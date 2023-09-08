Highlights | SL VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By 21 Runs
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Highlights: Sri Lanka Secured 1st Win In Super 4 Stage Of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday.
SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Highlights: Sri Lanka secured a hard-fought 21-run victory, but their journey to this win was far from smooth. The match saw challenging phases for both batting and bowling sides. At first, Sri Lanka faced difficulties while setting a competitive total, but Sadeera Samarawickrama's impressive 93 elevated them to a different level.
In response, Bangladesh had a shaky start, reaching only 83/4, largely due to Dasun Shanaka's strategic use of short balls. Towhid Hridoy entered the scene and slowly found his rhythm, battling through a challenging phase with Dunith Wellalage's disciplined bowling. However, once he settled in, Hridoy accelerated and kept Bangladesh's hopes alive, especially in the last five overs.
Ultimately, it was Maheesh Theekshana who turned the game in Sri Lanka's favor. Despite an erratic first spell, he made a remarkable comeback, taking three wickets in just a couple of overs, virtually sealing the win for Sri Lanka. This hard-earned victory showcased the determination and resilience of both teams throughout the match.
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Shakib Al Hasan After Disappointing Defeat
'I thought it was a good toss to win at the start. We didn't bowl particuarly well. Credit to SL for the way they handled the new ball. Sadeera took the game away from us. 260 on that wicket - we needed a partnership at the start. There was help for the bowlers - both spinners and seamers. Our top four didn't get enough. He batted really well (Hridoy). He played LPL here. Had a good tournament. There are lots of ifs and buts you can talk about. We tried our best. Seamers were bit on the expensive side but they picked up all the wickets so we can't complain there.'
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Maheesh Theekshana On Sri Lanka's Win
'I just went with my basics, bowled the second over, came back for another 3-over spell, I later came back with the old ball and used my experience to take wickets. It was painful (about the injury), but it doesn't matter when you're playing for the country. Today, someone else took the wickets. The plan was to bowl wicket to wicket, get dismissals either bowled LBW, we had the team set to do it as well.'
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: SL Win By 21 Runs
Sri Lanka claim a hard-fought 21-run victory. Sadeera Samarawickrama's brilliant 93 and Theekshana's late wickets secured the win after Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy posed a threat. Sri Lanka's short balls troubled Bangladesh initially. Still, Hridoy's resilience, along with Theekshana's comeback, made the difference.
LIVE Score SL 257/9 (50)
BAN 236 (48.1)
Sri Lanka won by 21 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: SL Win By 21 Runs
Pathirana ruthlessly dismisses Nasum Ahmed with a pinpoint yorker, ending any hopes of resistance from the final-wicket pair. Ahmed attempts to drive, but the ball crashes into middle and leg, sending him back for 15(15) with one six.
LIVE Score SL 257/9 (50)
BAN 236 (48.1)
Sri Lanka won by 21 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: SL 9 DOwn
Pathirana shatters Shoriful Islam's stumps with an angled-in full ball as Islam misjudges the drive. He clears his front leg but misses. In another instance, Taskin Ahmed is trapped LBW by Theekshana for just 1(3).
LIVE Score BAN 224/9 (46.5) CRR: 4.78 REQ: 10.74
Bangladesh need 34 runs in 19 balls
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: SL Back On Top
Towhid Hridoy falls for a well-made 82(97), LBW to Theekshana. He reviews, but the ball is clipping leg stump, confirming his dismissal in a crucial moment.
LIVE Score BAN 197/7 (43.2) CRR: 4.55 REQ: 9.15
Bangladesh need 61 runs in 40 balls
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: BAN 6 Down
Theekshana traps Shamim Hossain lbw with a turning carrom ball on middle. Hossain takes a hopeless review, but ball-tracking confirms it would've hit middle stump halfway up. Shamim Hossain departs for 5(10).
LIVE Score BAN 181/6 (41.3) CRR: 4.36 REQ: 9.06
Bangladesh need 77 runs in 51 balls
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Partnership For BAN
In the 40th over, Dunith Wellalage allowed only one run through a flat-batted drive by Towhid Hridoy. The bowler aimed to contain Hridoy. Bangladesh's hope rested on Hridoy's shoulders.
LIVE Score BAN 180/5 (41) CRR: 4.39 REQ: 8.67
Bangladesh need 78 runs in 54 balls
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: BAN 5 Down
Shanaka to Mushfiqur, Caught by Rajitha! The mounting pressure led to a breakthrough after two subdued overs. Rahim advanced, aiming for a mid-off boundary. The fuller length was favorable, but he couldn't connect cleanly. Rajitha held onto the catch with a forward dive. Mushfiqur departs for 29(48).
LIVE Score BAN 168/5 (38.4) CRR: 4.34 REQ: 7.94
Bangladesh need 90 runs in 68 balls
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: SL In Trouble
Towhid Hridoy hit a powerful four, and Mushfiqur Rahim contributed with singles and a leg-bye. Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana bowled a mix of lengths, including bouncers and yorkers, with a no-ball from Pathirana.
LIVE Score BAN 152/4 (36) CRR: 4.22 REQ: 7.57
Bangladesh need 106 runs in 84 balls
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: SL Need Breakthrough
In the 33rd over, Rajitha concedes 3 runs as Hridoy and Rahim collect singles. In the 32nd over, Wellalage gives away 3 runs with Mushfiqur and Hridoy continuing to accumulate singles. Drinks are taken on the field as the partnership looks to stabilize the innings.
LIVE Score BAN 139/4 (34) CRR: 4.09 REQ: 7.44
Bangladesh need 119 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: BAN Bounce Back
Wellalage concedes 7 runs with Hridoy getting a fortunate top-edge for four. Dhananjaya gives away 6 runs as Hridoy and Rahim collect singles.
LIVE Score BAN 129/4 (31) CRR: 4.16 REQ: 6.79
Bangladesh need 129 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: BAN Need Quick Runs
In the 28th over, Theekshana keeps it tight with some nudged singles. In the 27th over, Dhananjaya concedes only 3 runs as Hridoy and Rahim work the ball around. In the 26th over, Theekshana bowls a mix of deliveries, and Rahim attempts a cheeky lap shot for 2 runs. Dhananjaya returns for the 25th over, offering just 3 runs as the batsmen rotate the strike.
LIVE Score BAN 112/4 (28.1) CRR: 3.98 REQ: 6.69
Bangladesh need 146 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: 100 Up For BAN
Theekshana keeps it tight with a quicker delivery, and Hridoy punches it for a single. Dhananjaya delivers a full ball driven back to him by Rahim. Hridoy manages a single with a clip to mid-wicket. Theekshana returns to the attack in the 24th over, and Hridoy scores a boundary with a punch in front of square on the off-side. In the 23rd over, Dhananjaya bowls a wide delivery down the leg side.
LIVE Score BAN 101/4 (25) CRR: 4.04 REQ: 6.28
Bangladesh need 157 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: BAN Rebuild
Wellalage maintains pressure with dot balls, and Hridoy attempts a sweep but gets a top-edge that falls safely. In the 21st over, a fumble in the field breaks a series of dots. Mushfiqur Rahim swivels and pulls for two in the 20th over. In the 19th over, Wellalage concedes just one run with a slider. Towhid Hridoy plays a defensive shot in the 18th over, but Litton Das is dismissed as Kusal Mendis juggles a catch off an inside edge.
LIVE Score BAN 91/4 (23) CRR: 3.96 REQ: 6.19
Bangladesh need 167 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: BAN 4 Down
Wellalage to Litton Das, CAUGHT! Sri Lanka's persistence pays off as Litton Das edges one slower and wider of off, and Kusal Mendis, though fortunate, manages to juggle the catch after it bounced off his knee. Litton departs for 15 off 24 balls.
LIVE Score BAN 84/4 (19.2) CRR: 4.34 REQ: 5.67
Bangladesh need 174 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Bangladesh Rebuild
Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim collected singles and doubles, with some wides and short deliveries creating moments of excitement in the match.
LIVE Score BAN 82/3 (18.3) CRR: 4.43 REQ: 5.59
Bangladesh need 176 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Big Blow For BAN
Pathirana to Shakib, OUT! A huge appeal for caught behind, and after a review, Shakib is dismissed. The bat was close to the ball, and UltraEdge shows a clear spike when the ball passes the bat. Shakib is on his way, and the hosts celebrate. It's a puzzling decision by the umpire initially, but a clear edge confirms his dismissal. Shakib departs for just 3 runs off 7 balls, caught by Kusal Mendis off Pathirana's delivery.
LIVE Score BAN 73/3 (16) CRR: 4.56 REQ: 5.44
Bangladesh need 185 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Another Blow For BAN
Shanaka strikes once more, this time with a well-executed short ball! He delivers a genuine bouncer that catches Naim entirely off guard. Naim finds himself in an awkward position, unable to execute a pull shot. Instead, his bat merely dangles, and the resulting deflection sends the ball skyward. It's an easy catch for the wicketkeeper, and Naim departs after scoring 21 runs from 46 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE Score BAN 60/2 (14) CRR: 4.29 REQ: 5.5
Bangladesh need 198 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Breakthrough For SL
Shanaka strikes! He delivers a short-of-length delivery targeting Mehidy Hasan Miraz's body. Mehidy attempts a pull shot, but his timing is off. The ball takes the top edge, resulting in a straightforward catch for the substitute fielder stationed at midwicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz departs, scoring 28 runs off 29 balls, including four boundaries.
LIVE Score BAN 57/1 (12) CRR: 4.75 REQ: 5.29
Bangladesh need 201 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: SL Desparte For Wickets
Naim and Miraz faced some good-length deliveries. Miraz managed to score a boundary with a leg bye. Rajitha bowled a mix of lengths, and fielding misplays added to the runs.
LIVE Score BAN 47/0 (10) CRR: 4.7 REQ: 5.28
Bangladesh need 211 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Naim Survives
Naim faced some challenging deliveries, narrowly avoiding getting out. Miraz hit a beautiful four. In the 6th over, they added 1 run, with Miraz playing elegant shots. Shanaka's inswinger caused trouble for Naim in the 5th over, but both batsmen remained at the crease.
LIVE Score BAN 39/0 (8) CRR: 4.88 REQ: 5.21
Bangladesh need 219 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Bangladesh On Top
Rajitha and Shanaka bowled a mix of lengths and deliveries to Naim and Mehidy. Naim struggled against inswingers, and Mehidy got a thick edge.
LIVE Score BAN 28/0 (5.1) CRR: 5.42 REQ: 5.13
Bangladesh need 230 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: SL Search For Wickets Upfront
Rajitha bowled a mix of lengths to Naim and Mehidy. Naim hit a fortunate four through slips. Mehidy managed boundaries with a cut and a drive against Theekshana's deliveries.
LIVE Score BAN 20/0 (3) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 5.06
Bangladesh need 238 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: BAN Look To Strong Start
In the first over, Rajitha bowled a mix of deliveries, including two wides. Naim managed a single off a pitched-up ball, while a short delivery hit his glove. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was almost dismissed by a beautiful outswinger on the last ball.
LIVE Score BAN 3/0 (1) CRR: 3 REQ: 5.2
Bangladesh need 255 runs
LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Lanka post 257
Sri Lanka finish at 257 runs after 50 overs, Sadeera Samarawickrama was the star man for his side as he toyed with the opposition bowling all-day long. The last over was very bad from Taskin Ahmed as Sadeera took him to the cleaners.
SL: 257/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Gone!
Dasun Shanaka 24 (32) bowled by Hasan Mahmud, Sri Lanka lose their skipper as Mahmud strikes. Shakib Al Hasan continues attack for Bangladesh.
SL: 226/6 (47 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Lanka eye big total
Five overs left now for Sri Lanka as Bangladesh eye wickets. A target close to 300 is what both batters will be eying for Lanka now.
SL: 217/5 (45 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Bangladesh in trouble
Bangladesh can be in deep trouble as Sri Lanka batters Shanaka and Samarawickrama take their side over the 200-runs mark.
SL: 202/5 (43 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Samarawickrama gets going
Sri Lanka are eyeing a total close to 250 on a difficult batting pitch. Bangladesh are in a tricky spot at the moment.
SL: 183/5 (41 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Score: SL 5 Down
Sri Lanka are five down now with Dasun Shanaka and Samarawickrama in the middle. All eyes on the Lanka skipper now.
SL: 173/5 (39 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Score: Mahmud attack
Hasan Mahmud attacks the stumps for Bangladesh as Lanka have 13 overs left and it looks like they will push the paddle soon.
SL: 164/4 (37 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Sadeera to carry
Sadeera Samarawickrama is in the middle for Lanka along side Dhananjaya de Silva with 15 overs left in the innings. Can Sri Lanka get to a commanding total in the first innings?
SL: 153/4 (35 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Another one!
Charith Asalanka 10 (23) caught by Shakib Al Hasan bowled by Taskin Ahmed. Bangladesh bounce back with another wicket as Sri Lanka go four down now.
SL: 147/4 (33.1 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Lanka coming back
Sri Lanka are again showing their class with two batters in the middle building up a much needed partnership for their team. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Miraz trying their best to get a wicket at the moment for Bangladesh.
SL: 140/3 (31 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh score: SL look to bounce back
Sri Lanka look to bounce back with Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka in the middle with three wickets down.
SL: 129/3 (29 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Gone!
Kusal Mendis 50 (73) caught by Taskin Ahmed bowled by Shoriful Islam, Bangladesh bounce back with two wickets in quick succession as both settled batters walk back to the pavilion now.
SL: 123/3 (27 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Gone!
Pathum Nissanka 40 (6) LBW by Shoriful Islam, Sri Lanka lose their second wicket as Bangladesh finally break the deadlock.
SL: 117/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are on top of this contest with Nissanka 40 (59) and Mendis 44 (63). Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed attack the stumps for Bangladesh.
SL: 108/1 (23 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Nissanka near fifty
Pathum Nissanka is batting brilliantly in the middle, he is on 38 off 56 balls with five fours. Mendis on the other end is also providing good support.
SL: 91/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Bangladesh eye wickets
Bangladesh eye wickets as Sri Lanka batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka build up a partnership of over 50 runs in the middle for the second wicket.
SL: 85/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Lanka in control
Sri Lanka are in control of this contest as both Nissanka and Mendis look comfortable in the middle after losing their teammate early in the innings.
SL: 80/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Ahmed attacks
Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan attack the stumps for Bangladesh looking to break the partnership between the two batters in the middle.
SL: 71/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup Score: Sri Lanka get steady
Sri Lanka have got a partnership with Mendis and Nissanka in the middle and both of them are looking to make an impact in this contest now.
SL: 62/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh score: Ahmed comes back
Bangladesh bring back Taskin Ahmed again, he will bowl his fourth over of this match now with Nissanka and Kusal Mendis in the middle.
SL: 55/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Bangladesh eye wickets
Bangladesh are desperate for another wicket inside ten overs as Shakib Al Hasan and Nasum Ahmed are brought into the attack now.
SL: 48/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Gone!
Dimuth Karunaratne 18 (17) caught by Mushfiqur bowled by Hasan Mahmud. Sri Lanka are 1 down now after a fiery start to their innings, Bangladesh finally get the early wicket they were hoping for.
SL: 39/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Lanka off to a steady start
Sri Lanka are off to a steady start as both openers get settled in the middle. Bangladesh are eyeing an early wicket to get the game going for them.
SL: 26/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Lanka eye fiery start
Sri Lanka are looking in aggressive mode right from the start as Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka get going against Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed.
SL: 18/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Match begins
Sri Lanka open their innings with Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne as Bangladesh attack the stumps with pacer Taskin Ahmed.
SL: 8/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Lineups
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Toss report
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023.
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Action to begin soon
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other eyeing a win in the Super Fours stage. Team India and Pakistan will go against each other tomorrow.
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Toss
Toss will take place at 230 pm (IST) for the clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The action will begin after 30 minutes of the toss, stay tuned.
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Shanaka key for Lanka
Captain Dasun Shanaka is key for Sri Lanka if the batters fall early and he comes in to bat. Bangladesh will be looking to get the better off the Lanka batters with their bowling attack.
LIVE Score SL Vs BAN: Shanaka's birthday today
Itis Dasun Shanaka's birthday today. Sri Lanka captain turns 32 today. Sri Lanka Cricket wished him on his birthday.
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Sri Lanka's skipper, Dasun Shanaka! __
— Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) September 9, 2023
SL Vs BAN LIVE: Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque
SL Vs BAN: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Super 4 clash between SL and Bangladesh will start at 3 pm IST if weather permits. The match can be watched for free in India.
Check all the key details related to Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup LIVE Super 4: Bangladesh Sweats It Out In Nets
Bangladesh team worked hard in the nets to prep for the key game vs Lankans today.
A look at Bangladesh's preparations for their second Super 4 match __#SLvBAN | #AsiaCup2023
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2023
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Injury News From Both Camps
Mustafizur Rahman should play after missing the last match due to a knee niggle. There is no injury worry in the Lankan camp. Hosts should field their strongest XI on the field.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game will take place half an hour before the scheduled start, at 2.30 pm IST. This is only if it is not raining heavily at the venue.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash will be played at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The match starts at 3 pm IST, rain permitting.
SL vs BAN LIVE: Sri Lanka Knocked Out If They Lose Today?
If Sri Lanka lose today to Bangladesh, they are not going to get knocked out. They will still have two matches to make a comeback and qualify for the final. However, a loss today will dent their chances.
SL vs BAN LIVE: What Happens If Bangladesh Lose Today?
Bangladesh have already lost a game in Super 4. If they lose today, they will be virtually out of Asia Cup. Bangladesh need to ensure they go down fighting, even of they lose so that their NRR is not worsened. Then they will hope that India and Sri Lanka too lose all their matches to qualify for the final.
Asia Cup LIVE SL vs BAN: Check Weather Update From Colombo
As per many weather apps, the chances of rain in Colombo is predicted to be 80 percent. The weather had cleared for a while on Friday and organisers are hopeful that a full game could take place on September 9.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
BAN Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s SL vs BAN Updates: Full Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque