MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals in Wankhede Stadium, 330PM IST, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians (MI), who have been winless so far in IPL 2024, take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of Indian Premier League at their homeground Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. MI aim to open their account this year as captain Hardik Pandya will be desperate for a turnaround. He has faced a lot of flak for choosing to play again for MI, replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain. These are big shoes to fill and Hardik can already feel the pressure of leading the 5-time champions. In order to win back the hearts of the fans, Hardik needs to win games. It must start with a win against DC.

Also Read | Virat Kohli BRUTALLY Trolled After Hitting Slowest Century In IPL History As RCB Lose To RR

As far as your dream11 prediction is concerned, put more and more thought on which players are injured and then which are in form. The good news for Mumbai Indians is that their star T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is fit and is available for selection. He had joined the MI squad a few days back. His selection will be huge for MI as they lack the firepower in the middle order. He should replace Naman Dhir in the lineup. Mitchell Marsh is not fit and unavailable for selection in this match. Remaining lineup should remain the same. Do make your fantasy team after the toss to have a look at the playing 11.

MI vs DC Dream Eleven Fantasy Team

WICKETKEEPER :Rishabh Pant (c)

BATTERS: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trsitan Stubbs

ALL-ROUNDERS: Gerald Coetzee, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

BOWLERS: Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal (vc)

MI vs DC: Probable Playing 11s

MI Probable XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Ishan Kishan (wk), Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Suryakumar Yadav. Substitute: Naman Dhir.

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Jake Fraser McGurk. Substitute: Abhishek Porel

MI vs DC: Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara