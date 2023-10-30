AFG Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 30 in Pune, 2PM IST, October 30

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in match no. 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Monday. Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have 4 points each after 5 matches and have slim hopes of making the semifinals if they can win all their remaining matches.

Sri Lanka will need to make a couple of changes in their playing 11 for the match Afghanistan after their win over England. ‘Player of the Match’ Lahiru Kumara from their last match has been ruled out of the World Cup 2023 with a thigh injury and Dushmantha Chameera will be expected to replace him in the lineup. Kusal Perera’s form has also been inconsistent and former captain Dimuth Karunaratne may replace him in the lineup.

“Lahiru Kumara encountered an issue during his bowling practice yesterday, as he experienced discomfort in the quadriceps muscle of his left leg. This condition made it challenging for him to continue bowling. A subsequent scan conducted yesterday evening revealed a tear in the muscle. For him to return to playing cricket, a rehabilitation process spanning approximately three weeks is necessary. Given this extended recovery timeline, he won’t be able to participate in the ongoing tournament. Hence, the decision was made to bring in Dushmantha as his replacement,” Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz informed in a pre-match press conference on Sunday.

For Afghanistan, left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi may return to the Playing 11 after being dropped for the last match against Pakistan in Chennai. Farooqi may replace Noor Ahmed, who had picked up three crucial wickets against Pakistan.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 Details

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: October 30, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka

Captain: Kusal Mendis

Vice-captain: Dilshan Madhushanka

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 30 Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka