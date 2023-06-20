IRE vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Highlights And Scorecard: Leask Guides Scotland To Thrilling Win
Ireland vs Scotland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Scotland beat Ireland by one wicket in a close encounter to register their first win of the tournament.
Powered by Michael Leask's 61-ball 91, Scotland beat Ireland in a thrilling game of ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Harare. Scotland looked done and dusted on 122 for 6 before Lea decided to unleash his best. The win came on the last ball of the over as an inside edge off Leask's bat travelled got them the win. Earlier, Ireland posted 286/5 in 50 overs after they were asked to bat first after Scotland won the toss in this crucial tie of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers clash on Wednesday at the Queens Sports Club. Curtis Campher played an outstanding knock of 120 runs off just 108 balls to help Ireland recover after being on 70 for 5 at one stage. George Dockrell too scored a valiant fifty. He struck 69 off 93 deliveries. Gareth Delany also scored 19 off 14 balls with one six to his name. Scotland's Brandon McMullen finished with five wickets in the game.
ICC World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Wins for Scotland and Oman
In the other match today in World Cup, Oman beat UAE by five wickets to jump to the top of Group B points table with 2 wins from 2 matches. Scotland are on third spot with a win in their opening game while Ireland have lost both their matches so far and are on fourth spot.
That's that from our coverage for today. Thanks for joining in.
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Scotland clinches thriller
What a thrilling finish. Leask has played one of the finest knocks in chases. Michael Leask's 91 off 61 balls guides Scotland to a brilliant win. Ireland are gutted. Their third loss in the tournament and their World Cup hopes seem to be over. Scotland are alive and kicking. An inside edge off Leask's bat ran to the boundary as Scotland needed 2 to win from last ball. Brilliant, brilliant win for Scotland.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 289/9 (50)
Scotland won by 1 wkt
IRE vs SCO ODI World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Leask Key For Scotland
Little bowling the penultimate over and a lot will depend on his. Three off the first four balls before Leask strikes a boundary. One off the last ball. This looks like a Scotland win now.
Scotland need 8 runs in 6 balls.
IRE vs SCO LIVE Updates: Scotland Pin Hopes On Leask
Michael Leask has completed his fifty and is going big here. Hitting shots over the boundary ropes, Leask is key here for Scotland. They have all their hopes pinned on him.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 256/8 (46.3)
Scotland need 31 runs in 21 balls
IRE vs SCO ODI WC Qualifier LIVE: Leask and Watt believe
Michael Leask and Mark Watt are both into 40s and nearing their individual fifties. But more than the personal landmarks, they will be looking for a win for Scotland. This match is still very much open.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 227/7 (44.3)
Scotland need 60 runs in 33 balls
LIVE Score Ireland vs Scotland: Match Heads To Close Finish
Michael Leask and Mark Watt have not given up the weapons. They are fighting bravely in the middle for Scotland. This game is quickly heading towards a thrilling end and a close finish.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 213/7 (42.1)
Scotland need 74 runs in 47 balls
World Cup Qualifiers IRE vs SCO LIVE: Scotland still intact in chase
Alright, Leask and Watt have launched a counter-attack on Ireland here. Leask especially is playing a blinder here. Pressure on Ireland here to pick a wicket and break the stand.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 200/7 (40.2)
Scotland need 87 runs in 58 balls
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: SCO Launch Counter-Attack
Scotland's Leask and Mark Watt start a countrt-attack as they have stitched 31 runs off 25 balls. The required rate is still 8.79 but this is a good intent shown by the two Scott batters.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 183/7 (38.1)
Scotland need 104 runs in 71 balls
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Ireland Inching To Win
Ireland closing in on a superb win here as asking rate for Scotland has climbed to nearly 9. Leask is batting well but he needs support from the other end. Number 9 Mark Watt is 11 off 14 balls but for how long will they survive?
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 174/7 (37)
Scotland need 113 runs in 78 balls
Scotland vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Ireland 3 Wickets Away From Win
Ireland are now just three wickets away from a win. Scotland lose their 7th wicket in form of Greaves who made 20 off 25 balls. Mark Watt, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Dockrell picked up his first wicket.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 153/7 (34.4)
Scotland need 134 runs in 92 balls
ICC World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Ireland On Top
Leask and Greaves in the middle for Scotland. Ireland on top as they tighten the grip over the match with disciplined bowling. The asking rate is touching 8 now.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 144/6 (31.5)
Scotland need 143 runs
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Can Scotland make a comeback from here?
After a shocking loss to Oman a couple of days back, Ireland seem to moving towards their first win of the tournament. Scotland have a lot to cover in this match. They are not yet out of it but need a miracle to chase this down.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 133/6 (29.4)
Scotland need 154 runs
IRE vs SCO: Scotland In Deep Trouble
Scotland have lost the wicket of Mackintosh and they are looking into a abyss now. Big, big blow for Scotland. Ireland in front now to win this one. Little with two important breakthroughs.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 124/6 (27.4)
Scotland need 163 runs
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Berrington falls
Berrington falls for 10 made off 17 balls as Joshua Little strikes to pick the fifth wicket of Scotland innings. Michael Leask, right handed bat, comes to the crease and a lot will depend on this new pair to see where this match is heading to.
SCO 120/5 (25.3)
IRE vs SCO, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Scotland struggle past 100
Scotland have struggled past the 100-run mark after losing two wickets in a cluster. Little comes into the attack and he has been rather indisciplined today in terms of bowling extras. He started off with a wide again. Ireland cannot afford to give a second life to Scotland in the chase.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 109/4 (23.4)
Scotland need 178 runs
ODI World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Scotland In Big Trouble
Scotland have lost the fourth wicket too in form of Munsey and now there are two batters at the crease in form of Mackintosh and Berrington. This is where Ireland can seal the game by picking two or three more wickets.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 95/4 (21.4)
Scotland need 192 runs
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Scotland Lose 3rd Wicket
Scotland have just lost their third wicket and it is the big one of McBride, who goes back after scoring 56. He hit 4 sixes and 1 six respectively. Big test of Scotland's middle order here as thei man in form has walked back to the hut. Ireland on top now. Richie Berrington, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 90/3 (19.3)
Scotland need 197 runs
ODI World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Scotland Steady In Chase
This match has all the right ingredients for a close finish. McBride will be key to Scotland's chase here. He and Munsey have stitched a small stand but the target is still very far. Need to dig deep.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 80/2 (17.1)
Scotland need 207 runs
IRE vs SCO LIVE: Munsey Joins McBride In Middle
Christopher McBride, George Munsey have got together now after fall of McMullen's wicket. Mark Adair with the wicket as Ireland bounce back in style.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 59/2 (12.5)
Scotland need 228 runs
Ireland vs Scotland ODI LIVE: McBride is on fire
McBride is turning on the heat in Harare as he launches an attack on the batters. Ireland need a wicket here or this match will slip away from the hands. McBride is the wicket that they want.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 56/1 (10)
Scotland need 231 runs
ODI World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Scotland Steady In Chase
Scotland look good in the chase. McMullen playing a good hand. McBride is leading the chase. Andy McBrine, right-arm off break, comes into the attack, with an aim to break this partnership.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 40/1 (7.4)
Scotland need 247 runs
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Scotland are steady
Scotland batters McBride and McMullen have steadied the ship for Scotland for now. McBride, especially playing really well. He is scoring at a rather quick rate.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 26/1 (5.3)
Scotland need 261 runs
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Cross Departs Early In Chase
Cross departs early in chase. He made 4 off 5 balls. Mark Adair has picked the first wicket for Ireland. Little is bowling well too. Brandon McMullen, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 19/1 (3.2)
Scotland need 268 runs
IRE vs SCO LIVE Updates: McBride, Cross Begin Chase
Christopher McBride and Matthew Cross begin the chase of 287 runs on a good note. In the first over bowled by Josh Little five runs are scored. Scotland need a strong opening stand here.
IRE 286/8 (50)
SCO 5/0 (1.1)
Scotland need 282 runs
IRE vs SCO ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Scotland Need 287 To Win
Great fightback from Ireland this. After being at 70 for 5 at one stage, Ireland's Dockrell and Campher stuck together to help revive the innings. Campher made a brilliant 120 off 108 balls that included 9 fours and 4 sixes respectively. Hats off to him for playing this brilliant knock.
IRE 286/8 (50)
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Campher Completes A Brilliant Ton
Curtis Campher is playing great innings here. Has completed a brilliant hundred. Is still going strong. Mark Adair has joined him at the crease after the fall of Delany' wicket.
IRE 266/7 (48.4)
IRE vs SCO ODI LIVE: Campher Nearing His 100
Curtis Campher is into 80s. 4 fours and 1 six so far from Campher's bat. He is playing a beautiful ODI knock. Gareth Delany is playing a blinder here.
IRE 235/6 (46.1)
Ireland vs Scotland: Dockrell Departs For 69
George Dockrell made 69 but he has put Ireland in fron to reach a total of 250 or beyond. Campher still there and he must get to the deserved 100.
IRE 213/6 (44.2)
IRE vs SCO Live Score & Updates: Campher, Dockrell Fifties Put Ireland On Top
George Dockrell completes a gritty ODI fifty. He and Campher has helped Ireland survive in this match but now the Men in Green are looking to attack and dominate the proceedings. Worries for Scotland.
IRE 196/5 (42.3)
ODI World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Campher Launches Attack
After completing his fifty, Curtis Campher has launched a counter-attack on Scotland. Meanwhile Dockrell also gets to his fifty. Ireland are looking all set to touch the 150-run mark. Trouble for Scotland as they fail to break this stand.
IRE 178/5 (39.5)
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Fifty for Campher
This is a brilliant knock for Curtis Campher. He has helped Ireland recover after flurry of wickets at the start. Dockrell also a big hit away from the fifty. Scotland cannot take it lightly now.
IRE 162/5 (36)
Ireland vs Scotland World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Ireland steady
Good recovery from Ireland batters Dockrell and Campher. Campher now enters 40s and Dockrell too looks set to reach the fifty runs. Ireland would want these two bat for some more time too.
IRE 139/5 (32.4)
IRE vs SCO LIVE: Fifty--run stand comes up
Ireland are going slow here. But a good news. Campher and Dockrell have brought up the first fifty-run stand of the Ireland innings. They need to play a big hand together, go on till the end of the innings and hope to touch the 220-230 mark.
IRE 125/5 (30.2)
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Scotland On Top
Scotland have things in control at the moment. But they need to ensure that remaining five wickets come quickly too and they bowl our Ireland below the 150-run mark. This will make their chase easier.
IRE 110/5 (28.3)
ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Ireland get to 100
The total of Ireland has reached the 100-mark. Is be a big landmark, considering the situation Ireland are under right now. Scotland on top at the moment. Dockrell is every now and then trying a big shot.
IRE 102/5 (26.2)
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE Score: Dockrell, Campher Rebuild Innings
George Dockrell joins Curtis Campher in the middle and a new Ireland pair, again, start a partnership from the scratch. Ireland must aim to touch at least 200 first here and then think of another target.
IRE 89/5 (22.4)
LIVE Updates Ireland vs Scotland: Ireland Lose 5th Wicket
Just when things began to look good for Ireland, another wicket falls. This time in form of well-settled McBride, who goes for 32 made off 54 balls.George Dockrell, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
IRE 72/5 (19)
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Good going for Ireland
After losing four wickets, Ireland seem to have steadied the ship with the growing stand for the fifth wicket between McBrine and Campher. They have put on 25 off 46 balls at the end of the 16th over and need to stay put for a long time.
IRE 60/4 (16)
IRE vs SCO World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Ireland Look To Rebuild Innings
Ireland are nearing the fifty landmark. McBrine and Campher need to go from strength to strength here. Scotland continue to attack with the ball.
IRE 48/4 (13.3)
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Ireland rebuild
Mark Watt keeping it very tight. Ireland batters McBrine and Campher looking to rebuild the innings. They can afford to go a little slow here Ireland. At the same time, it is important to stay positive.
IRE 39/4 (11.3)
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Ireland In Big Trouble
Tucker also falls and Scotland are all over Ireland. The bowlers are justifying the decision of the captain to bowl first. Tucker gone now for 6 off 14 balls. Mark Watt with the wicket. Ireland have lost their 4th wicket. Curtis Campher has come in to bat.
IRE 34/4 (9.4)
IRE vs SCO LIVE: Tucker, McBrine Begin Rebuilding
Tucker and McBrine begin the rebuilding work for Ireland after Tector fell. Ireland need big partnerships here and they cannot win this game if they continue to lose wickets at regular interval.
IRE 31/3 (7.4)
LIVE Updates IREvs SCO ODI: Tector gone
McMullen on fire, gets his third wicket by dismissing Tector. This is a big wicket and Ireland dressing room is in a state of shock. Outside edge finds the slip fielder and Scotland celebrate.
IRE 18/3 (5.2)
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Tector, McBrine Begin Rebuilding Work
Tector, McBrine have begun the rebuilding work. It is important for Ireland to stitch a long partnership here. Tector has just played a classic shot as I write this and Ireland will hope there are plenty more to come today.
IRE 11/2 (3.3)
Ireland vs Scotland LIVE: Horrible Start For Ireland
McMullen off to a brilliant start as he picks two in two in just the first over. Stirling and Bilbirnie back to the hut as they fall on back to back deliveries. Tector comes in and avoids McMullen the hattrick.
IRE 1/2 (1.1)
IRE vs SCO LIVE: Match begins
Done with the national anthems. Paul Stirling and Andy McBrine open the innings for Ireland. Brandon McMullen begins proceedings for Scotland with the new ball.
IRE vs SCO LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Scotland (Playing XI): Matthew Cross, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
Ireland (Playing XI): Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
ICC World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Oman vs UAE Toss News
In the other match today, Oman have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem(c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind(w), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique
IRE vs SCO LIVE: Toss News
Scotland wins toss and they will be bowling first.
IRE vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place soon
The toss for Match No. 7 of the ICC men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier is going to take place soon at 12 pm IST. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Scotland captain Richie Berrington will be out for toss anytime now.
Ireland vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check Predicted Playing 11
Here are the predicted playing 11 of Ireland vs Scotland, Match No. 7 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today.
Ireland: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Benjamin White
Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Jack Jarvis
Ireland vs Scotland, World Cup 2023 Qualifier: George Munsey confident of Scots win
Scotland batter George Munsey has thrived on the big stage in the past, scoring an unbeaten 66 in the landmark 42-run victory over West Indies in 2022, and believes his teammates are ready to seize their latest opportunity.
“Representing Scotland in a qualifying process, it does not really get much better. We are the slight underdogs but I know for a fact that these other teams are not taking us lightly. That is something that we have learnt from playing these bigger teams and beating these bigger teams on the world stage," Munsey said.
IRE vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Scotland have been bowled out in last 4 ODIs
Scotland don't have a great record in ODIs off late, having been bowled out in all of their last 4 ODIs. Can the Scots change this trend against Ireland in their first match of World Cup 2023 Qualifier today?
Ireland vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check Head-to-head record
Ireland have won 15 out of the 19 ODI matches played against Scotland in their history so far. Scotland have managed to win just 4 ODIs against the Irish. Can the Scots notch up their 5th win over Ireland today?
IRE vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Livestreaming details
Ireland take on Scotland in Match No. 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo on Wednesday.
Ireland vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Irish face Scots after 5 years
The last time that Ireland faced off against Scotland was back in 2018. Ireland had defeated Scotland by 25 runs in a Super Six match of ICC World Cup 2019 Qualifier in Harare with current skipper Andrew Balbirnie scoring a hundred. Can the Irish repeat the same today?
IRE vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Ireland look to bounce back after Oman defeat
Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland will look to bounce back and return to winning ways in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers after their stunning loss to Oman in the opening game. Ireland will take on Scotland in their second match of Group B.
LIVE IRE vs SCO World Cup Qualifier: Full Squads
Ireland Squad: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy
Scotland Squad: Matthew Cross(w), Tomas Mackintosh, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
LIVE IRE vs SCO World Cup Qualifier: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier match set to take place at the Queen Sports Club on Wednesday. Follow our LIVE feed for all the action and key updates.