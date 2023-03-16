Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Eliminator 1 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ISL vs PES PSL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi will be up against Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday (March 16). The winner of the Eliminator 1 will face off against Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars, who were thrashed by Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Qualifier on Wednesday (March 15) night.

Pakistan captain Babar is the second-highest run-getter in PSL 2023 with 416 runs from 9 matches with 1 hundred and 4 fifties. However, Zalmi only managed to win 5 matches and lost 5 to finish in fourth place in the standings in the league stage.

Babar’s side, though, will be full of confidence as they are coming into the Eliminator on the back of a 13-run win over Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United in the last match. A win for Zalmi will set up another mouth-watering clash between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam in Eliminator 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1:

When will the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1 start?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1 will start on March 16, Thursday.

Where will the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1 be played?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1 will be hosted in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1 begin?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1 will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1?

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1 is available to be streamed live for free on the SonyLiv app and website.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 match Eliminator 1 Predicted 11

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Shoaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan(c), Faheem Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hassan Ali, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Sufiyan Muqeem, Aamir Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khurram Shahzad, Wahab Riaz