हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs South Africa Live score and Updates, 3rd Test: Bumrah bags fifer as SA bowled out for 210

Check Live score and updates of Day 2 of India vs South Africa third Test.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 - 20:31
Comments |
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Source: Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 209 in the first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday.

With South Africa getting bundled out for 209, India took a slender 14-run lead, and now Virat Kohli would be hoping that his batters put forward a more grinding performance with the bat.

Resuming the third and final session on Day 2 at 176/7, Keegan Petersen and Kagiso Rabada added three more runs to the total before Petersen (72) was sent back to the pavilion by Bumrah.

Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier added 21 more runs to the total, but this partnership was cut short by Shardul Thakur as he dismissed Rabada (15), reducing South Africa to 200/9. In the end, Proteas were bowled out for 209.

On the opening day of the Test, India was bowled out for 223 with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with a knock of 79. Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets for the Proteas.

12 January 2022, 18:38 PM

SA all out for 210

Jasprit Bumrah took 5-42 as India bowled hosts South Africa out for 210 after tea to claim a narrow 13-run first-innings lead on the second day of the decisive third and final Test at Newlands on Wednesday.

All of India’s pace bowlers were excellent with Bumrah leading the way with his movement off the surface and ability to extract bounce on the seaming wicket. Mohammed Shami (2-39), Umesh Yadav (2-64), and Shardul Thakur (1-37) were also among the wicket-takers.

Keegan Petersen scored a career-best 72 for the home side and stood almost alone before he became the fourth victim for Bumrah, with the next highest score 28 by Temba Bavuma.

12 January 2022, 18:02 PM

Shami picks two in an over

Mohammad Shami bagged two wickets - Temba Bevuma (28) and Kyle Verreynne (0), in an over to put South Africa on backfoot as they are now six down.

12 January 2022, 16:36 PM

Rassie van der Dussen departs

South Africa lose their fourth wicket as Umesh Yadav removes der Dussen. van der Dussen c Kohli b Umesh Yadav 21(54)

12 January 2022, 16:02 PM

SA 100/3 at Lunch

Jasprit Bumrah took an early wicket but India bowled without luck as South Africa reached 100 for three at lunch on day two of the decisive third and final Test at Newlands, still 123 runs behind the tourists' first innings score of 223.

12 January 2022, 14:54 PM

Bowled!

Umesh Yadav strikes, the scrambled seam again, nipped back and cleaned up Maharaj. The partnership breaks. Maharaj did well as night watchman. 

SA 45/3, trail by 178 runs

12 January 2022, 14:31 PM

Maharaj and Peterson build on

The pair is batting well and the pace bowling gets tougher under the hot weather. Kohlo pepping them up from slips. Ashwin could be soon be in to try his luck. Thakur and Umesh bowling in tandem right now. 

SA 45/2, trail by 178 runs

12 January 2022, 14:03 PM

SA 34/2, trail by 187 runs

Bumrah and Shami continue the hunt for the third wicket. Night watchman Maharaj has been able to cope with so far. Kohli and Co continue to be vocal behind the stumps, motivating bowlers. 

12 January 2022, 13:51 PM

BOOOM! Wicket!

Bumrah nips it back to Markram, who left it and the ball hit the top of off. SA lose first wicket of the day in just the first over. 

SA 17/2, trail by 206 runs

12 January 2022, 13:48 PM

Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday

Indian men's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday on January 11 and while he was busy with the Day 1 action of the third India vs South Africa Test taking place in Cape Town, the team ensured the cake cutting was done post the close of play. 

Check out the pics here.

 

 

12 January 2022, 13:24 PM

Will it rain on Day 2 of 3rd Test/

Find out in our Cape Town weather report here

12 January 2022, 13:22 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of third Test between India and South Africa being played at Cape Town. 

Day 1 recap: India bowled out for 22, top scorer Virat Kohli with 79. SA lost one wicket in form of Dean Elgar. Currently, trail by 206 runs. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

Must Watch

PT4M19S

UP Election 2022: Why has the demand for luxury vehicles increased?