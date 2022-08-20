India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI LIVE score and updates: India look for early wickets
Check LIVE scores and Updates from India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI in Harare on Thursday (August 20) here.
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-led India will aim to seal the series vs Zimbabwe when they take them on in the 2nd ODI at Harare. The visitors displayed an all-round show in the 1st ODI, beating Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, courtesy good show by the likes of Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Chahar, Krishna and Axar each picked 3 wickets apiece while Dhawan and Gill struck fine half-centuries.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back in style in the 2nd ODI. They were outclassed and outplayed in the 2nd ODI and would be looking to make a strong comeback in the match.
Squads:
Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara
India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi
India look for early wickets!
Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are sharing the new ball and are aiming for the sticks.
Innocent Kaia and Takudzwanashe Kaitano cautious at the start against the Indian swing bowlers.
ZIM 1/0 (2.4)
Zimbabwe (Playing XI):
Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga
One change in India XI!
Chahar out, Thakur in.
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Toss News! IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI
India win toss and will bowl first.
Of making a strong comeback & putting in a solid show with the ball _
Of making a strong comeback & putting in a solid show with the ball _

this post-match chat between @deepak_chahar9 & @akshar2026 after #TeamIndia's win in the first #ZIMvIND ODI. - By @ameyatilak
Full interview https://t.co/dNjz5EIgHO
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2022
Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe on our live blog here.
Toss coming up at 12.15 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates.
