West Indies vs Nepal: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report

West Indies and Nepal are set to clash in the ICC World Cup Qualifier today, June 22. West Indies will look to continue their winning momentum when they clash with Nepal at the Harare Sports Club at 12: 30 PM IST. The Shai Hope-led unit enter the game with a victory against the United States. All-rounders like Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran could very well be the trump factor in this fixture. Both players performed admirably in the previous fixture, with Holder scoring 56 runs off 40 and Pooran 43 off 28 deliveries. Apart from that, Kyle Mayers and Alzarri Joseph are in fine form, making the West Indies a formidable unit.

As for Nepal, the Rohit Paudel-led side have won one of their two matches. The side are high on confidence after their win against the United States. They won the fixture by 6 wickets, with 7 overs remaining. This can make them a tough opponent to go up against.

All in all, the Harare Sports Club could witness a cracker of a contest. The ICC World Cup Qualifier is extremely important to both nations as it could give them a chance to enter the ICC World Cup, scheduled to be held in India this October. Both West Indies and Nepal would be aiming to give the fixture their best shot.

West Indies vs Nepal: Dream11 team predictions

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Rohit Paudel (vice-captain), Dipendra Singh Airee

All-rounders: Jason Holder (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Gulsan Jha

West Indies vs Nepal: Probable playing XI

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul.

Nepal Probable XI: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulshan Jha, Bhim Sharki,Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Pitch report

The surface at the Harare Sports Club is favourable for pacers. Batters can also find support on the pitch. Average score at the Harare Sports Club has been 268 runs this year. The powerplay overs can be crucial as bowlers can get some extra bounce with the new ball.