IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Highlights: India win by 49 runs, clinch series 2-0
IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Check Live Score and Updates from India vs England 2nd T20I here.
India are set to face England in the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 9) after a stellar performance in the first match of the 3-match series. With the Rohit Sharma-led side adopting a high-attacking approach with the bat, Kohli might come in at the expense of Deepak Hooda, who made a strong case for himself in that position with a century against Ireland at Malahide and hit 33 off just 17 balls in the first T20I at Southampton.
However, India would be pleased with Hardik Pandya coming back to his best as an all-rounder. At Southampton, Pandya slammed his maiden T20I fifty with 51 off 33 balls, laced with six fours and six as India reached 198/8, with Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav chipping in as well. What they will look to improve is the batting in the last five overs, where they got 57/5 and dropped many catches, which didn't become costly for them.
Hello from Birmingham for the second #ENGvIND T20I #TeamIndia
England, on the other hand, didn't have an ideal start in life post-Eoin Morgan. Their top-order is explosive with captain Jos Buttler opening the batting alongside Jason Roy and Dawid Malan as well as Liam Livingstone completing the top-order. But at Southampton, as the ball swung, they couldn't do much. With the ball, England pulled back well in the last three overs, conceding just 20 runs, with right-arm pacer Chris Jordan being the pick of bowlers with 2/23, in a bowling line-up where others had an economy rate of above eight.
India have already won the first match and will look to seal the deal in this second T20I as the Rohit Sharma-led side have proven time and time again that they don't give any easy pickings to their opponents. The hosts too didn't get much time to prepare themselves after the first match loss as there a gap of just one day before this second T20 has taken place.
IND win by 49 runs
India display an all-round performance to win the 3-match T20I series against England as they win the second match by 49 runs. The bowling attack from was on the money again in the second game just as the first T20I. Disappointing performance from the England batting order as all the big guns Jason Roy, Buttler, Livingstone and more departed cheaply.
IND all over ENG
India are over England at the moment as the three lions lose 6 wickets in their chase of 171 runs in the second T20I against India.
ENG- 74/6 (13 Overs), Ali 21 (16) & Willey 4 (10)
GONE!
Dawid Malan 19 (25) caught by Harshal Patel bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. India on top of their game as England half a side in their chase of 171 runs.
ENG- 55/5 (9.1 Overs), Ali 7 (6)
OUT!
Brook 8 (6) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. England lose another one as India take their fourth wicket. All things going in the right direction for India. England in deep trouble now.
ENG- 41/4 (6.4 Overs), Malan 14 (16)
Bumrah STRIKES!
Liam Livingstone 15 (9) BOWLED IN by Jasprit Bumrah. India off to a fiery start with the ball too as Bumrah knocks over Livingstone's stumps. England are 3 down in their chase of 171 runs.
ENG- 27/3 (4.1 Overs), Malan 8 (10)
Buttler GONE!
Jos Buttler 4 (5) caught by Rishabh Pant bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Dream start for India as Kumar removes both the openers early in England's chase of 171 runs.
ENG- 19/2 (3 Overs), Livingstone 8 (3) & Malan 7 (9)
Dream start
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a wicket-maiden for India as the Men in Blue are off to a dream start. Pressure on England with Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the middle, Jasprit Bumrah comes in to bowl the second over for India.
ENG- 0/1 (1 Over), Malan 0 (5) & Buttler 0 (0)
IND- 170/8 (20 Overs)
After a fiery start from Rohit Sharma 31 (20) and Rishabh Pant 26 (15), India lost Kohli 1 (3), Pandya 12 (15), Suryakumar 15 (11) cheaply. It was Ravindra Jadeja 46 (29) who guided India to a challenging total. England would be happy after the first innings as India were looking dangerous after finishing the powerplay at a runrate of over 10 runs per over. Dream debut for Richard Gleeson, who took out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant today. Know all about the English pacer HERE.
Jadeja 46 (29) & Bumrah 0 (0)
GONE!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 (3) caught by David Willey bowled by Chris Jordan. England are on top at the moment but Ravindra Jadeja is somehow taking India to a challenging total.
IND- 159/8 (19 Overs), Jadeja 36 (23)
RUN OUT!
Dinesh Karthik 12 (17) runout Buttler. Just as the momentum was calming down, India have lost another wicket as Dinesh Karthik is short of his crease, brilliant work by Jos Buttler.
IND- 122/6 (15.1 Overs), Jadeja 14 (10)
Jadeja & Karthik steady IND
Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik steady the stip for India after they losing their middle order in quick succession. England would be happy with the situation they are in but will look to dismiss one of the batters quickly.
IND- 107/5 (14 Overs), Jadeja 10 (7) & Karthik 7 (14)
Pressure on DK & Jadeja
Pressure on Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja at the moment as India are 5 down with just 12 overs bowled. England bowling attack are coming in hot after India lost half of their batting lineup.
IND- 91/5 (12 Overs), Jadeja 1 (1) & Karthik 0 (7)
ANOTHER ONE!
Hardik Pandya 12 (14) caught by Dawid Malan bowled by Chris Jordan, he is on a hattrick now. India lose another wicket as England make their comeback into the game.
IND- 89/5 (10.4 Overs), Jadeja 0 (0)
OUT!
Suryakumar Yadav 15 (11) caught by Sam Curran bowled by Chris Jordan. Another wicket falls for India as SKY is caught at mid-wicket by Curran, he tries to take on the right-arm pacer against the line stepping across the off-stump but miscues it badly for an easy catch.
IND- 89/4 (10.3 Overs), Hardik 12 (14)
Pandya & Surya steady IND
Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav steady the ship for India as England's Richard Gleeson takes all the three wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. India on the backfoot now after losing three wickets in quick succession.
IND- 73/3 (9 Overs), Surya 8 (7) & Pandya 3 (9)
Another ONE!
Richard Gleeson takes another one! Rishabh Pant 26 (15) caught behind by Jos Buttler. India is trouble now as they lose 3 wickets in quick succession. England are on top at the moment as Gleeson is on a hattrick!
IND- 61/3 (6.2 Overs), Surya 0 (0) & Hardik 0 (0)
India finish power with 61/1
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the middle for India as they finish the powerplay with a brilliant score.
IND- 61/1 (6 Overs), Kohli 1 (2) & Pant 26 (14)
GONE!
Rohit Sharma 31 (20) caught behind by Jos Buttler bowled by Richard Gleeson. England finally break the fiery momentum of India as the captain departs. Virat Kohli walks in at no.3 for India now.
IND- 49/1 (5 Overs), Kohli 0 (1) & Pant 15 (9)
IND looking DANGEROUS
India are looking dangerous at the moment as both Pant and Rohit Sharma look settled now. England need to find a wicket if they want to stay in the contest. India are going with an aggressive approach in the powerplay.
IND- 43/0 (4 Overs)
Pant & Rohit on FIRE
Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma on fire as they take the England bowling attack to the cleaners. Brilliant start for India so far as the experiment of Pant opening the batting with Rohit is working for them.
IND- 32/0 (3 Overs), Rohit 15 (10) & Pant 14 (8)
BOOM!
Rohit Sharma smacks David Willey over square-leg for a maximum. India off to a ideal start after the first over. India have tried a new combination with Rishabh Pant opening the batting along the skipper.
IND- 8/0 (1 Over), Rohit 7 (5) & Pant 1 (1)
Here we go!
Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant open the batting for India. David Willey attacks the stumps for England.
IND- 0/0 (0 Overs), Rohit 0 & Pant 0
Debutant Alert!
Richard Gleeson is set to make his debut for England against India.
Richard Gleeson is set to make his debut for England against India.
#ENGvIND | @lancscricket pic.twitter.com/g3DCt281ul
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2022
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Playing XI:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson
Toss Update!
Jos Buttler wins toss and opts to bowl first. India have made 4 changes from the first T20I against England.
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Probable Playing XI:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction
Checkout the Dream11 prediction of the 2nd T20I between India and England. Will Rohit Sharma drop Ishan Kishan to include Virat Kohli in the XI? Check HERE.
Hero from the last match
Hardik Pandya was the hero for India in the first T20 against England. He was back to his very best as he scored 51 off 33 balls to help India post a huge total of 198 and later on took 4 wickets with ball helping his team restrict England to 148/10 in 19/3 overs. Checkout his interview with Ishan Kishan below...
From bowling fast to scoring big and crediting those behind the scenes.
as @hardikpandya7 chats with @ishankishan51 after #TeamIndia's win in the first #ENGvIND T20I. - By @Moulinparikh
Full interview https://t.co/1wJyFRDJqL pic.twitter.com/kIbTSD8mpB
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2022
