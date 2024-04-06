Highlights | IPL 2024 MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs

In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians posted a formidable total of 234/5 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a solid start, contributing 49 and 42 runs respectively. Hardik Pandya and Tim David showcased power hitting in the middle overs, with Pandya scoring 39 and David remaining unbeaten on 45. Delhi Capitals faced a challenging chase, with Prithvi Shaw's 66 off 40 balls being the top score. However, regular wickets hindered their progress despite a late onslaught from Tristan Stubbs, who scored an explosive 71 off just 25 balls. Gerald Coetzee starred with the ball for Mumbai Indians, claiming four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Romario Shepherd supported with two wickets each. Mumbai Indians emerged victorious by 29 runs as they successfully defended their total.

