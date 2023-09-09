Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch SL vs BAN LIVE In India

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the second clash of the Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2023. The teams will clash with each other for the second time in this tournament. The first time they met, Lankans beat Tigers by five wickets quite easily. But Bangladesh cannot afford another loss in the tournament. They must win to survive. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side started off the second round with a loss to World No 1 Pakistan. One more loss could virtually knock them out of the tournament. Not to forget, Sri Lanka have not tasted defeat yet in this Asia Cup, winning both of their f fixtures in group stage. Beating the hosts in their own backyard won't be so easy.

This Super 4 clash is also under the rain threat. The weather in Colombo has not been cricket friendly for some time now. All the remaining Super 4 matches are to be played in Colombo but they can take place only if rain permits. There is a 80 percent chance of rain on Saturday, the day of the match, in Colombo.

Good news for Bangladesh is that Mustafizur Rahman will be back for them as he has recovered from the niggle he had in knee. There are no injury concerns in the Lankan camp whatsoever. The two teams share a bit of rivalry against each other. The 'Snake Dance' might be back if a wicket falls. It will be interesting to see how this Asian rivalry goes about in this key clash.

The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams.



Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon_ — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) September 8, 2023

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (SL vs BAN) Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (SL vs BAN) Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 will begin at 3 pm IST on September 9 Saturday.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (SL vs BAN) Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (SL vs BAN) Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (SL vs BAN) Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 live?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (SL vs BAN) Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 will be Live telecast on Star Sports Network.

How to live stream the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (SL vs BAN) Asia Cup 2023 Super 4?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (SL vs BAN) Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live Streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.