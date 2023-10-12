LIVE Updates | BAN Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Shakib Al Hasan Vs Kane Williamson
Cricket World Cup 2023, (NZ vs BAN): New Zealand and Bangladesh will take on each other in match no.11 o the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has confirmed that he will be available for the game against Bangladesh after missing the first two games for his team due to injury issues. The venue in Chennai will hand advantage to the team chasing due to due. hence the skipper winning the toss will opt to field first.
Batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have been sensational for New Zealand in this tournament so far with Mitchell Santner and other bowlers also performing brilliantly. The clash against Bangladesh is a tough test as Shakib Al Hasan's team have already proved that their are not to be taken light with their statement making victory against Afghanistan.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 11 between New Zealand and Bangladesh taking place in Chennai.