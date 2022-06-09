9 June 2022, 22:27 PM SA win by 7 wickets South Africa win by 7 wickets as David Miller 64 (31) and van der Dussen 75 (46) take the Indian bowling attack to the cleaners at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

9 June 2022, 22:20 PM SA on CUSP of victory South Africa on the cusp of victory as they need just 5 runs from the last over. Indian players look disappointed as David Miller and van der Dussen stay strong in the middle of the wicket. SA- 208/3 (19 Overs), Miller 64 (31) & van der Dussen 71 (45)

9 June 2022, 22:14 PM Dussen completes FIFTY van der Dussen completes his fifty in 38 balls as he guides South Africa on path of winning the first T20I against India of the 5-match series. 3 fours and 4 sixes smashed by van der Dussen to get SA in the commanding seat with David Miller striking from the other end. SA- 178/3 (17 Overs), Miller 56 (26) & Dussen 52 (38)

9 June 2022, 21:53 PM Miller on FIRE, completes FIFTY! David Miller is on fire as he smashes the Indian bowling attack. He has fired 3 fours and 4 sixes completing his fifty. South Africa were struggling in the start but Miller is making it look easy to chase their target of 212 runs. SA- 148/3 (15 Overs), Miller 50 (22) & van der Dussen 29 (30) SA need 64 runs in 30 balls

9 June 2022, 21:43 PM GAME ON! South Africa batters David Miller and van der Dussen bring their team back into the contest as left-hander Miller gets going now. van der Dussen is saving his wicket to push and take the risk a bit later in their chase of 212 runs. SA- 126/3 (13.3 Overs), Miller 36 (16) & van der Dussen 22 (26)

9 June 2022, 21:39 PM India on top as SA batters STRUGGLE South Africa batters David Miller and van der Dussen struggling at the moment as India bowling attack gives them no space to score runs in quick succession. SA- 92/3 (11 Overs), Miller 7 (8) & van der Dussen 18 (19)

9 June 2022, 21:20 PM Axar Patel removes de Kock A much-needed wicket for Team India as Axar Patel removes South Africa opener, Quinton de Kock, for 22. South African batsman was struggling to find the middle of the bat. He tried to break the shackles by playing a big shot over cow-corner but finds Ishan Kishan on the boundary. David Miller has joined van der Dussen in the middle.

9 June 2022, 21:17 PM Harshal Patel strikes, Dwaine Pretorius departs Dwaine Pretorius smashed Hardik Pandya for three sixes in an over but Team India bounce back as Harshal Patel cleans him up with a slower full toss that hits the middle stump. Pretorius scored 29 runs in just 13 balls with the help of four sixes and a boundary. Rassie van der Dussen has joined de Kock in the middle.

9 June 2022, 21:01 PM South Africa get STEADY with de Kock, Pretorius South Africa steady themselves with Quinton de Kock and Pretorius in the middle after losing their skipper Temba Bavuma early in their chase of 212 runs. SA- 42/1 (4 Overs), de Kock 15 (10) & Pretorius 11 (6)

9 June 2022, 20:58 PM GONE! Temba Bavuma 10 (8) GONE! India get the first breakthrough they were looking for. Bhuvneshwar Kumar rolls his finger over the ball and out-foxes SA skipper with a slower one. Rishabh Pant makes no mistake behind the wicket. SA- 22/1 (2.1 Overs), de Kock 6 (6)

9 June 2022, 20:48 PM SA off to a FLYING START South Africa off to a flying start in their chase of 212 runs against India as skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton De Kock look to great touch. There is no breathing space for the South Africa batters as they need to over 10 runs per over to win. SA- 22/0 (2 Overs), Bavuma 10 (6) & de Kock 6 (6)

9 June 2022, 20:37 PM IND- 211/4 (20 Overs) India finish at a big total of 211/4 after 20 overs as Hardik Pandya smacked 31 runs off just 12 balls with Rishabh Pant supporting him until the last over smashing 29 runs off 16 balls. Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer for India scoring 76 runs off 48 balls and Shreyas Iyer also played a good knock of 26 off 27.

9 June 2022, 20:15 PM Pant and Pandya on FIRE! Skipper Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya on FIRE as India look to cross the 200 runs mark in the 20 overs. South Africa in big confusion at the moment as both batters look unstoppable. IND- 187/3 (18 Overs), Pant 26 (12) & Pandya 19 (7)

9 June 2022, 20:12 PM BOWLED IN! Shreyas Iyer BOWLED IN by Dwaine Pretorious after scoring 36 off 27 balls. India look to set up a big total past 200 but responsibility on skipper Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya in the middle. IND- 156/3 (16.1 Overs), Pant 9 (7)

9 June 2022, 20:00 PM India eye 200 India eye a big total of 200 runs in the first T20I against South Africa with Shreyas Iyer and captain Rishabh Pant in the middle. South Africa look to restrict the Indian batters with some good pace bowling. IND- 156/2 (16 Overs), Shreyas 36 (26) & Pant 9 (7)

9 June 2022, 19:50 PM GONE! Ishan Kishan 76 (47) caught by Tristan Stubbs bowled by Keshav Maharaj. Kishan was on FIRE tonight as he took Keshav Maharaj to the cleaners with 2 sixes and 2 boundaries in a single over. However, Maharaj had the last laugh as he got the danger man out in the last ball. South Africa were looking clueless. IND- 137/2 (13 Overs), S Iyer 28 (16)

9 June 2022, 19:37 PM Kishan hits FIFTY Ishan Kishan completes quick fire half century as he guides India on track to a commanding total in the first T20 against South Africa. Kishan has smacked 9 boundaries and a maximum so far to reach his half-century. IND- 112/1 (11 Overs), Kishan 53 (38) & S Iyer 26 (13)

9 June 2022, 19:28 PM Iyer and Kishan keep India GOING Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan keep the run-rate up and high for India as Iyer smacks Shamsi for a maximum over mid-wicket to send the message. South Africa to calm down the tempo as Indian batters are looking in dangerous touch. IND- 75/1 (8 Overs), Iyer 8 (3) & Kishan 34 (30)

9 June 2022, 19:26 PM GONE! South Africa get the first breakthrough as Ruturaj Gaikwad 23 (15) caught by Bavuma bowled by Parnell. South Africa finally break the deadlock as India lose their first wicket. IND- 57/1 (6.2 Overs), Kishan 26 (23)

9 June 2022, 19:13 PM India finish powerplay STRONG India off to a flying start as they collect 51 runs off the first 6 overs against South Africa. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in absolute attack mode in the moment and skipper Temba Bavuma looks clueless at the moment. SA in need of a wicket. IND- 51/0 (6 Overs)

9 June 2022, 19:03 PM India pick up PACE India pick the pace with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan taking the charge against South Africa bowling attack. Both batters are looking to attack now. IND- 25/0 (3 Overs), Gaikwad 9 (9) & Kishan 10 (10)

9 June 2022, 18:34 PM India off to a STEADY START The Men in Blue are off to a steady start with young guns Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle. South Africa try to attack the stumps with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. IND- 13/0 (1 Over), Kishan 8 (6) & Gaikwad 0 (0)

9 June 2022, 18:39 PM Deep Dasgupta's Pitch Report "The last international game played here was way back in 2019, but in 2021 four IPL games were played here and all were high scoring, 195 was the average score then. The dimensions are small here; only 61 meters on the western side and 63 on the eastern, straight down is 74. It looks like it has a bit of grass which is dry. It is a little patchy but the surface itself is quite firm. You can see the cracks here which might help the spinners but still seems a high scoring match. Dew is not a factor."

9 June 2022, 18:38 PM Both team captains at the toss Rishabh Pant: I think it is a good surface and don't mind batting first. But if I had won the toss I would have bowled first. It is one of the proudest moment in my cricketing career so far. Because a Delhi boy getting that (captaincy) honour at Delhi is a huge thing for me. Thanks to everyone for giving me this opportunity. We know our XI but at the same time, we are giving different roles to players and see how they cope with that going forward. Temba Bavuma: We are going to have a bowl first. We played a practice game here a couple of days ago so that the wicket got better to bat on. It was a bit slow and sloppy at the beginning, hopefully we can exploit that and restrict them to a decent score and chase it down. Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes and it is a debut for him. We have two all-rounders; Dwaine and Parnell also come into the fold. It is an important series as we haven't been together as a group since the World Cup, it is a preparation for the World Cup coming up in Australia. For us it is about to build momentum and build confidence going ahead.

9 June 2022, 18:35 PM Playing XI South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvnenshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

9 June 2022, 18:12 PM TOSS UPDATE! South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

9 June 2022, 17:53 PM PANT to break THIS MS Dhoni record At 23 years and 197 days, Suresh Raina holds the record of being India's youngest T20I captain and will continue to hold the record for now. Pant will start his captaincy career on the 2nd spot at 24 years of age.

9 June 2022, 17:44 PM IND vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 prediction With India's pace stock on an upward swing, Bavuma is aware that his team will have to be well-prepared against anything coming from the Indian bowlers.

9 June 2022, 17:31 PM Checkout Team India's latest headshots shoot! Lights, camera & action! Some Behind The Scenes fun from #TeamIndia's headshots shoot! #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/Vq9H9G19Qa — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2022

9 June 2022, 17:27 PM SA skipper Temba Bavuma's speaks about Delhi's heat South Africa captain Temba Bavuma joked that his teammates have been drinking 'more water than they drink beer' back home in order to keep themselves hydrated.

9 June 2022, 17:11 PM Pant before the 1st T20 clash against SA Prep Here we go #TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/HULFaMouEv — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2022

9 June 2022, 17:09 PM BCCI's plan to beat the heat India captain Pant also expressed concern over the heat issue in the press conference ahead of the first T20I.

9 June 2022, 17:05 PM What's new in the Indian team? All eyes will be on India's young pace battery, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. After an outstanding IPL season, both got their maiden call-up for Team India.