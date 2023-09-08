Highlights | SL VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By 21 Runs

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Highlights: Sri Lanka secured a hard-fought 21-run victory, but their journey to this win was far from smooth. The match saw challenging phases for both batting and bowling sides. At first, Sri Lanka faced difficulties while setting a competitive total, but Sadeera Samarawickrama's impressive 93 elevated them to a different level.

In response, Bangladesh had a shaky start, reaching only 83/4, largely due to Dasun Shanaka's strategic use of short balls. Towhid Hridoy entered the scene and slowly found his rhythm, battling through a challenging phase with Dunith Wellalage's disciplined bowling. However, once he settled in, Hridoy accelerated and kept Bangladesh's hopes alive, especially in the last five overs.

Ultimately, it was Maheesh Theekshana who turned the game in Sri Lanka's favor. Despite an erratic first spell, he made a remarkable comeback, taking three wickets in just a couple of overs, virtually sealing the win for Sri Lanka. This hard-earned victory showcased the determination and resilience of both teams throughout the match.

