IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Highlights: Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan take PBKS to first win

RCB will take on Punjab Kings in Match 2 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

This is the evening game in the first double header.

All eyes will be on two RCB players in particular. One is Faf du Plessis who will be leading RCB for the first time in IPL.

Second player is former captain Virat Kohli, who has hit a rough patch and is desperately looking to storm back with the bat.

Will Virat shine in this game? Only time will tell.

The matches with be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune with 25% fans attendance as per the Covid protocols set by the BCCI.