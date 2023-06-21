HIGHLIGHTS | WI Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier Scorecard: Windies Win by 101 Runs
West Indies Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 9 Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: West Indies beat Nepal by 101 runs
West Indies outclassed Nepal by 101 runs in Match 9 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Chasing 340 to win, Nepal were bowled out for 238. Earlier batting first, West Indies posted 339/7 in 50 overs after Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Thursday. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran struck a brilliant ton. Hope led from the front, but scored 132 off 129 balls that included 10 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Pooran smashed 115 off 94 balls and was one of the reasons Windies could go past 300 as he played with a stunning strike rate. Courtesy the the loss, Nepal have slipped to fourth spot in the Group A points table while West Indies have jumped to the top.
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Updates: West Indies win by 101 runs
That's it! West Indies by 101 runs. Nepal were never favourites to win this game but they will be happy with the performance. They almost played out the overs. Last Man Karan got out caught and bowl by Mayers.
Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran heroes for Windies today as they struck fine tons. But Windies bowlers could have bowled better. However, West Indie get the points in and remain in contention for the place in World Cup.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 238 (49.4)
West Indies won by 101 runs
Nepal vs West Indies LIVE: Mere formalities left
Windies going to win this one but they will be frustrated by the Nepal tail hanging in there and giving a fight. Windies dressing room is clearly upset with this bowling show. The bowlers are expected to bowl out Nepal.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 227/9 (48.2)
Nepal need 113 runs in 10 balls
WI Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Windies 1 Wicket Away From Win
West Indies need just one wicket to win. Three more overs to go. Let's see if Nepal can survive these 18 balls or not. West Indies would want to pick all ten to further boost their NRR in Qualifiers.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 221/9 (47.3)
Nepal need 119 runs in 15 balls
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE: Windies Nearing Big Win
Gulshan Jha and Sandeep Lamichhane depart in quick succession as West Indies near a big win. Aarif Sheikh still there batting after crossing his personal fifty. Karan KC, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 210/8 (45.2)
Nepal need 130 runs in 28 balls
West Indie vs Nepal LIVE Updates: Sheikh nearing fifty
Aarif Sheikh nearing a half-century. He has played for a long time and batting at a srtike rate less than 60 but he would surely welcome a personal fifty.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 183/6 (41.4)
Nepal need 157 runs in 50 balls
Nepal vs WI ODI Updates: Gulshan survives
Gulshan survives. He got out in the 38th over as he gave one easy catch to mid off fielder. But Gulshan got a second life as third umpire spotted Paul overstepping. Is not going to be a costly mistake but it was a chance for Windies to begin wrapping up the match.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 175/6 (39.3)
Nepal need 165 runs in 63 balls
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE: Gulshan attacks
Gulshan Jhan is playing with some fire in his belly. For the first time, a Nepal batter seem to be serious on this chase but the target looks far from reach now. Gulshan hit two back to back fours vs Paul in the 36th over.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 161/6 (36.4)
Nepal need 179 runs in 80 balls
Nepal vs Windies LIVE Updates: West Indies Dominate
Last Drinks of the match has been taken. 16 more overs to go and it seems Nepal have given up the weapons but they want to bat out the overs. Windies on top as they need 4 wickets to win.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 148/6 (34.2)
Nepal need 192 runs in 94 balls
Nepal vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Nepal 6 down
Gulsan Jha, left handed bat, comes to the crease after Dipendra Singh got out. He has just struck a six and it seems he wants to have a fun stay at the crease. Nepal should look to reduce the gap as much as possible to maintain a good net run rate even if they lose the match.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 139/6 (30.4)
Nepal need 201 runs
WI vs NEP LIVE: Nepal too slow in chase
Dipendra Singh Airee, right handed bat, comes to the crease and has picked up the run-scoring rate yet the run rate is less than 5 with the required rate jumping to 9.3 at the end of the 26th over.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 123/5 (26.4)
Nepal need 217 runs
CWC Qualifiers WI vs NEP: Nepal 5 down
Nepal 5 down now as Akeal Hossain picks his 50th ODI wicket. Nepal lose half of their side as Kushal Malla walks back to the hut. A terrific catch in the deep by substitute Keacy Carty. It was going for six but Carty not only saved it, but came inside to eventually take the catch.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 92/5 (22.1)
Nepal need 248 runs
WI vs NEP LIVE Score: Sheikh, Paudel Going Well In Chase
Sheikh and Paudel going well in the chase but they need to up the run-scoring rate. Wait, a sec, just as write this, a wicket has fallen and skipper Paudel walks back for 30. Nepal lose their 4th wicket. Nepal in all sorts of trouble again.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 81/4 (19.4)
Nepal need 259 runs
ICC World Cup Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Nepal Rebuild Innings
Nepal are batting well together at the moment with Aarif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel at the crease. West Indies now need to pick up a wicket and break this growing partnership.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 72/3 (17.4)
Nepal need 268 runs
WI vs NEP LIVE Updates: West Indies Back On Top
Keemo Paul and Kyle Mayers bowling in tandem and bowling well too. Nepal batters going at less than 3 runs per over, the required rate is over 8 at the moment. They seem to be batting to play out the fifty overs.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 59/3 (15.3)
Nepal need 281 runs
WI Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Aasif Sheikh falls
Aasif Sheikh departs after scoring 28 off 36 balls. Kyle Mayers with the wicket. Paudel is joined by Aarif Sheikh, right handed bat. West Indies on top here again.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 55/3 (13.4)
Nepal need 285 runs
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score: Nepal Rebuild Innings
Sheikh and Paudel are doing a fine job at rebuilding the innings for Nepal after the los of two quick wickets. They need to keep going in the chase to stay afloat.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 48/2 (11.5)
Nepal need 292 runs
ICC World Cup Qualifier LIVE Updates: West Indies On Top
Nepal batters are rebuilding. Sheikh and Paudel puttin up a good fight here. Keemo Paul, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. This is a nice contest between bat and ball.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 41/2 (9.5)
Nepal need 299 runs
CWC Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Nepal Struggling In Chase
Paudel and Sheikh need to build a strong stand for the third wicket in this chase. West Indies, on top, at the moment. Hope is leading well and Nepal are under pressure here in this chase.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 34/2 (7.4)
Nepal need 306 runs
WI vs NEP LIVE Updates: Bhim Sharki Departs
Bhim Sharki goes for just 2 and this is a terrible start to the chase for Nepal. Sheikh still there, Rohit Paudel, right handed bat, comes to the crease. It is important for these two to stitch a stand.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 23/2 (5.3)
Nepal need 317 runs
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Updates: Bhurtel Departs Early In Chase
Bhim Sharki, right handed bat, comes to the crease has joined Sheikh in the middle after fall of Bhurtel's wicket. Windies on top as the new ball bowlers are creating a lot of trouble for the batters.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 16/1 (3.2)
Nepal need 324 runs
NEP vs WI ODI WC Qualifiers: Bhurtel, Sheikh Begin Chase
Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh begin innings for Nepal. Slow start for the Nepalese team. Bhurtel is gone as Alzarri Joseph gets rid of him for just 5.
WI 339/7 (50)
NEP 5/1 (1.4)
Nepal need 335 runs
West Indies vs Nepal ODI CWC LIVE: Nepal need 340 to win
Nepal need 340 runs to win as West Indies put up a mammoth 339 for 6 in 50 overs. Hope departed after scoring a brilliant 132 off 129 balls. Earlier, Pooran has scored 115. A daunting task for Nepal nd let's see how they go about in the chase.
WI 339/7 (50)
WI vs Nepal, CWC 2023 Qualifier: One over to go
Last 6 balls remaining. Holder and Hope in the middle. It will be interesting to see how much they get to from here. Ideally, they will be happy with a score of 350.
WI 335/5 (49.1)
WI vs Nepal LIVE Score: Powell Departs For 29
Rovman departs for a quickfire 29. Jason Holder comes in and starts off with a boundary. Windies need a big over to reach 350-run mark. Hope, the well settled batter, needs to go big now too.
WI 316/5 (47.4)
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE ODI Qualifiers: Pooran Departs As Windies Eye 350
Nicholas Pooran has departed after scoring a brilliant 115 off 94 deliveries that included 10 fours and 4 sixes respectively. Rovman Powell has joined Hope in the middle as Windies look to touch the 350-run mark.
WI 287/4 (45.2)
WI vs Nepal LIVE: Windies Nearing 300
Pooran is looking good. He is smashing boundaries now. Hope is also getting into groove now. Nepal should try and ensure Windies make as less as possible in the coming overs.
WI 271/3 (43.5)
ICC World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Pooran, Hope, Smash Tons
Nicholas Pooran gets to his first hundred after Hope reaches his career's 15th ODI ton. Both of them have taken West Indies to a great position as Windies look to post 350 on the board.
WI 242/3 (40.1)
WI vs Nepal LIVE Score: Windies Go Past 200
West Indies have gon past 200 run-mark here. Hope and Pooran are going well. It seems a total of 350 is very much possible. Nepal look far from picking a wicket here.
WI 213/3 (37.2)
West Indies vs Nepal LIVE World Cup Qualifiers: Windies On Top
Shai Hope and Pooran's partnership continues to grow. Hope just 16 away from a hundred. Pooran is in 60s. These two look far from being uncomfortable in the middle. Nepal can do better than this in terms of bowling.
WI 186/3 (35.1)
WI vs Nepal ODI WC LIVE: Pooran Completes Fifty
Gritty fifty from Pooran, who is looking all set for the big one. Windies in total control of the innings here. Nepal looking worried as wickets are hard to come by. They need some sort of magic from somewhere.
WI 170/3 (33.1)
LIVE WI Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier: Windies going well
Lamichhane has been unimpressive so far as both Hope and Pooran are playing him quite well without any trouble. Windies are on top here but Nepal can bounce back with two wickets back to back.
WI 151/3 (30.4)
West Indies vs Nepal ODI LIVE: Shai Hope Completes Fifty
Shai Hope Completes Fifty. Fine knock from the West Indies captain here. Pooran also going well. Nepal need wickets from somewhere to break this stand.
WI 142/3 (28.2)
WI Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Windies look good
West Indies looking very good in the middle. Shai Hope has entered 40s and Pooran is well settled now and playing his strokes well. They have put together 54-run stans for the fourth wicket.
WI 110/3 (24.4)
WI vs Nepal LIVE: Pooran Continues To Attack
Nick Pooran has taken on the Nepal bowlers, hitting 11 off the 22nd over by Aarif Sheikh that included two boundaries. Nepal must try and see his back as soon as possible.
WI 104/3 (22.2)
West Indies vs Nepal, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Nicholas Pooran takes charge
West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran has smashed his second six in the last over to move along to 18 off 13 balls. Captain Shai Hope is batting on 32.
WI are 83/3 in 20 overs vs Nepal
WI vs Nepal, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Nicholas Pooran gets his 1st six
West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran is away in style, smashing wicket-taker Sandeep Lamichchane for his first six of the innings to move along to 9. Shai Hope is batting on 25.
WI are 67/3 in 18 overs vs Nepal
WI vs Nepal, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Sandeep Lamichchane strikes
West Indies have lost their third wicket as Sandeep Lamichchane dismisses Brandon King for 32 off 42 balls. Captain Shai Hope is batting on 22. It is Lamichchane first wicket of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.
WI are 55/2 in 15.3 ovs vs Nepal
WI vs Nepal, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Brandon King smashes 2nd six
Brandon King brings up the fifty for West Indies with his second six off the innings off Gulshan Jha to move along to 31 off 36 balls. Captain Shai Hope is batting on 20.
WI are 52/2 in 13 overs vs Nepal
West Indies vs Nepal, World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Brandon King smashes 1st six
West Indies opener Brandon King smashes Gulshan Jha for the first six of the match to move along to 19. Shai Hope is batting on 17.
WI are 37/2 in 11 overs vs Nepal
WI vs Nepal, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Shai Hope breaks free
It has been slow going for West Indies so far. Captain Shai Hope finally gets his first boundary off Karan KC off his 14th ball. Hope is batting on 13 after his second four off the final ball of the over and Brandon King is on 10.
WI are 24/2 in 8 overs vs Nepal
West Indies vs Nepal, World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Johnson Charles departs for duck
West Indies have lost their second wicket early as No. 3 batter Johnson Charles departs for a duck with Nepal pacer Gulshan Jha picking up a wicket off his first ball. Brandon King is batting on 8 and captain Shai Hope is on 2.
WI are 11/2 in 5 overs vs Nepal
WI vs Nepal, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Kyle Mayers departs early
West Indies have lost an early wicket as all-rounder Kyle Mayers is dismissed for 1 by Nepal pacer Karan KC with Kushal Bhartel taking a brilling diving catch at mid-on. It's a wicket-maiden for Karan KC.
WI are 2/1 in 2 overs vs Nepal
West Indies vs Nepal, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Brandon King survives run-out chance
Brandon King survives a run-out attempt in the very first over and just manages to reach his crease after mix-up with Kyle Mayers. Kings and Mayers are both batting on 1 each.
WI 2/0 in 1 over vs Nepal
WI vs Nepal, World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check Playing 11
Here are the final playing 11 of Nepal vs West Indies Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier match in Harare today.
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c&wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), B Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, DS Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, LN Rajbanshi
Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands win toss, elect to bowl vs USA
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bowl first against USA in another Group A match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Thursday.
NEP vs WI, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Nepal wins toss, bowl first
Nepal captain Rohit Paudel has won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Harare Sports Club against West Indies in match No. 9 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today.
Nepal vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place soon
The toss for match no. 9 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier between Nepal and West Indies is set to take place soon in Harare. Captains Rohit Paudel and Shai Hope will out in the middle soon.
NEP vs WI, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Predicted Playing 11 HERE
Here are the possible playing 11 for match No. 9 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier between Nepal and West Indies...
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Nepal Vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Mixed emotions for Nepal batter Kushal Bhartel
Nepal opener Kushal Bhartel is the in-form batter for his side, having begun the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier with a 99 against Zimbabwe in the first match. But Nepal lost that match before bouncing back with a win against USA in their second match. Here's what Kushal Bhartel has to say...
These few days have left us with a mixture of sentiments and a sense of glory. #NepalCricket #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/MsHN8RA7NK
— Kushal Bhurtel (@kushalbhurtel14) June 21, 2023
Nepal vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Shai Hope reveals importance of mental strength
West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope, who has moved down to No. 4 position, reveals the importance of mental strength ahead of his second match in Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier against Nepal today. Watch Shai Hope speak here...
Always thinking.
West Indies skipper Shai Hope stresses the importance of mental strength at the #CWC23 Qualifier _https://t.co/PTFXHaGVr0
— ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2023
NEP vs WI, CWC 2023 Qualifier: West Indies not taking any team lightly
Nepal's head coach is Monty Desai who was previously with West Indies as their batting coach under Phil Simmons. WI head coach Darren Sammy made it clear that West Indies are not taking any opposition lightly.
"Yeah, I guess (in) the first match against the USA, we got the 'W' that we wanted, which was the win," Sammy said. "Great start to the tournament, but we have so much left in the tank. The guys came out and you could see they were not happy with the way they played, which is a good sign for us."
Nepal vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Coach Darren Sammy wants more urgency from WI batters
New West Indies head coach and former all-rounder Darren Sammy wants WI batters to show more urgency in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers ahead of their second Group A match against Nepal.
"We don't have say in how the toss goes, but whenever we bat, that new ball poses a challenge," Sammy told CWI media. "You've got to make sure that the opposition don't get too much ahead when that new ball comes. I thought we could have had more intent because that's one of the things we are talking about as a batting group - intent to score. And when I say intent to score, it's not looking for boundaries but looking for scoring opportunities and when you do that, you could score off good balls and get rotation of strike going."
Nepal vs West Indies, World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Can WI keep up their winning run
Nepal posted their first win of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Wednesday, defeating USA by six wicket and put up a big total against Zimbabwe in their first match as well. West Indies, who thrashed USA in their first match, will look to continue their winning run and return to the top of Group A table today.
LIVE WI vs NEP World Cup Qualifier: Head to head
Interestingly, this is the first time Nepal and West Indies will take on each other in an ODI match.
Probable 11s
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
LIVE West Indies vs Nepal Score & Updates: Both team squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Yannic Cariah
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud
