka are the big absentees as defending champions Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in match No. 2 of the Asia Cup 2023. Can co-hosts Lankans get off to a winning start in the tournament today?
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh Squad
Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live: Sri Lanka Squad
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the match no.2 of the Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. Follow this feed for all the major and key updates from the clash.