India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Kohli loses toss; Eng opt to bowl first

28 March 2021, 13:11 PM
India and England make one change each
T Natarajan comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI, while Mark Wood comes in for Sam Curran in England's squad.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
28 March 2021, 13:05 PM
England opt to bowl first
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has lost the toss once again as England have opted to bowl first in the series decider.