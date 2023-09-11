IND: 147-2 (24.1) | Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Will It Rain Today? Check Weather Report Here

Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Rain has stopped play in Colombo during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. The play will resume with Team India resuming their innings at 24.1 overs on Monday after rain washed out play on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss on Sunday opted to field first. Big blow to India as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out due to back spasm. KL Rahul has come back in to replace Iyer. Jasprit Bumrah is also back to the playing 11 in place of Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan are coming into the game with a win over Bangladesh in the first match of the second round. India got a big break between this match and last game vs Nepal. The Men in Blue had beaten Nepal by 10 wickets (DLS). The first fixture of the Asia Cup between the arch-rivals was washed out in Kandy.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day HERE.