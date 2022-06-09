हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SA 1st T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 7 PM IST June 9

India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction India vs South Africa 1st T20 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SA, India Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid speaks to Hardik Pandya in the nets ahead of 1st T20 against South Africa in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter)

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma insisted that his team aren’t expecting things to be easy ahead of the start of five-match T20I series against India on Thursday (June 9). This is the third time South Africa will play a bilateral T20I series against India after October 2015 (won 2-0 by the Proteas) and September 2019 (drawn 1-1). Earlier this year, South Africa won Test series 2-1 and ODI series 3-0 in their backyard.

“It’s obviously is an exciting series that is lined up for both India and South Africa. We were able to get the better of the Indian side a couple of months ago. But I think there are different looking guys. There are fresher, newer faces, guys who have a point to prove an stake a claim for their places in the Indian team,” Bavuma said.

“They won’t be short of any motivation within the team and so, from our side as a team, we won’t be expecting anything easy and are not thinking that everything happened the same way as it was in South Africa back home. We know we have to play good cricket and have to prepare well, which I think we have done. It’s an exciting series lined up for everyone,” said Bavuma in the press conference on the eve of the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With India’s pace stock on an upward swing, Bavuma is aware that his team will have to be well-prepared against anything coming from the Indian bowlers.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 1st T20

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: June 9 at 7 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius/Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

