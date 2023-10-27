NZ: 0-0 (0) | AUS Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Begin Chase
Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia smash 388 for 10 in 49.2 overs after NZ won the toss and opted to bowl first
AUS vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Australia were bowled out for 388 in 49.2 overs vs New Zealand after Tom Latham won the toss and asked the Aussies to bat first in match no. 28 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. Travis Head smashed a hundred on return to international cricket after hand injury. David Warner struck 81 but middle order crumbled. Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins played quickfire knocks but could not take past Aussies past the 400 mark.
New Zealand's strong start to the tournament, despite a setback against Virat Kohli's masterclass, puts them in a favourable position. In contrast, Australia has shown a resurgence, culminating in a record win over the Netherlands after early losses to South Africa and India. Let's see who wins this match. NZ have a mammoth total to cross.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 27 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia vs New Zealand.
New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE: NZ begin massive chase
Devon Conway starts off the chase with Will Young. Mitchell Starc with the new ball in hand. Chase begins.
LIVE AUS vs NZ: Chase to begin soon
The chase for 389 runs will begin soon and New Zealand will surely look to keep the pressure on Australia by not losing early wickets. Devon Conway and Young will look to start safely for the Kiwis.
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Australia Fail To Score 400
Starc is caught in the deep and Australia have been bowled out for 388 in 49.2 overs. Henry with the wicket. Australia suddenly lose four wickets in quick succession and fail to go touch or go past 400. Still an imposing total this.
AUS 388 (49.2)
Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE: Boult Picks 3 Wickets In An Over
Inglis, Cummins and Zampa. Three wickets in an over for Boult. What a spell from him despite going for runs.
AUS 388/9 (49.1)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Cummins falls
Trent Boult endds Pat Cummins innings. He made 37 off 14 balls. Did a good job, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes. Adam Zampa, right handed bat, comes to the crease, joins Starc in the middle.
AUS 389/8 (48.4)
Australia Vs New Zealand: Iglis falls
That's the end of Josh Inglis. Phillips finally takes a catch and Australia lose their seventh wicket. 10 deliveries left. Australia need 13 to 400. Can they get them?
AUS 388/7 (48.2)
LIVE AUS vs NZ: Cummins show is on
16 off the 47th over. 27 off the 48th over. New Zealand keep dropping catches and Cummins keeps hitting sixes. Australia all over New Zealand right now. Cummins has smashed 37 off just 13 balls.
AUS 387/6 (48)
Australia vs New Zealand LIVE: Boult back on
Trent Boult is back into the attack. He has two left and will complete his quota. Inglis and Cummins look to take Australia past the 400 mark to gain the psychological advantage over the opponents.
AUS 347/6 (46.1)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Maxwell departs
Neesham takes Maxwell's wicket. Boult with the catch. Maxwell made 41 off 24 balls. Pat Cummins, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
AUS 325/6 (44.5)
AUS vs NZ LIVE Score: Maxwell is hitting sixes
Fifty run stand comes up for Australia for the sixth wicket between Maxwell and Inglis. Maxwell hit Santner for a long six. He is the man in touch, having scored fastest ton in last match. Inglis looking to connect too.
AUS 324/5 (44)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Maxwell gets going
Ravindra comes back on as New Zealand look to bowl the slower balls even in the death overs. This is to take the pace of the ball and not give the batters pace on the bat. But Maxwell takes on Ravindra and collects 11 off the over.
AUS 306/5 (42)
Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Maxwell, Iglis enter the death overs
If Australia are to go past 400, Iglis and Maxwell must bat out these ten overs. If they both are able to do that, they will easily score 400. Let's see how many can the Aussies get from here.
AUS 293/5 (40.3)
LIVE Updates AUS vs NZ: Labuschange departs
Another big wicket for New Zealand. What a comeback via wickets for the Black Caps. Santner with another wicket. Labuschagne hit it high up in the air and Ravindra with a good catch.
AUS 274/5 (38.1)
Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE: Mitch Marsh Departs For 36
Mitchell Marsh falls now. Santner cleans him up and that brings Glenn Maxwell at the crease. Big moment for Australia. They can make or break here.
AUS 266/4 (37)
LIVE AUS Vs NZ World Cup 2023: Australia Go Past 250
Australia have gone past 250 run mark. Labuschagne and Marsh continue to build their stand. This is looking good for Australia. These two need to go on and on till the death overs.
AUS 254/3 (35)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Boult continues to attack
Trent Boult it seems will bowl a two over spell here. Or maybe an over extra to pick a wicket and break a stand. He almost had one but Mitchell dropped the catch. NZ would want to keep him for back overs.
AUS 246/3 (33.2)
Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE: Mitchell drops Labuschagne
Labuschagne survives. Boult returns and he almost effects a dismissal with a fault shot from Labuschagne that travelled to Mitchell but he has dropped a dolly. He was in nice position to catch it but it just spills out.
AUS 234/3 (31.1)
World Cup LIVE: Australia Lose Steve Smith
Big wicket for New Zealand. They got rid of Steve Smith. He has been held in deep by Trent Boult. Another wicket for golden arm Glenn Phillips.
AUS 228/3 (29.4)
LIVE | AUS Vs NZ: Smith survives
Outside edge of the bat and it goes wide of Daryl Mitchell at the first slip. Santner is gutted that the ball did not go directly to the slip fielder. Smith collects his second boundary in this instance as well.
AUS 228/2 (29.3)
AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Santner back on
Mitchell Santner is back into the attack. Ravindra is off and this looks like a good move. With Australia two down, New Zealand now look to attack a little and push for more wickets to get Aussies on back foot.
AUS 215/2 (27.2)
LIVE AUS Vs NZ ICC: Smith joins Marsh
Steve Smith has come in to bat at the fall of Head's wicket. Marsh and he need to keep up with the the run rate. Australia must make 400 or beyong after such a fine start.
AUS 209/2 (25.4)
LIVE AUS Vs NZ: Head falls
Phillips, you beauty. He cleans up Travis Head who made 109. Great knock this is. But he will have to go now. The golden arm of Phillips doing the job for the Black Caps here. Second wicket falls.
AUS 200/2 (23.2)
LIVE Updates AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Hundred for Travis Head
Head completes 100. On his comeback. Brilliant innings so far. He needs to carry on. He cuts the ball for a single to square and completes the ton. Superb knock. Off just 59 balls.
AUS 189/1 (21.3)
Australia Vs New Zealand LIVE: Head nears 100
Head should be able to complete his hundred in the next over. He is on 99. What a comeback from injury this has already been. He did not have much time to get some game time and spend time in nets.
AUS 187/1 (21)
AUS vs NZ LIVE Updates: Warner Departs For 81
Phillips dismisses Warner for 81. Caught and bowled. New Zealand have finally broken the stand and Kiwis are celebrating this small win in the game. Mitch Marsh comes to the crease at the fall of the wicket.
AUS 175/1 (19.1)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Good work by Phillips
What a cricketer Phillips is turning out to be for New Zealand as he is good with bat and here he has brought down the flow of runs. Drinks break has been taken and Australia now look to keep the wickets in hand as they target 400.
AUS 167/0 (18.1)
AUS vs NZ LIVE: Australia slow down
Phillips and Santner have bowled well in the last 3 overs as Australia slow down a little. However, they have gone past 150. There's a feeling that either of Head of Warner are going to go big again.
AUS 155/0 (16)
LIVE Updates AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Run-making feast
Santner has dropped Head off his own bowling. Big miss this. Head is already on his way to a quick hundred. New Zealand may regret it in the end. It is not turning out to be their match. Phillips from the other end. He started off with just 2 off the over. The most economical over of the game.
AUS 146/0 (14)
LIVE Updates AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Run-making feast
The two-left handed batters are enjoying a great outing in the middle. A better over from Ferguson this. But it also fetches 9 runs for the Ausralians. Kiwis need to break this stand.
AUS 134/0 (12)
AUS Vs NZ LIVE: Six-hitting spree
Trouble for New Zealand bowlers as Warner and Head showcasing their six hitting skills. Warner just hooked a 154 kph ball by Ferguson. Both the batters have smashed fifties now.
AUS 118/0 (10)
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner brings up 50
David Warner has brought up another 50 in this World Cup off 28 balls with his 5th six of the innings coming off Trent Boult. Travis Head is batting on 40 off 22 balls.
Australia are 93/0 in 8 overs vs NZ
LIVE Updates Australia vs New Zealand: Australia race past 50
Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head have raced to 67 in just 6 overs. Travis Head is batting on 36 with three sixes and David Warner is on 28 off 19 balls with 2 sixes and 3 fours.
Australia are 67/0 in 6 overs vs NZ
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Travis Head, David Warner hammer sixes
David Warner and Travis Head hammer Matt Henry for a couple of sixes in Matt Henry over filled with no-balls. Warner is batting on 16 and Head is on 17.
Australia are 36/0 in 3 overs vs NZ
LIVE Updates Australia vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Couple of fours for David Warner
Australia opener gets off the mark with a couple of fours off Matt Henry to move along to 8. Travis Head is batting on 0.
Australia are 8/0 in 1 over vs NZ
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
Travis Head returns for Australia from injury and replaces Cameron Green in the side. While James Neesham replaces injured Mark Chapman in New Zealand team. Check Playing 11 HERE...
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
LIVE Updates Australia vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Tom Latham wins toss, Australia to bat first
New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in match no. 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Toss to take place at 10am IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham will be out in the middle at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala for the toss soon for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia dominant over NZ in World Cup
Australia have won eight of 11 matches between the teams in men's ODI World Cup history. Can Pat Cummins-led Australia maintain their dominance over New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today?
LIVE Updates Australia vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand have lost last 5 ODI vs Australia
New Zealand have lost their last five ODIs against Australia and have never beaten them in India from eight ODIs. However, the Black Caps are near the top of the table in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with just one loss to India so far. Can NZ turn the tables on Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today?
LIVE Australia vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Check Live Streaming Details
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis may return
Pat Cummins-led Australia may be boosted by the return of Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis into the side. Head could replace Marnus Labuschagne while Stoinis could come in place of Cameron Green for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Dharamsala today.
AUS vs NZ Live: New Zealand Squad
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
AUS vs NZ Live: Australia Squad
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head