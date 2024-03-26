HIGHLIGTS, CSK vs GT Full Scorecard, IPL 2024: CSK Win By 63 Runs
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans ( CSK vs GT) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: All eyes will be on MS Dhoni in this key clash
After winning the first match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to maintain the winning momentum as they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 7 of the season at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. All eyes will be on how Ruturaj Gaikwad does as captain of the CSK in the second match of the season. He will be up against Shubman Gill who will be leading GT. These are two potential future captains of Team India and it will be interesting to see how these two fare in this tournament.
Fans will be hoping MS Dhoni gets to bat today in Chennai, in front of the packed crowd. Last time, he did ot get to bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and hopefully, the world will get to see Dhoni bat.
Follow LIVE Updates From CSK vs GT From IPL 2024 Clash
LIVE CSK vs GT: Chennai win by 63 runs
Chennai Super Kings have handed Gujarat Titans their biggest defeat of the IPL history as they win the contest by 63 runs at Chepauk. GT batters failed badly against CSK.
GT: 143/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Game over for GT
Gujarat Titans lose another player as Rashid Khan departs and his team go seven down now. Umesh Yadav comes out to bat now.
GT: 121/7 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Back to back wickets
First Sai Sudharshan and next Omarzai walks back to the pavilion. Chennai Super Kings look invincible at the moment as wickets keep falling.
GT: 118/6 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Gujarat need a miracle
Gujarat Titans need a miracle. Omarzai looks uncomfortable with Sai Sudharsan along side batting in a fine rhythm right now.
GT: 110/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: GONE!
David Miller 21 (16) caught by Ajinkya Rahane bowled by Tushar Deshpande. CSK with a sublime catch to dismiss Miller in the middle. GT in all sorts of trouble now.
GT: 97/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: GT need a miracle
The situation looks very bad for the Gujarat Titans at the moment. They are three wickets down with David Miller and Sai Sudharshan in the middle.
GT: 80/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Gone
Vijay Shankar caught by behind by MS Dhoni bowled by Daryl Mitchell. Chennai Super Kings are in complete control at the moment.
GT: 59/3 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Sai, Shankar in middle
Sai Sudarshan and Vijay Shankar in the middle for Gujarat Titans with two wickets down. Chennai looking for wickets at the moment.
GT: 48/2 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Gone!
Shubman Gill 8 (5) LBW by Deepak Chahar. Big wicket for CSK as the opposition skipper walks back to the pavilion.
GT: 32/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Gujarat mean business
Gujarat Titans mean business as Saha and Gill show aggressive intent right from the first over. 28 runs scored so far.
GT: 28/0 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Chase Begins
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha open the batting for the Gujarat Titans. CSK bring in Mustafizur Rahman into the attack with Deepak Chahar.
GT: 12/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Gone!
Shivam Dube 51 (23) caught by Vijay Shankar bowled by Rashid Khan. GT's best bowler delivers again but the damage has been done already.
CSK: 184/4 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT Score: GT in deep trouble
Gujarat Titans look in deep trouble as CSK keep the run-rate above 10 runs per over. Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell carrying the team with some tremendous batting.
CSK: 172/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT Score: Dube on fire
Shivam Dube on fire at the moment batting on 36 off 14 balls. Chennai Super Kings on top of his game as GT bowlers struggle to find an answer against Dube.
CSK: 155/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT Score: Big wicket
Spencer Johnson gets the big fish as Ruturaj Gaikwad nicks it back to the keeper. GT finally get the big wicket of the CSK skipper.
CSK: 128/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT Score: Gone!
Rahane is stumped by Saha bowled by Sai Kishore. Shivam Dube comes in the middle and announces his arrival with two big sixes.
CSK: 119/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT Score: Pressure on GT
Gujarat Titans certainly facing some trouble in the field which shows that they are feeling the pressure. CSK on top with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle.
CSK: 92/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT Score: Gone!
Rachin Ravindra stumped by Saha bowled by Rashid Khan. Gill brought on his best bowler and he has delivered with a wicket. GT looking to calm down the run-rate now.
CSK: 74/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT Score: Chennai on top
Seems like winning the toss has not went how Gujarat Titans would have wanted as Rachin Ravindra and Gaikwad have got 58 runs on the board in 5 overs.
CSK: 58/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT Score: Dropped!
Ruturaj Gaikwad was dropped on 1 by Sai Kishore at slip. CSK captain looking a bit uncomfortable. Gujarat Titans attack the stumps with Umesh Yadav.
CSK: 25/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Match Begins
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the CSK vs GT match. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra open the batting for the Chennai Super Kings.
CSK: 1/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Playing 11s
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Toss Report
GT captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Toss Coming Up
The toss for CSK and GT will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Captains Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad will come out shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: All Eyes On Gaikwad
All eyes will be on Ruturaj Gaikwad as in the previous game he got out for just 15 runs at Chepauk against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the IPL 2024.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Mustafizur or Pathirana?
CSK have a good headache in terms of selection for the upcoming games as Pathirana will be available for selection but Mustafizur Rahman has already performed wonferfully.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Gill Key For Gujarat
Shubman Gill key for Gujarat Titans as he was the leading run-scorer and orange cap winner from last season. Chennai Super Kings will look to dismiss him early.
LIVE CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Livestreaming Details
Checkout the livestreaming details for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 clash. The high-intensity match will take place in Chennai tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Will we see Dhoni bat?
MS Dhoni was not required in the first game against RCB with the bat as his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube got the job done. However, fans would be hoping to see MSD come out today and bat.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Difficult Task At Chepauk
Gujarat Titans are up and running after winning their first game of the season against the Mumbai Indians. However, beating CSK at their home ground is something which is not possible easily.
IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Will GT change the trend?
So far, all the games this season have been won by the home team. Will GT change this trend, or will the home team continue to dominate? Their last encounter was in the IPL 2023 final, where CSK emerged victorious.
Chennai Vs Gujarat LIVE: Check GT's Probable Playing 11
Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson [Impact Sub: Mohit Sharma for Sai Sudharsan]
CSK vs GT LIVE Score: Check CSK's Probable Playing 11
CSK Probable XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman
IPL 2024 CSK vs GT LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
Match 7 of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will start at 7.30 pm IST while the toss takes place half an hour ago, at 7 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.
CSK vs GT Live IPL 2024: Is There A Possibility Of Rain?
The CSK vs GT clash at MA Chidambaram stadium won't see any rain. But the challenge will be playing under the heat and humidity. The temperature will be in 30 while the humitidy will also touch 70 in Chennai today.
IPL 2024 CSK vs GT LIVE: Are All GT Players Available For This Match?
There are no injury concerns in the GT camp as well. Matthew Wade has joined the squad but remains unavailable for selection as he was recently played in the Sheffield Shield final on March 24.
IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Gujarat Phenomenal Record
Gujarat Titans have been undefeated against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL League stage matches. If we talk about the head to head record in their IPL encounters, CSK and GT have faced off five times, with CSK emerging victorious twice, while GT has claimed victory three times.
IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Matheesha Pathirana Back For Chennai
Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana is back in the mix for Chennai Super King as he is fit again. CSK coach Stephen Fleming confirmed his availability a day before the CSK vs GT clash.
IPL 2024 CSK Vs GT LIVE Updates: Check Head-To-Head Record
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have met each other five times in IPL. CSK have twice, including the IPL 2023 final and GT have won 3 times.
Chennai Vs Gujarat LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson
LIVE Score CSK vs GT: Check both the squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Shubman Gill
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of IPL 2024 between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill on our live blog here. It is a clash between two top teams, the last year's finalists and expect it to be a close contest. Keep watching this space for latest updates.