HIGHLIGHTS | WI Vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier Scorecard: Windies Win by 101 Runs

West Indies outclassed Nepal by 101 runs in Match 9 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Chasing 340 to win, Nepal were bowled out for 238. Earlier batting first, West Indies posted 339/7 in 50 overs after Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Thursday. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran struck a brilliant ton. Hope led from the front, but scored 132 off 129 balls that included 10 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Pooran smashed 115 off 94 balls and was one of the reasons Windies could go past 300 as he played with a stunning strike rate. Courtesy the the loss, Nepal have slipped to fourth spot in the Group A points table while West Indies have jumped to the top.

