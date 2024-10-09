LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Team India Aim To Seal Series

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: In the second T20I against Bangladesh, Suryakumar Yadav's leadership of a revitalized Indian team emphasizes preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Ahead of the match, Yadav's proactive involvement in training sessions underscores his emerging role as captain, focusing on strategic evolution and avoiding predictability in gameplay. Coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar's discussions with young talents like Varun Chakravarthy and Sanju Samson highlight the team's commitment to building a T20-specific squad. The series and upcoming fixtures against South Africa serve as auditions for players tailored to the shortest format, aligning with selectors' plans to streamline player roles. Despite Bangladesh's shortcomings, India uses these matches to assess new talents and foster competition within the squad. Yadav's leadership aims to solidify India's standing in T20 cricket, marking a transition towards a future-oriented team structure for upcoming global competitions.