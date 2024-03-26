HIGHLIGTS, CSK vs GT Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: CSK Win By 63 Runs

After winning the first match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to maintain the winning momentum as they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 7 of the season at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. All eyes will be on how Ruturaj Gaikwad does as captain of the CSK in the second match of the season. He will be up against Shubman Gill who will be leading GT. These are two potential future captains of Team India and it will be interesting to see how these two fare in this tournament.

Fans will be hoping MS Dhoni gets to bat today in Chennai, in front of the packed crowd. Last time, he did ot get to bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and hopefully, the world will get to see Dhoni bat.

