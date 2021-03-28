India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Kohli loses toss; Eng opt to bowl first

India won the series opener by 66 runs but England struck back to the win the 2nd ODI by comprehensive manner -- chasing down a massive target of 337 in little over 43 overs. In form English batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes went on a six-hitting spree against the Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will look to ring in some crucial changes, especially in the bowling department to stop the marauding batsmen in the visiting side. Team India's batting looks sorted with skipper Kohli in fine form while batsman KL Rahul has also found his touch with the bat, with a century in the last game.

Hosts India have won the four-match Test series 3-1 and followed it up with a 3-2 win in the five-match T20 series. They will no look to the England series on a high note by defeating the reigning 50-over World Champions in the ODI series.

