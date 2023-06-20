Highlights | ZIM vs NED, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Scorecard: Sikandar Raza Scores Century As Zimbabwe Win By 6 Wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Zimbabwe won by 6 wickets.
Trending Photos
Home side Zimbabwe won the contest against Netherland by 6 wickets in the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. Zimbabwe opened their campaign with an impressive eight-wicket win over Nepal, chasing down 290 runs to win with over 5 overs to spare.
Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine led the way with a brilliant 121 off 128 balls, opening the batting while Sean Williams scored the fastest ODI hundred by a Zimbabwean batter, reaching the landmark off 70 balls against Nepal. However, Zimbabwe bowling was pretty wayward allowing minnows Nepal to pile up 290 runs in the first innings.
Netherlands, on the other hand, batters like their captain Scott Edwards, opener Max O’Dowd and young all-rounder Bas de Leede – who was very impressive in the T20 World Cup last year.
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Raza breaks Williams' record
In just two days, Sikandar Raza has broken Seam Williams' record of the fastest century in ODI cricket for Zimbabwe. Incredible performance by the all-rounder, he has been awared the Player of the Match award.
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe win by 6 wickets
Fastest century by a Zimbabwe cricketer in ODI cricket and guess who is it? Sikandar Raza leads his team to another victory with a sensational knock of 102 off just 54 balls. 8 sixes and 6 fours from the all-rounder to get his team home.
ZIM: 319/4 (40.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: All eyes on Raza
Sikandar Raza is batting on 59 off 40 balls at the moment with two maximums and six boundaries. He is the one Netherlands would be looking to dismiss now.
ZIM: 274/4 (37.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Williams gone
Seam Williams 91 (58) caught by Nidamanuru bowled by Bas de Leede. Zimbabwe go 4 down and Williams misses out on a well deserved hundred, what an entertaining knock he played.
ZIM: 250/4 (34.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Game on
Zimbabwe in the mood to finish things off early. They are chasing this massive total of 316 runs with ease as Raza and Williams are batting with strike-rate of over 150 at the moment.
ZIM: 218/3 (30.4 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Williams, Raza
All eyes are on Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere as Zimbabwe need 139 runs in the remaining 24 overs against the Netherlands.
ZIM: 177/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Williams on fire
Sean Williams is on fire at the moment, he has completed his fifty and is batting on 53 off just 31 deliveries with 7 fours and a maximum.
ZIM: 162/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Gone!
Joylord Gumbie 40 (55) out bowled by Shariz Ahmed. Zimbabwe are 2 down in their chase now as the wrong one does the trick for Ahmed and Netherlands.
ZIM: 143/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Williams on fire
Sean Williams is in no mood to play this contest slow, he is going after the Netherlands bowling attack every ball. He is batting on 22 off 12 as if this is T20 cricket.
ZIM: 109/1 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED World Cup Qualifier: Big wicket!
Craig Ervin 50 (48) caught by Clayton Floyd bowled by Vikramjit Singh. What a time to take a wicket for his team, first with bat and now Vikramjit delivers with the ball.
ZIM: 81/1 (13.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Captain leading from front
Captain Craig Ervine is leading his team from the front with a fiery knock of 49 off 45 just balls. He has smashed 9 boundaries so far in Zimbabwe's chase of 316 runs.
ZIM: 72/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED World Cup Qualifier Update
Zimbabwe have pushed the paddle now after both batters took a good look at the conditions of the pitch. Craig Ervine is the wicket Netherlands are desperately looking for.
ZIM: 43/0 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Slow start for Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe are off to a slow start Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie but similarly Netherlands also started off their innings slow. Don't rule the chasing side out because of this slow start.
ZIM: 15/0 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Chase begins
Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine begin the chase of 316 runs for Zimbabwe. Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek attack the stumps for Netherlands looking for wickets early.
ZIM: 5/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe need 316 runs to win
Netherlands have finished at a massive total of 315 runs thanks to the wonferful batting performance from both the openers and Scott Edwards in the later stage of the innings.
NED: 315/6 (50 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED World Cup Qualifier: Edwards on fire
Scott Edwards is on fire at the moment, he is single-handedly taking the Netherlands to a challenging total against Zimbabwe.
NED: 263/5 (44.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED World Cup Qualifier: Scott Edwards key
Edwards is batting on 59 off 54 balls with 7 fours so far and he is key for Netherlands to reach 300 against Zimbabwe today.
NED: 243/5 (42.1 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED World Cup Qualifier: Singh departs
Vikramjit Singh 88 (111) caught by Masakadza bowled by Sikandar Raza. What a knock by the Netherlands opener, he deserved a century but Raza had other plans.
NED: 223/3 (38.3 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs NED World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands on top
Netherlands are on top of this contest as both batters in the middle are looking in fine touch at the moment. The wicket looks like a score around 280 can be termed as challenging.
NED: 199/2 (35.1 Overs)
NED vs ZIM World Cup Qualifier: Singh on fire
Vikramjit Singh is batting on 75 off 89 balls in the middle keeping the Zimbabwe bowling attack under pressure with his presence. Zimbabwe need to find a wicket soon to get things under control.
NED: 179/2 (32 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM World Cup Qualifier: Singh keep NED afloat
Vikramjit Singh is in the middle batting on 66 off 79 balls with 9 fours so far. Netherlands need the opener the anchor the innings while other batters try to find rhythm on the other end.
NED: 158/2 (28.4 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands 2 down
Netherlands lose two wickets in quick succession as Sikandar Raza gets another one. Vikramjit Singh and Scott Edwards are in the middle at the moment.
NED: 139/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Raza strikes
Finally, Zimbabwe get the first wicket and it is the dangerous Max ODowd who walks back to the pavilion after scoring 59 off 67 balls. Sikandar Raza gets the job done for Zimbabwe.
NED: 125/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Max completes fifty
Max ODowd has completed his fifty, he is batting on 58 off 64 balls with 10 boundaries under his belt so far. Vikramjit Singh on the other hand is batting on 48 off 55 balls.
NED: 118/0 (19.5 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Netherlands on top
Netherlands are off to a fine start with Vikramjit Singh and MaxODowd in the middle. Both openers are about to complete their half centuries.
NED: 98/0 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Spin time
Ryan Burl brought into the attack by Zimbabwe skipper looking to change things and get a wicket as soon as possible. Both Netherlands openers are looking in good touch at the moment.
NED: 67/0 (11.5 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe looking for wickets
Zimbabwe are keen on getting their first wicket of the contest and break this opening partnership which can trouble them later in the game.
NED: 41/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Max ODown in fine touch
Max ODowd is looking in great touch at the moment, he has scored 18 off 20 balls so far with 3 boundaries to his name. Netherlands off to a steady start now.
NED: 29/0 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Netherlands off to slow start
Vikramjit Singh gets off the mark with single after playing ten dot balls against Zimbabwe bowlers. Netherlands are off to a slow but steady start in this contest.
NED: 11/0 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE NED vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Maiden over
Zimbabwe begin their bowling with a maiden over by Richard Ngarava. Blessing Muzarabani will bowl the second over for Zimbabwe now. Netherlands will look to post a challenging total for their opposition today.
NED: 4/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE World Cup Qualifier Nepal vs USA: Toss news
Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl first against USA.
LIVE WC ZIM vs NED: Playing 11s
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd.
LIVE ZIM vs NED WC Qualifier: Toss news
Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Netherlands.
Zimbabwe vs Netherland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place in 30 mins
The toss for match No. 5 of the ICC men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands is set to take place at 12pm IST. Skippers Craig Ervine and Scott Edwards will be out for the toss soon.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Craig Ervine or Scott Edwards? Sean Williams or Max O'Dowd? Who should be your top fantasy Picks?
Check ZIM vs NED World Cup 2023 Qualifier Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
ZIM vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Zimbabwe dream of qualifying for India
Zimbabwe have only missed one World Cup since the 1979 edition. They need to battle through the Qualifiers tournament at home if they hope to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. “I was probably 10 when I started watching cricket and dreamed about playing for my country; for it to happen for me right now is massive, I can’t even explain,” the 22-year-old Wesley Madhevere said before the Qualifiers.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands defeated Zimbabweans earlier this year
Netherlands toured Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series earlier this year. The Dutch narrowly lost the seried 2-1, with Zimbabwe winning the second match of the series by just 1 run. Can the Dutch cause another upset at the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A match today?
ZIM vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifiers: Dutch captain Scott Edwards leads by example
Young Netherlands batter Noah Croes revealed that his captain Scott Edwards likes to 'lead by example'. “The great thing about Scott is he leads by example. He’s got a presence within this group but having played with him and grown up with him, he’s a very deep thinker, he thinks a lot about the game and he’s a very good tactician," Croes said ahead of CWC 2023 Qualifier against Zimbabwe..
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Check Livestreaming details
Zimbabwe will take on the Netherlands in their second match of ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Harare on Tuesday.
Check ZIM vs NED CWC 2023 Qualfier Livestreaming details HERE.
ZIM vs NED, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Zimbabwe look to continue winning march
Home side Zimbabwe, led by captain Craig Ervine, will look to continue their winning run after their massive win over Nepal in their first Group A match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Sunday as they take on Scott Edwards-led Netherlands on Tuesday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands today.