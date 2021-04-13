हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl first

IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Updates: Mumbai Indians will look to secure their first win when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 - 19:04
Comments |
IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (Twitter/shaa_45)

IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Updates: After enduring a tough two-wicket defeat in the season opener against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians will look to secure their first win when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday. 

FOLLOW | KKR vs MI ball by ball updates

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, secured an impressive 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening clash and would look to keep their winning run intact. For KKR, all eyes will again be on Nitish Rana, after his match-defining knock in the previous encounter. However, Andre Russell, will again be the man in focus, especially after poor show with the bat in the previous edition and the last outing in Chennai. 

CATCH the LIVE updates from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians  

13 April 2021, 19:04 PM

KKR OPT TO BOWL

Kolkata Knight Riders win toss and they have opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the match no. 5 of Indian Premier League, which is taking place in Chennai.

Must Watch

PT1M1S

Ghaziabad: Fierce fire breaks out on second floor of Jaipuria Mall at Indirapuram Area