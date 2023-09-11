IND: 147-2 (24.1) | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Will It Rain Today? Check Weather Report Here
India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Match has been moved to the Reserve Day on Monday due to rain in Colombo.
Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Rain has stopped play in Colombo during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. The play will resume with Team India resuming their innings at 24.1 overs on Monday after rain washed out play on Sunday.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss on Sunday opted to field first. Big blow to India as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out due to back spasm. KL Rahul has come back in to replace Iyer. Jasprit Bumrah is also back to the playing 11 in place of Mohammed Shami.
Pakistan are coming into the game with a win over Bangladesh in the first match of the second round. India got a big break between this match and last game vs Nepal. The Men in Blue had beaten Nepal by 10 wickets (DLS). The first fixture of the Asia Cup between the arch-rivals was washed out in Kandy.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rahul & Kohli to carry
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will resume the innings of India from 147 runs with a loss of two wickets. Pakistan bowlers will look to get the wickets as soon as the game will begin.
LIVE IND vs PAK Reserve Day: Weather Update
The chances of rain on the reserve day of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash are also very high. Pakistan's legendary cricketer Wasim Akram also shared some news during commentary.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shaheen Afridi vs Virat Kohli match-up will be key, says Mohd Kaif
Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes that match-up between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Virat Kohli will be key in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. "Shaheen will continue to bring the ball in, bowling his inswing. He has told it himself that his game plan is very simple, bring the ball in and fast, whatever the batsman wants to do let him, his game plan is straightforward - bring the ball in, hit the pad and hit the stumps. So it will be exciting to see Virat Kohli in the form he is in to take him on; it is the most key matchup of the game," Kaif said.
Live Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Jasprit Bumrah thanks Shaheen Afridi
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah thanks Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for his amazing gesture of giving a gift to Bumrah on the birth of his first child.
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: How can India qualify for final
If Team India's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan gets washed out due to rain on the Reserve Day on Monday, both teams will be getting one points each.
Here's how Team India can qualify for the final if match against Pakistan is washed out due to rain.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Live Updates: Pakistan team official caught visiting casino
Pakistan team media manager Umar Farooq Kalson has been caught on camera visiting a casino in Colombo ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India. Read all about it HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day: Top matches which went into Reserve Day
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was one of the match which went into Reserve Day. Here are the other top matches which were played on Reserve Day...
Some famous games that went to the Reserve Day
Ind vs Pak 2023
IPL Final 2023
WTC Final 2021
Ind vs NZ SF WC 2019
Ind vs SL Final CT 2002
Eng vs Ind WC 1999
Live Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has broken Chris Gayle's record of most sixes by a visiting player in Sri Lanka. Rohit now has 33 as compared to 30 by Gayle.
Rohit Sharma now has the most international sixes by a visiting player in Sri Lanka.
33 - Rohit Sharma__
30 - Chris Gayle__
30 - Shane Watson__
29 - Shahid Afridi__
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Ticket information for Monday
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have provided the ticket information for the Reserve Day of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on Monday. Check HERE...
Live Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rohit Sharma's unique sixes record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma smashed his 15th six in the first over of the ODI match. Rohit Sharma holds the record among Indian batter with Virender Sehwag in 2nd place with 9 sixes.
Most 6s for India in 1st over
15 - Rohit Sharma*
9 - Virender Sehwag
5 - Ishan Kishan
3 - KL Rahul
1 - Murali Vijay
1 - Prithvi shaw
1 - Yusuf Pathan
1 - Suryakumar
1 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
(Stats since 2002)#INDvPAK
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rain saved Pakistan, says Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes rain in Colombo has saved Babar Azam's Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India. "Well. I don't see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy," Shoaib Akhtar captioned the post.
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check weather prediction for Monday
Will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo get washed out on the Reserve Day on Monday?
Check Colombo's weather prediction for Monday HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India set to resume on Reserve Day
Team India innings will resume at 24.1 overs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match's Reserve Day on Monday. This is the only Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2023 which has a Reserve Day. Will the Super 4 match finally finish on the Reserve Day?
LIVE IND vs PAK: Kohli milestone loading
Virat Kohli is just 90 runs away from completing 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. He can join the likes of Tendulkar, Ponting and more elite names tomorrow if he scores them.
LIVE IND vs PAK: All eyes on Rahul
KL Rahul will continue India's innings with Virat Kohli tomorrow and it will be a big test for both batters infront of a fresh Pakistan bowling lineup. Afridi, Rauf and Naseem Shah will be keen on getting India out early.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Are Ready For Reserve Day?
A rainy day in Colombo has forced the game to move to reserve day so get ready for action at 3 PM (IST) tomorrow.
UPDATE - Play has been called off due to persistent rains
See you tomorrow (reserve day) at 3 PM IST
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rahul equals Kohli's record
Rahul reached the 2000-run mark in just 53 innings, equalling Virat Kohli's record. Both Kohli and Rahul accomplished this feat in the same number of innings.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Bumrah gifted by Afridi
Shaheen Afridi presented India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah a special gift after the game moved to the reserve day. Bumrah recently became a father as he welcomed a baby boy in his family.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Sri Lanka Cricket Board trolled
Fans were irritated by the weather in Sri Lanka during the India vs Pakistan clash for the second time when rain washed out the mega clash.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Get set for Reserve Day
Good news is that we will have a full 50-over game tomorrow on the Reserve Day between India and Pakistan. Rain spoiled the fun in Colombo today but hopefully we will have a full game tomorrow.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Play called off
The play has been called off for today and we will have a 50-over game tomorrow. The action will begin at 3 PM (IST) tomorrow. It was going to be begin at 9 PM but rain returned to make all the cricket fans wait one more day for the mega clash's result.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain returns
Just as everything was getting set for the play to resume again, rain has returned to spoil the party in Colombo and it looks like we will not have a game today. Let's hope for the best.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Third inspection
The third inspection will take place at 8:30 PM (IST) and the umpires have said we can have a game of cricket today if the weather conditions allow us. The play may begin at 9 PM (IST).
Why Rohit Sharma And Co Would Not Be Interested To Play On Reserve Day If Rain Spoils Match Today?
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Inspection underway
The umpires are out on the inspection of the pitch but the conditions don't look very pretty at the moment. A lot of damps can be seen but let's hope for a positive update.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Game to begin?
The pitch inspection has been done and the umpires are having a chat with Dravid and Rohit. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also given an update from the officials.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Conditions update
There was an inspection supposed to take place at 7:30 PM (IST) but we still don't have an update from the middle. Will it be moved to the Reserve Day or will we have a game of cricket today?
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Umpire chats with Rohit
The umpires are seen having a chat with Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his reaction is not telling any good story. It looks like we will have to wait for quite some time now.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Decision At 7:30 PM
A pitch inspection is scheduled for 7:30 PM. It's important to keep in mind that, especially with the World Cup looming, the umpires and team management are cautious about not exposing the players to unnecessary risks. As much as we're eager to witness the players back on the field, we must exercise patience and refrain from rushing things.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Umpires Having Word With Captains
Moments ago, the umpire engaged in a conversation with Rohit Sharma, and subsequently, the Indian captain conveyed a message to his teammates while gesturing towards a specific area of the ground. It's likely that the persistent issue remains the damp patch, signalling that we might have to exercise some more patience before play can resume.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Reserve Day
Checkout the details for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day rules and more if the clash today gets washed out due to rain.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Cut-off time
The cut-off time for a 20-over game is 10:36 PM (IST) and if India don't get to bat again, Pakistan will be handed a DLS revised target.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops
The rain has stopped in Colombo but it will take the groundstaff some time to get the conditions ready for a cricket match.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Overs deduction begins
The deadline for before the game started losing overs was 6:22 PM (IST) and it has begun now. Still awaiting for an official update from the officials present at the venue.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Weather Update
There is some activity on the ground with the covers. Some areas are being peeled off which is a good sign but we still don't have an update yet.
IND: 147/2 (24.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Why half stadium is empty?
Unfortunately, the prices of the tickets for the India vs Pakistan were too high for the Sri Lanka cricket fans. Almost 1100 percent more than compared to other games.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Weather update
Nothing good to update about from Colombo's Sri Lanka. The covers are still in the place and it looks like we can expect the game to get shifted to tomorrow if it stays like this only.
IND: 147/2 (24.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Rain scenario
By the looks of it, rain is not looking in a mood to go away soon and if India do not get a chance to bat again. Below are the predicted targets which Babar Azam and co could be asked to chase.
206 runs in 24 overs
181 runs in 20 overs
LIVE IND vs PAK: Rain getting heavy
The scenes are not looking very pretty for a cricket match to continue at the moment. Let's hope it goes away from Colombo pretty soon so fans can enjoy the mega clash.
Watch the video of Fakhar Zaman helping groundstaff to put covers on here
LIVE IND vs PAK: Bad news
The rain is getting heavier in Colombo and scenes do not look pretty at the moment. Fans and everyone hoping it is just a passing shower. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rain stops play
Rain stops play as the players run back to the dugout and the groundstaff bring the covers on the field. Haris Rauf gets close to removing KL Rahul in that one but the India batter survived.
IND: 146/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Maiden over
Maiden over from Shadab Khan as KL Rahul takes no risk against the leg-spinner. Pakistan continue attack with Haris Rauf and Shadab.
IND: 140/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Rahul to carry
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will have to carry India from here with a solid partnership in the middle. Pakistan are looking for wickets in desperation at the moment.
IND: 140/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Afridi, Khan attack
Pakistan are coming in with Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. No signs of Haris Rauf at the moment. Babar Azam with some really interesting bowling picks.
IND: 135/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Big test for Rahul
KL Rahul has walked in at number 4 for Team India and he is facing Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi now alo ng side Virat Kohli in the middle.
IND: 131/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Gone!
Shubman Gill 58 (52) caught by Agha Salman bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan take two wickets in blink of an eye. Talk about impact, Afridi returns and gets the job done.
IND: 118/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan score: Gone!
Rohit Sharma 56 (49) caught by Faheem Ashraf bowled by Shadab Khan. Pakistan finally get the first wicket they were looking for. Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 now.
IND: 118/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Pakistan coming in hard
Pakistan are coming in hard in search of wickets but Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill look in a mood to smash centuries against their arch-rivals.
IND: 118/0 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rohit hits fifty
Rohit Sharma smashes fifty, he is batting on 55 off 46 balls with six fours and 4 maximums so far. Shadab Khan has conceded 31 runs from his first two overs.
IND: 115/0 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Score: Pakistan desperate for wicket
Pakistan are desperate for a wicket now as both Rohit and Gill get settle in the middle. Shadab Khan will continue the attack for India now.
IND: 103/0 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Gill hits fifty
Shubman Gill completes his fifty in just 37 balls with 10 boundaries so far. What a knock from the opener. Shadab Khan on the other end taken to the cleaners by Rohit.
IND: 96/0 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf comes in
Pakistan bring in Haris Rauf into the attack now. Both batters in the middle are batting in brilliant rhythm. Shadab Khan joins the attack.
IND: 77/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: India on top
Team India are in a brilliant spot at the moment with Gill and Rohit well settled in the middle. Shubman is about to complete his fifty, just three more runs required.
IND: 69/0 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Rohit joins party
Rohit Sharma joins the party with Shubman Gill, he smashes two boundaries on the leg-side off Naseem Shah. India finish the powerplay with runs on the board.
IND: 61/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Gill on fire
Shubman Gill is batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment, he is taking on every bowler in this powerplay. Nine boundaries for the young right-hander so far.
IND: 53/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Gill dropped
A chance was there for Pakistan to get Shubman Gill out but a major confusion between slips and the wicket-keeper gets the India batter a lifeline.
IND: 47/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Faheem into the attack
Shaheen Shah Afridi has left the field for some treatment. It looks like he injured his fingers while attempting a catch. Faheem Ashraf has come into the attack in place of him.
IND: 38/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Naseem on fire
Naseem Shah steaming in with some serious pace in Colombo, Rohit Sharma looks very uncomfortable against him at the moment. A much needed maiden over for Pakistan from Shah bowled.
IND: 37/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Gill in the groove
Shubman Gill looks in redemption mode today, he is batting on 25 runs off just 13 balls along with captain Rohit Sharma on 10 off 17.
IND: 37/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Good over
A very good over from Naseem Shah, he is swinging the ball in both directions and Rohit Sharma respected the movement by not taking any risk.
IND: 24/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Score: Attack on Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi is being taken to the cleaners by the India openers. He has conceded 18 runs in the first two overs he has bowled so far.
IND: 23/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rohit in the mood
Rohit Sharma looks in dangerous rhythm today, he already has a four and boundary in the first two overs. Bright start for Team India.
IND: 11/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Bright start
India start positively as Rohit gets a maximum off Afridi in the last ball of the first over. Shubman Gill will face Naseem Shah now in the second one.
IND: 6/0 (1 Overs)
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Rohit, Shubman open innings
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have come out to open the innings. Shaheen with the ball in hand. Let's see whether Shaheen manages to pick a wicket here or not.
India vs Pakistan LIVE: National anthem time
Players come out to sing the national anthems, following which the match will start. Rohit should be on strike, Shaheen with the ball.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rohit Sharma was also looking to 'bat first'
Team India captain Rohit Sharma was happy to be put into bat first in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan. "Looking to bat first. There will be a challenge upfront, but the way we guys batted last time around gives us confidence. Every game is important for us, but one thing at a time to focus on," Rohit said at the toss.
About the rain delays, Rohit Sharma said, "That's the nature of the sport, it gave us good time to prepare and now we'll look to play well. Two changes - Bumrah is back and one forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him."
India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Iyer ruled out
Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the Pakistan clash due to a back spasm. Huge blow to Indian team. Rahul is in.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
India Playing XI: Rohit, Shubman, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Toss News
Babar Azam wins the toss and Pakistan have opted to field first. Playing 11s coming up.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss isnot too fara way. Just 15 minutes to go the flip of the coin. Note that there will be no delay in the toss as weather looks fine for a scheduled start.
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Toss time?
Toss is set to take place at 2.30 PM IST. One can see Rohit, Virat and Rahul Dravid have a long chat in the middle. Think it is to do with the conditions and the nature of the track.
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Irfan Gives Weather Update
'Sun is shining' in Colombo, says former India cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan in a video post made from Colombo.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2.30 pm IST. The match starts at 3 pm IST.
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Rohit to play his 300th match as opener
Rohit Sharma will be playing his 300th match as a Opener
100th match - 11 runs v NZ
200th match - 12 runs v SA
India vs Pak: Check Probable Playing 11s
Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rohit Sharma aims for big landmark
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (9,922) needs 78 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs. Rohit scored a fifty against Nepal in the last Asia Cup 2023 match, can the Indian skipper achieve this feat against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match today?
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live Updates: Pakistan coach Morne Morkel speaks about Shaheen Shah Afridi and pacers
Pakistan bowling coach and former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel spoke about the Pakistan pace battery featuring Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India. Watch HERE...
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE: Virat Kohli eyes massive record
Former India captain Virat Kohli (12,902) requires 98 runs to complete 13,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli will become the fastest batter to complete 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Can Kohli achieve this feat against Pakistan in Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday?
Live Updates India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pakistan hold edge in head-to-head
Babar Azam's Pakistan hold the edge in head-to-head ODI matches against Team India. In 133 matches till date, Pakistan have won 73, India have won 55 and 5 matches have ended in no-result. However, in last 6 ODIs, India have won 4, Pakistan have won 1 and one ended in no-result on September 2 due to rain. Who will come out on top on Sunday?
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Rohit Sharma or Babar Azam? Virat Kohli or Imam-ul-Haq? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Livestreaming details
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
Check when and where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super match livestreaming for FREE HERE.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Ishan Kishan be dropped?
With KL Rahul returning to the line-up, will skipper Rohit Sharma take the tough decision of dropping Ishan Kishan, who scored a brilliant 82 against Pakistan in the Group A match on September 2. If Rahul plays on Sunday then either Kishan or Shreyas Iyer will have to be dropped.
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: KL Rahul in the spotlight
It is expected to be KL Rahul vs Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper's slot in the build-up to the World Cup. Will Team India risk going in with KL Rahul, who is returning from injury for the big match against Pakistan in Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: India's Batting So Far
Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan exhibited superb performances with the bat against Pakistan, while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill left their mark in the game against Nepal.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan's Bowling So Far
In the bowling department, Haris Rauf has been the standout performer, clinching a total of 9 wickets for the team. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have been equally impressive, with each of them securing 7 wickets thus far.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan's Batting So Far
Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Rizwan have all put in commendable performances in the batting department. Babar Azam has accumulated 168 runs, Iftikhar Ahmed has contributed 109 runs, and Mohammad Rizwan has managed to score 107 runs, each in three games played.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Will Bumrah play?
Jasprit Bumrah has joined Team India back after flying back home to his wife for welcoming a new member in his family. The question remains whether Bumrah will play the clash against Pakistan or not.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Pandya opens up on workload
Hardik Pandya performed brilliantly in the previous contest and he opened up on Star Sports about his workload being twice or thrice compared to the batters in his team.
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Kohli offers advice
During India's practice session in Colombo, Indian batter Virat Kohli took a time out to interact with some budding cricketers and shared his experience with them.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: PAK lineup announced
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
Pakistan will field the same playing 11 for the second game against India in the Asia Cup 2023.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Team India's Bowling So Far
In the tournament thus far, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj have both secured two wickets apiece. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, have each managed to claim a single wicket.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Will Shaheen Afridi Damage India Again?
Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan has the potential to emerge as the standout bowler for his team in the upcoming clash against India. With an impressive tally of seven wickets in three matches during the Asia Cup 2023, Afridi stands among the tournament's top wicket-takers, and he'll be eager to maintain his exceptional form when facing India.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: All Eyes On Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, the exceptional Indian batsman, has the potential to be a pivotal figure for his team in the upcoming match against Pakistan. In the previous encounter during the group stage, Kohli couldn't make a significant impact against Pakistan, and he didn't even get an opportunity to showcase his batting prowess against Nepal. Therefore, should he get the chance to bat against the arch-rivals, Kohli has the capability to become a driving force for India.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pitch Report
The R Premdasa Stadium provides a pitch that heavily favours batsmen, making it a haven for them. This track offers excellent conditions for spinners, thanks to the ample turn and bounce it provides. Batsmen, on the other hand, can take full advantage of the pitch's batting-friendly nature and rack up substantial scores. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss might opt to chase, considering that the average first innings total stands at 214.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Weather Update
Both the teams and cricket enthusiasts are crossing their fingers for clear skies, despite the introduction of a contentious reserve day for the Monday match. According to ESPNcricinfo, there is a notable threat of rain disrupting the upcoming Pakistan vs. India fixture. Weather.com forecasts a 90% probability of rain in Colombo on Sunday, accompanied by thunderstorms, heightening concerns about the weather's impact on the game.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Head To Head
With a total of 133 ODI matches played between these cricketing giants, India has emerged victorious in 55 of them, while Pakistan holds the edge with 73 wins to their name. Interestingly, there have been five instances where the match ended with no result, adding an element of unpredictability to this fierce rivalry. The upcoming encounter promises to be another thrilling chapter in the storied history of India vs. Pakistan cricket battles.
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Dream XI Suggestion
Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma
All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shadab Khan
Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Pakistan's Probable Playing XI
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: India's Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan LIVE: Check squads
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami