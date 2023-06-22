Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs WI LIVE In India

West Indies will look to continue their march towards securing a berth in the ODI World Cup as they take on Nepal in their second Group A match of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Harare on Thursday. In match No. 9, Nepal will look to upset two-time former world champions WI after winning their second match of the Qualifier against USA. Nepal had lost their first match against Zimbabwe.

Shai Hope-led Windies started off their campaign on Sunday with a comprehensive win over USA, hammering them by 39 runs. All-rounder and former captain Jason Holder was the ‘Player of the Match’ scoring 56 off 40 balls and picking up 1 wicket as well.

Nepal, on the other hand, bounced back well after losing their opening game to hosts Zimbabwe. In their first match too, they put up a big total of 290 runs against Zimbabwe. Bhim Sharki was the star of Nepal win over USA, scoring an unbeaten 77 off 114 balls while opener Kushal Bhurtel, who scoring 99 against Zimbabwe, also chipped in with 39.

Here are all the details about Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9…

When is Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 going to take place?

The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will take place on Thursday, June 22.

Where is Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 going to take place?

The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 start?

The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 on TV in India?

The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 in India?

The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 Predicted 11

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph