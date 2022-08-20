India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI LIVE score and updates: India look for early wickets

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-led India will aim to seal the series vs Zimbabwe when they take them on in the 2nd ODI at Harare. The visitors displayed an all-round show in the 1st ODI, beating Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, courtesy good show by the likes of Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Chahar, Krishna and Axar each picked 3 wickets apiece while Dhawan and Gill struck fine half-centuries.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back in style in the 2nd ODI. They were outclassed and outplayed in the 2nd ODI and would be looking to make a strong comeback in the match.

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi