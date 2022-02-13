IPL 2022 Mega Auction Highlights: No buyers for Suresh Raina, his journey with CSK comes to a halt

13 February 2022, 21:05 PM
Suresh Raina does not get any buyer!
Big news coming from IPL 2022 Mega Auction is that Suresh Raina found no buyer at the mega auction and that means his association with CSK and IPL ends here.
It is an emotional moment for the fans of Raina and CSK who have seen play for the team for years now.
Here's how they reacted after knowing Raina will no more be a part of IPL.
13 February 2022, 20:54 PM
We are done with IPL 2022 Mega Auction.
Here's the final list of players sold and unsold:
Nathan Coulter-Nile SOLD to RR for Rs 2 crore
Ishant Sharma remains UNSOLD
James Neesham is SOLD to RR for Rs 1.5 crore
Qais Ahmad is next and he is UNSOLD
Mohammad Nabi sold to KKR for Rs 1 crore
Umesh Yadav is next and he is SOLD to KKR for Rs 2 crore
Rassie Van Der Dussen is SOLD to RR for Rs 1 crore
Young Vicky Ostwal is next and he is SOLD to DC for Rs 20 Lakh
Daryl Mitchell is SOLD to RR for Rs 75 Lakh
Siddharth Kaul is SOLD to RCB for Rs 75 Lakh
Andrew Tye remains UNSOLD again in the accelerated Auction
Rohan Kadam remains UNSOLD in the accelerated Auction
Sameer Rizvi remains UNSOLD yet again
Aryan Juyal is SOLD to MI for Rs 20 Lakh
Luvnith Sisodia is SOLD to RCB for Rs 20 Lakh
Fabian Allen is SOLD to MI for Rs 75 Lakh
David Willey is SOLD to RCB for Rs 2 crore
Aman Khan is sold to KKR for Rs 20 Lakh
Shivank Vashisth remains UNSOLD
Rahul Chandrol remains UNSOLD
Akash Madhwal remains UNSOLD in the final round of auctions
Kulwant Khejroliya remains UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 20:51 PM
Players coming up in last round of auction
Nabi, Umesh, Neesham, Coulter-Nile, Ishant, Qais, Ostwal, van der Dussen, Mitchell, Kaul, Tye, Kadam, Rizvi, Sudharsan, Juyal, Sisodia, Allen, Willey, Aman Khan, Shivank Vashisth, Rahul Chandrol, Khejroliya, Madhwal
13 February 2022, 20:36 PM
Purse update
CSK and PK have exhausted their upper limit of players, with 25 players each.
LSG, on the other hand, zero budget, so they're out too. SRH are also out as they Rs 10 lakh left, and the minimum base price is 20 lakh.
It will be only DC, KKR, MI, GT, RR and RCB in auction.
Each team can submit only 2 names, so we're going to have a maximum of only 12 names coming under the hammer.
13 February 2022, 20:32 PM
LSG have zero money left now. Final list of players purchased by LSG in IPL 2022 auction:
Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore)
Manish Pandey (Rs 4.60 crore)
Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore)
Deepak Hooda (Rs 5.75 crore)
Krunal Pandya (Rs 8.25 crore)
Mark Wood (Rs 7.5 crore)
Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore)
Ankit Singh Rajpoot (Rs 50 lakh)
K Gowtham (Rs 90 lakh)
Dushmanta Chameera (Rs 2 crore)
Shahbaz Nadeem (Rs 50 lakh)
Manan Vohra (Rs 20 lakh)
Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh)
Ayush Badoni (Rs 20 lakh)
Kyle Mayers (Rs 50 lakh)
Evin Lewis (Rs 2 crore)
Mayank Yadav (Rs 20 lakh)
13 February 2022, 20:24 PM
Hugh Edmeades returns to resume duty in the last phase of the auction
13 February 2022, 20:18 PM
Arjun Tendulkar sold
Son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has been sold to MI for Rs 30 lakh.
13 February 2022, 20:08 PM
Auction updates
K Bhagath Varma is SOLD to CSK for Rs 20 Lakh
Hrithik Shokeen is SOLD to MI for Rs 20 Lakh
Ramesh Kumar is SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 Lakh
Varun Aaron is SOLD to GT for Rs 50 Lakh
13 February 2022, 19:58 PM
Auction updates
Ramandeep Singh is SOLD to MI for Rs 20 Lakh
Atharva Taide is SOLD to PK for Rs 20 Lakh
Dhruv Jurel is SOLD to RR for Rs 20 Lakh
Mayank Yadav is SOLD to LSG for Rs 20 Lakh
Tejas Baroka is SOLD to RR for Rs 20 Lakh
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is sold to PK for Rs 50 Lakh
13 February 2022, 19:55 PM
Auction updates
West Indian opening batter Evin Lewis has been grabbed for Rs 2 crore by Super Giants from Lucknow.
13 February 2022, 19:52 PM
Auction updates
Evin Lewis is SOLD to LSG for INR 2 crore
Tim Seifert to DC for Rs 50 lakh
13 February 2022, 19:49 PM
Auction updates
Karun Nair has been called back in round 2 of the accelerated Auction - He is SOLD to RR for Rs 1.40 crore
Charith Asalanka remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction
13 February 2022, 19:44 PM
Auction updates
Alex Hales is SOLD to KKR for Rs 1.5 crore. Good buy.
13 February 2022, 19:42 PM
Auction updates
Karn Sharma is SOLD to RCB for Rs 50 Lakh
Qais Ahmad remains UNSOLD
Harnoor Singh remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction.
Kuldeep Sen has a bidder and he is SOLD to RR for Rs 20 Lakh
Mujtaba Yousuf remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction
13 February 2022, 19:39 PM
Auction updates
Chris Jordan is SOLD to CSK for Rs 3.6 crore
Jimmy Neesahm unsold
Sheldon Cottrell too remains UNSOLD
Lungisani Ngidi is SOLD to DC for Rs 50 Lakh
13 February 2022, 19:31 PM
Auction updates
Umesh goes unsold again.
N Jagadeesan sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod sold to SRH for Rs 50 lakh
Anmolpreet Singh goes to MI for Rs 20 lakh
C Hari Nishaanth sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh
13 February 2022, 19:28 PM
Auction updates
Wriddhiman Saha sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.90 crore
Sam Billings sold to KKR for Rs 2 crore
Shakib Al Hasan goes unsold
13 February 2022, 19:21 PM
Killer Miller sold
Proteas' batter David Miller is the first player to go under the hammer - He is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore
13 February 2022, 19:19 PM
David Miller is in
RR and GT are going into a bidding war over the South Africa power hitter and finisher.
13 February 2022, 18:59 PM
Auction resumes
After a rather long break, we are back with second accelerated auction.
69 names are in auction pool.
Let's begin.
13 February 2022, 18:43 PM
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U19 stars Yash Dhull, Raj Bawa and Rajvardhan Hangargekar were on video call during bidding
13 February 2022, 18:28 PM
Do you agree?
The biggest takeaway from this auction is that the market dynamics isn’t allowing teams to build a solid squad beyond 13-14 players. And that’s a dangerous thing for a season as long as the IPL. Injury cover. Loss of form. Covid times. Many variables. #IPLAuction
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2022
13 February 2022, 18:25 PM
Purse remaining for all ten teams
Chennai Super Kings ₹7,15,00,000
Delhi Capitals ₹1,30,00,000
Gujarat Titans ₹8,65,00,000
Kolkata Knight Riders ₹8,85,00,000
Lucknow Super Giants ₹2,20,00,000 6
Mumbai Indians ₹2,15,00,000
Punjab Kings ₹5,30,00,000
Rajasthan Royals ₹8,60,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹5,00,00,000
Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹2,60,00,000
13 February 2022, 18:19 PM
Auction updates
West Indians having a good time on Day 2:
Alzarri Joseph to GT for Rs 2.40 crore
Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore
Rovman Powell was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.8 crore
13 February 2022, 18:13 PM
Auction updates:
Arunay Singh is the last player in the accelerated auction - He is sold to RR for Rs 20 Lakh
After fifteen minutes of break, second acceleration auction will take place.
See you in fifteen minutes.
13 February 2022, 18:08 PM
Auction updates:
Mohd. Arshad Khan is SOLD to MI for Rs 20 Lakh
Saurabh Dubey is SOLD to SRH for Rs 20 Lakh
Baltej Dhanda is SOLD to PK for Rs 20 Lakh
Karan Sharma is next and he is SOLD to LSG for Rs 20 Lakh
13 February 2022, 17:48 PM
Another Sri Lankan to play in IPL
Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne is SOLD to KKR for Rs 50 Lakh
Pradeep Sangwan, Virat Kohli's teammate from 2008 U19 World Cup days, sold to GT for base price of Rs 20 lakh.
13 February 2022, 17:41 PM
Dhawal Kulkarni goes unsold
However, West Indian Alzarri Joseph is SOLD to GT for Rs 2.40 crores
Riley Meredith is SOLD to MI for Rs 1 crore
13 February 2022, 17:40 PM
Abbott finalised
Fast bowler Sean Abbott will play for SunRisers, he has been bought for Rs 2.40 crore.
13 February 2022, 17:39 PM
Intense war over Australia's Sean Abott
SRH have entered the bidding war over Sean Abott. PK are also interested and so are other teams.
13 February 2022, 17:21 PM
NZ opener unsold
This is not good news for Martin Guptill who has gone unsold. Pawan Negi and Roston Chase have also gone unsold.
13 February 2022, 17:08 PM
Auction updates
Prashant Solanki is sold to CSK for Rs 1.20 crore
Chama Milind is sold to RCB for Rs 25 Lakh
Mohsin Khan is SOLD to Lucknow for Rs 20 Lakh
Uncapped fast bowler Vaibhav Arora is SOLD to PK for Rs 2 crore
13 February 2022, 16:57 PM
IPL Auction Updates
Suyash Prabhudessai is next and he is SOLD to RCB for Rs 30 Lakh
Prerak Mankad is SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 Lakh
13 February 2022, 16:47 PM
Tim David to MI
Powerful, big finisher Tim David goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore
13 February 2022, 16:45 PM
Unsold
Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz is UNSOLD
Ben Mcdermott is next & he is UNSOLD
Glenn Phillips is UNSOLD
Australian bowler Nathan Ellis is UNSOLD
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi is next and he is UNSOLD
Siddharth Kaul is UNSOLD
Sameer Rizvi is UNSOLD
England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is UNSOLD
Batsman Tanmay Agarwal is UNSOLD
Pacer Sandeep Warrier is UNSOLD
Andrew Tye is also UNSOLD
Reece Topley is UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 16:33 PM
Auction updates: Milne fetches big deal
Obed Mccoy is sold to RR for Rs 75 Lakh
Tymal Mills is sold to MI for Rs 1.50 crore
Adam Milne is next and he is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore
13 February 2022, 16:25 PM
Another West Indian fetches big deal
Romario Shephard has been bought by SRH for Rs 7.75 crore. RR was in bidding war with Hyderabad over him but SRH had the last laugh.
13 February 2022, 16:19 PM
Mitchell Santner is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore
Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams is SOLD to MI for Rs 2.60 crore
Sherfane Rutherford is SOLD to RCB for Rs 1 crore
Dwaine Pretorius is SOLD to CSK for Rs 50 Lakh
Rishi Dhawan is SOLD to PK for INR 55 Lakh
Charith Asalanka is next and he is UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 16:17 PM
This is why Archer is special
Jofra Archer in IPL:
2018: 15 wickets, 8.37 Eco
2019: 11 wickets, 6.70 Eco
2020: 20 wickets, 6.56 Eco#IPLAuction2022
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 13, 2022
13 February 2022, 16:09 PM
This is big, Archer sold
Stiff battle between MI, RR and SRH and in the end Akash Ambani wins it for his franchise. Rs 8 crore for Jofra Archer who won't play for MI this season because of injury.
13 February 2022, 16:07 PM
Rovman Powell is SOLD to Delhi Capitals
The DC franchise likes the muscle power of West Indians and that is why you have them shelling Rs 2.8 crore for Powell.
Rassie van der Dussen is UNSOLD
Karun Nair is also UNSOLD
Evin Lewis is next and he is UNSOLD
Alex Hales is next and he is also UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 16:01 PM
CSK get Conway
The star of the ICC T20 World Cup Devon Conway, from New Zealand, goes to CSK at his base price of Rs 1 crore.
13 February 2022, 15:58 PM
And the first player from unsold category is sold now
New Zealand top order batter Finn Allen has been bought by RCB for Rs 80 lakh
13 February 2022, 15:55 PM
The accelerated auction resumes
The unsold players so far will get another chance in this round. 106 player in the list.
It starts with Finn Allen.
13 February 2022, 15:50 PM
We wanted to go spor spinners and multi-utility spinners. We are quite happy with the progress we have made.
Avesh and Mark Wood could be a deadly combination. Both bowl fast, over 140 kph. It could be a lethal. We also have Chameera. It is not only spin but we have raw pace as well.
- Lucknow franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka
13 February 2022, 15:44 PM
Auction updates
Simarjeet Singh is SOLD to CSK for Rs 20 Lakh
Mujtaba Yousuf is UNSOLD
Kuldeep Sen UNSOLD too
Fast bowler Akash Singh is next and he is UNSOLD too
We will be back with accelerated auction in 5 minutes.
13 February 2022, 15:35 PM
Auction Updates: Some more millionaires
Rajvardhan Hangargekar is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.50 crore
Yash Dayal is SOLD to GT for Rs 3.20 crore
Yash Thakur and Arzan Nagwaswalla unsold.
13 February 2022, 15:30 PM
U19 Kid becomes a millionaire
India's U19 World Cup winning star Raj Angad Bawa has been SOLD to Punjab Kings for a high sum of Rs 2 crore
13 February 2022, 15:19 PM
More updates
Sanjay Yadav is SOLD to MI for Rs 50 Lakh
Vicky Ostwal is UNSOLD
Darshan Nalkande is SOLD to GT for Rs 20 Lakh
Anukul Roy is SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 Lakh
Mahipal Lomror is SOLD to RCB for Rs 95 Lakh
13 February 2022, 15:13 PM
N Tilak Varma SOLD
Mumbai Indians successfully bid for him, got him for Rs 1.70 crore.