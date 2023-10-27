NZ: 0-0 (0) | AUS Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Begin Chase

AUS vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Australia were bowled out for 388 in 49.2 overs vs New Zealand after Tom Latham won the toss and asked the Aussies to bat first in match no. 28 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. Travis Head smashed a hundred on return to international cricket after hand injury. David Warner struck 81 but middle order crumbled. Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins played quickfire knocks but could not take past Aussies past the 400 mark.

New Zealand's strong start to the tournament, despite a setback against Virat Kohli's masterclass, puts them in a favourable position. In contrast, Australia has shown a resurgence, culminating in a record win over the Netherlands after early losses to South Africa and India. Let's see who wins this match. NZ have a mammoth total to cross.

