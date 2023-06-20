IRE vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Highlights And Scorecard: Leask Guides Scotland To Thrilling Win

Powered by Michael Leask's 61-ball 91, Scotland beat Ireland in a thrilling game of ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Harare. Scotland looked done and dusted on 122 for 6 before Lea decided to unleash his best. The win came on the last ball of the over as an inside edge off Leask's bat travelled got them the win. Earlier, Ireland posted 286/5 in 50 overs after they were asked to bat first after Scotland won the toss in this crucial tie of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers clash on Wednesday at the Queens Sports Club. Curtis Campher played an outstanding knock of 120 runs off just 108 balls to help Ireland recover after being on 70 for 5 at one stage. George Dockrell too scored a valiant fifty. He struck 69 off 93 deliveries. Gareth Delany also scored 19 off 14 balls with one six to his name. Scotland's Brandon McMullen finished with five wickets in the game.

