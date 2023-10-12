trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674578
LIVE Updates | BAN Vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Shakib Al Hasan Vs Kane Williamson

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand (BAN Vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh will face New Zealand in match no. 11 of the 2023 World Cup.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Cricket World Cup 2023, (NZ vs BAN): New Zealand and Bangladesh will take on each other in match no.11 o the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has confirmed that he will be available for the game against Bangladesh after missing the first two games for his team due to injury issues. The venue in Chennai will hand advantage to the team chasing due to due. hence the skipper winning the toss will opt to field first.

Batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have been sensational for New Zealand in this tournament so far with Mitchell Santner and other bowlers also performing brilliantly. The clash against Bangladesh is a tough test as Shakib Al Hasan's team have already proved that their are not to be taken light with their statement making victory against Afghanistan.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

12 October 2023
23:58 PM

LIVE BAN vs NZ World Cup 2023: Livestreaming details

Checkout the livestreaming details about the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match taking place in chennai tomorrow.

23:33 PM

LIVE Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 11 between New Zealand and Bangladesh taking place in Chennai.

