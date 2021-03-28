हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Kohli loses toss; Eng opt to bowl first

After England's massive chase in 2nd ODI, the series is level at 1-1. Both sides will look the win the deciding third ODI to take the honours in the series

Last Updated: Sunday, March 28, 2021 - 13:11
Comments |
Virat Kohli (right) and Jos Buttler are both vying for an ODI series win with a triumph in the 3rd ODI in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)

India won the series opener by 66 runs but England struck back to the win the 2nd ODI by comprehensive manner -- chasing down a massive target of 337 in little over 43 overs. In form English batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes went on a six-hitting spree against the Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will look to ring in some crucial changes, especially in the bowling department to stop the marauding batsmen in the visiting side. Team India's batting looks sorted with skipper Kohli in fine form while batsman KL Rahul has also found his touch with the bat, with a century in the last game. 

Hosts India have won the four-match Test series 3-1 and followed it up with a 3-2 win in the five-match T20 series. They will no look to the England series on a high note by defeating the reigning 50-over World Champions in the ODI series. Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI Live, Ind vs Eng 3rd ODI live updates, Ind vs Eng live score, India vs England 3rd ODI live, ind vs eng ODI 2021 match, Ind vs Eng ODI schedule2021, Ind vs Eng 3rd One Day match, Ind vs Eng ODI 2021, India vs England ODI series 2021

You can catch all the updates from the third and final ODI on zeenews.india.com.

28 March 2021, 13:11 PM

India and England make one change each

T Natarajan comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI, while Mark Wood comes in for Sam Curran in England's squad.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

28 March 2021, 13:05 PM

England opt to bowl first

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has lost the toss once again as England have opted to bowl first in the series decider.

