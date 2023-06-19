Highlights | SL vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Scorecard: Sri Lanka Win By 175 Runs

The 1996 ODI World Cup champions Sri Lanka will need to qualify for the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 through the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers tournament currently taking place in Zimbabwe. The Lankans have been placed in Group B and will take on fellow Asian side United Arab Emirates in their first match of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sport Club in Bulawayo on Monday.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka is the captain this time around after replacing previous 2019 World Cup captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Sri Lanka will be banking their hopes on the form of former captain Karunaratne and batter Kusal Mendis - both of whom scored impressived hundreds in the warm-up games before the Qualifiers tournament.

The Lankans will be boosted by the addition of 'Baby Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana, who is coming into this tournament of the back of IPL 2023 win with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.