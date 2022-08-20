Deepak Chahar was replaced by Shardul Thakur in the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe of the 3-match series on Saturday (August 20). The Men in Blue started off their Zimbabwe series with an impressive victory over the hosts at the Harare Sports Club before and Deepak Chahar played an important role in India's 10-wicket win in the first ODI. Chahar bowled beautifully in the first game and took three wickets bowling seven overs back-to-back. The pacer was also handed the Player of the Match award for his performance. (Follow IND vs ZIM LIVE score and updates HERE)

"We will bowl first. Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface, and obviously bowling first there’s something in the wicket, hopefully, we get early wickets. We bowled really well and they batted well after the ball got old. Just one change – Chahar misses out, Thakur comes in,” said Indian captain KL Rahul at the toss.

As KL Rahul announced no update on why Chahar is not playing the game, netizens were curious whether the bowler is injured again or why is he left out. Check out the reactions below...

No Deepak Chahar after such a good performance, that's surprising. I hope this exclusion is not because of an injury or a niggle. #ZIMvIND — Shamak Layeeq (@shamak_layeeq) August 20, 2022

No Deepak Chahar for 2nd ODI & Shardul Thakur is playing #ZIMvIND August 20, 2022

Surprising that Deepak Chahar has been left out of the side after his match-winning performance. — AVNISH TIWARI (@avnishtiwarii) August 20, 2022

Deepak Chahar rested for what?

Klol deserves belt treatment for real — Laddu (@cskitcell) August 20, 2022

Not sure… whether it’s injury concern again or Chahar has been given rest. #ZIMvIND #deepakchahar #ShardulThakur pic.twitter.com/VkypKeWDMM — Avinash Kr Atish (@AtishAvinash) August 20, 2022

Deepak Chahar phir se Injury ho gyi kya August 20, 2022

What did KL Rahul say on Deepak Chahar missing out?

Deepak Chahar returned to action after series of injuries which was a tough break for the bowler. KL Rahul said, "He has been rested to manage his workload, Rahul. Since he's coming back after a six month injury layoff."