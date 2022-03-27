IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Highlights: Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan take PBKS to first win

27 March 2022, 23:22 PM
Punjab Kings beat RCB with 5 wickets in hand
Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith guide Punjab Kings past Royal Challengers Bangalore in the closing moments of the game. An all round team effort from Punjab gets them the victory as they chase 207 runs comfortably with 5 wickets in hand and an over.
27 March 2022, 23:03 PM
PBKS need 36 off 18
Punjab Kings need 36 runs with 18 balls to win as Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack in the 17th over. Responsibilty on Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith as RCB hunt for wickets.
PBKS- 170/5 (17 Overs), Odean Smith 2 (3) & Shahrukh Khan 12 (13)
27 March 2022, 23:00 PM
LIVINGSTONE GONE!
Great catch by the youngster Anuj Rawat, Liam Livingstone gone after scoring quick 19 runs off 10 balls. Akash Deep removes the danger man for RCB.
PBKS- 162/5 (16 Overs), Shahrukh Khan 9 (9)
27 March 2022, 22:40 PM
SIRAJ misses out on HAT-TRICK
Mohammed Siraj gets two in two as he plumbs debutant Rajangad Bawa right after Rajapaksha. RCB all over Punjab Kings as they loose 2 quick wickets. Shahrukh Khan the last season's finisher for Punjab walks in.
PBKS- 142/4 (13.3 Overs)
27 March 2022, 22:35 PM
Siraj STRIKES!
Bhunaka Rajapaksha GONE! Danger man removed from Mohammed Siraj, the left-hander was looking dangerous for RCB as he smashed 43 runs off just 22 balls.
PBKS- 139/3 (13.1 Overs)
27 March 2022, 22:30 PM
Harshal Patel STRIKES!
RCB get their 2nd wicket as Shikhar Dhawan walks back after scoring 43 runs off 29 balls. Caught by Rawat at covers, it was a slower one and Dhawan didn't pick it up, good bowling and crucial wicket from Harshal Patel.
PBKS- 118/2 (11.2 Overs), Rajapaksha 33 (15)
27 March 2022, 22:22 PM
PBKS- 97/1 after 10 Overs
Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksha keeping Punjab Kings in the contest with some really smart batting. Wanindu Hasaranga struggling infront of his country teammate Rajapaksha.
Dhawan 34 (25) & Rajapaksha 21 (11)
27 March 2022, 22:07 PM
SKIPPER OUT!
Mayank Agarwal gone for 32 (24) on the first ball of Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. RCB get the breakthrough they were looking, great bowling by the Sri Lanka spinner.
PBKS- 75/1, Dhawan 30 (20) & Rajapaksha 3 (4)
27 March 2022, 21:50 PM
PUNJAB bringup FIFTY
Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal guide Punjab Kings to 50 runs in 4.2 Overs as they pickup face in the 3rd and 4th over. RCB looking for a wicket so they can build pressure.
PBKS-57/0 (5 Overs), Dhawan 14 (11) & Agarwal 29 (18)
27 March 2022, 21:33 PM
PBKS in PRESSURE
Shikhar Dhawan & Mayank Agarwal need to score atleast 10 runs per over and with their batting it's clearly visible the amount of pressure both openers are trying to soak in.
PBKS- 28/0 (3 overs)
27 March 2022, 21:30 PM
Dhawan & Agarwal start chase for Punjab
Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal start the chase for Punjab Kings, eyeing 206 runs in 120 balls. Punjab need to be on top-gear right through the start as they need 10 runs per over.
PBKS- 12/0 (1.3 Overs), Dhawan 5 (4) & Mayank 2 (6)
27 March 2022, 21:13 PM
RCB finish 205 after 20 overs
Royal Challengers Bangalore finish on 205 runs after 20 overs. Captain Faf du Plessis the main contributer for RCB scoring 88 runs off 57 balls, Virat Kohli played a good supporting role with 41 off 29. In the end of innings, Dinesh Karthik punished a tired Punjab Kings bowling attack scoring 32 runs off 14 balls in the end.
RCB- 205/5 (20 Overs), Kohli 41 (29) & Karthik 32 (14)
27 March 2022, 20:57 PM
OUT! FAF GONE!
Faf Du Plessis misses out his hundred as he gets caught by Shahrukh Khan at mid-off. Well played by the skipper as he scored 88 runs off 57 balls with 3 fours and 7 sixes. Arshdeep Singh gets his first wicket of the match.
RCB- 167/2 (17.1 Overs), Kohli 38 (26) & Karthik 0 (0)
27 March 2022, 20:45 PM
Kohli & Faf complete 100-PARTNERSHIP
Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis cross 100 runs partnership as they hit PKBS bowlers for sixes and boundaries. It's looking very ugly for Punjab as Faf Du Plessis and Kohli looking to put a score over 200 runs on board with their explosive batting.
RCB- 158/1 (16 Overs), Kohli 34 (23) & Du Plessis 82 (53)
27 March 2022, 20:37 PM
RCB- 142/1 (15 Overs), Kohli 32 (21) & Du Plessis 68 (49)
Royal Challengers Bangalore in the commanding seat now as they have 142 runs on board with 5 overs left. Punjab Kings bowlers taken to the cleaners by Kohli and Du Plessis as their partnership reaches 92 runs from 42 balls.
27 March 2022, 20:34 PM
FAF DU PLESSIS completes FIFTY
Faf du Plessis completes his fifty in 41 balls. The new RCB skipper was slow in the start of his innings but accelerated quickly once he settled in. RCB in the commanding seat now with PBKS bowlers in jeopardy.
27 March 2022, 20:26 PM
Liam Livingstone into the attack
Leg-spinner Livingstone comes into the attack as PBKS hunt for a wicket with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli at the crease.
RCB- 92/1 (12 Overs), Kohli 17 (14) & Du Plessis 35 (38)
27 March 2022, 20:12 PM
Virat & Faf in ACTION
Former and current RCB skipper, Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis take charge of the RCB innings as they eye a challenging total against Punjab Kings. So far Kohli and Faf are going slow, taking their time to settle in and take a good look at the wicket.
RCB- 57/1 (9 Overs), Kohli 3 (4) & Du Plessis 17 (30)
27 March 2022, 20:04 PM
OUT!
BOWLED HIM! Rahul Chahar strikes for Punjab Kings. Anuj Rawat bowled by R Chahar, PKBS get their first breakthrough in completion of the 7th over. Virat Kohli walks at no.3 for RCB now.
RCB- 50/1 (7 Overs), Du Plessis 13 (22)
27 March 2022, 20:00 PM
RCB 41/0 (6 Overs)
Power-play completed and RCB looking good at the moment with Left-hander Anuj Rawat taking charge in the last over of PP. Punjab Kings looking for a wicket now after dropping RCB skipper in the 3rd Over.
Faf du Plessis 10 (19) & Rawat 19 (17)
27 March 2022, 19:42 PM
RCB start STEADY
Skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat start the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Sandeep Sharma & Arshdeep Singh eye early wickets for Punjab Kings.
RCB- 23/0 (3 Overs), du Plessis 6 (13) & Rawat 6 (5)
27 March 2022, 19:16 PM
Faf du Plessis opens innings with Anuj Rawat
Sandeep Sharma opens the bowling for Punjab Kings. RCB will be looking to get the team off to a great start here.
27 March 2022, 19:16 PM
Punjab Kings: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar
RCB: F Du Plessis (c), A Rawat, D Karthik (wk), S Rutherford, V Kohli, D Willey, W Hasaranga, S Ahamad, H Patel, M Siraj, A Deep
27 March 2022, 18:57 PM
Toss: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to field
27 March 2022, 18:01 PM
Pick your Fantasy team with us
Should you pick Virat Kohli as captain today in your fantasy XI? Check out our Dream 11 prediction here
27 March 2022, 17:32 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 3 of the IPL 2022 to be played between Punjab Kings (PK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Stay tuned fore more updates.