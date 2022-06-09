9 June 2022, 18:38 PM
Both team captains at the toss
Rishabh Pant: I think it is a good surface and don't mind batting first. But if I had won the toss I would have bowled first. It is one of the proudest moment in my cricketing career so far. Because a Delhi boy getting that (captaincy) honour at Delhi is a huge thing for me. Thanks to everyone for giving me this opportunity. We know our XI but at the same time, we are giving different roles to players and see how they cope with that going forward.
Temba Bavuma: We are going to have a bowl first. We played a practice game here a couple of days ago so that the wicket got better to bat on. It was a bit slow and sloppy at the beginning, hopefully we can exploit that and restrict them to a decent score and chase it down. Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes and it is a debut for him. We have two all-rounders; Dwaine and Parnell also come into the fold. It is an important series as we haven't been together as a group since the World Cup, it is a preparation for the World Cup coming up in Australia. For us it is about to build momentum and build confidence going ahead.
9 June 2022, 18:35 PM
Playing XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvnenshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
9 June 2022, 18:12 PM
TOSS UPDATE!
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
9 June 2022, 17:53 PM
PANT to break THIS MS Dhoni record
At 23 years and 197 days, Suresh Raina holds the record of being India’s youngest T20I captain and will continue to hold the record for now. Pant will start his captaincy career on the 2nd spot at 24 years of age.
9 June 2022, 17:44 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 prediction
With India’s pace stock on an upward swing, Bavuma is aware that his team will have to be well-prepared against anything coming from the Indian bowlers.
9 June 2022, 17:31 PM
Checkout Team India's latest headshots shoot!
Lights, camera & action!
Some Behind The Scenes fun from #TeamIndia's headshots shoot! #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/Vq9H9G19Qa
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2022
9 June 2022, 17:27 PM
SA skipper Temba Bavuma's speaks about Delhi's heat
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma joked that his teammates have been drinking ‘more water than they drink beer’ back home in order to keep themselves hydrated.
9 June 2022, 17:11 PM
Pant before the 1st T20 clash against SA
Prep
Here we go #TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/HULFaMouEv
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2022
9 June 2022, 17:09 PM
BCCI's plan to beat the heat
India captain Pant also expressed concern over the heat issue in the press conference ahead of the first T20I.
THIS is how BCCI are planning to beat the heat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. READ HERE
9 June 2022, 17:05 PM
What's new in the Indian team?
All eyes will be on India's young pace battery, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. After an outstanding IPL season, both got their maiden call-up for Team India.
9 June 2022, 16:59 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa first T20I taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Youngster Rishabh Pant will lead the Men in Blue after BCCI's announcement of KL Rahul being ruled out of the series due to injury.
