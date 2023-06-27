LIVE Updates | ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full List To Matches Set To Be Announced Today

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to get underway in India in exactly 100 days’ time on October 5, 2023. The much-awaited announcement of the full schedule of the ODI CWC 2023 is going to take place at the St. Regis hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in London during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final earlier this month, the announcement of the full schedule has been delayed due to various reasons. According to the draft schedule, the all-important clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

