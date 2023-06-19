topStoriesenglish2623554
Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch IRE Vs OMA LIVE In India

Ireland will take on Oman in their first match of Group B of the ICC men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo on Monday.

Ireland are going to face off against Oman in their first game of the Group B of the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Bulawayo Athletic Club on Monday. It is Oman’s first match against full-member team in ODI cricket.

The Irish team, led by Andrew Balbirnie, are coming into the World Cup Qualifiers after losing the ODI series against Bangladesh but will be fancying their chances with quality players in their lineup like Paul Stirling, Harry Tector and Josh Little, who turned out for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Oman will depend heavily on their trio of Zeeshan Maqsood, Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas in the batting department. Bilal Khan has been a genuine wicket-taker form them and needs to be on top of his game to challenge Ireland.

Here are all the details about Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4…

When is Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 going to take place?

The Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 will take place on Monday, June 19.

Where is Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 going to take place?

The Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 will be held at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo.

What time will Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 start?

The Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 on TV in India?

The Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 in India?

The livestreaming of Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Ireland Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 4 Predicted 11

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (WK), Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah

