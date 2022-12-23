LIVE Updates | Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Will KKR find Pat Cummins' replacement?

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most loved teams in Indian Premier League (IPL). Starting off with Sourav Ganguly in 2008, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR became a force to reckon with when they handed the captaincy to Gautam Gambhir, who paid rich dividends with two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014. However, the team lost their flavour under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik and later against Eoin Morgan.

Now with the new flamboyant leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the team looked pretty good in the IPL 2022. KKR needs little adjustment in their game plan ahead of the next season and they would look to do that in the IPL 2023. Other than captain Shreyas Iyer they have retained their core side and treaded in some brilliant cricketing talents in the name of Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson.

Their bowling looks sorted however they need some quality Indian names to fill their middle order. KKR have 3 overseas slots available and it would be pretty difficult for them to buy any top players in the auction. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee and Ferguson are definite starters for them. It will be interesting to see which players Shreyas Iyer’s team picks with just Rs 7.05 crore in the purse.

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders trades: Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson

Kolkata Knight Riders released players: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Purse remaining: Rs 7.05 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3