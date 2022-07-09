India are set to face England in the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 9) after a stellar performance in the first match of the 3-match series. With the Rohit Sharma-led side adopting a high-attacking approach with the bat, Kohli might come in at the expense of Deepak Hooda, who made a strong case for himself in that position with a century against Ireland at Malahide and hit 33 off just 17 balls in the first T20I at Southampton.

However, India would be pleased with Hardik Pandya coming back to his best as an all-rounder. At Southampton, Pandya slammed his maiden T20I fifty with 51 off 33 balls, laced with six fours and six as India reached 198/8, with Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav chipping in as well. What they will look to improve is the batting in the last five overs, where they got 57/5 and dropped many catches, which didn't become costly for them.

England, on the other hand, didn't have an ideal start in life post-Eoin Morgan. Their top-order is explosive with captain Jos Buttler opening the batting alongside Jason Roy and Dawid Malan as well as Liam Livingstone completing the top-order. But at Southampton, as the ball swung, they couldn't do much. With the ball, England pulled back well in the last three overs, conceding just 20 runs, with right-arm pacer Chris Jordan being the pick of bowlers with 2/23, in a bowling line-up where others had an economy rate of above eight.

India have already won the first match and will look to seal the deal in this second T20I as the Rohit Sharma-led side have proven time and time again that they don't give any easy pickings to their opponents. The hosts too didn't get much time to prepare themselves after the first match loss as there a gap of just one day before this second T20 has taken place.