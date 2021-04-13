IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl first

IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Updates: After enduring a tough two-wicket defeat in the season opener against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians will look to secure their first win when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, secured an impressive 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening clash and would look to keep their winning run intact. For KKR, all eyes will again be on Nitish Rana, after his match-defining knock in the previous encounter. However, Andre Russell, will again be the man in focus, especially after poor show with the bat in the previous edition and the last outing in Chennai.

