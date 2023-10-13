Cricket World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Weather Forecast and Pitch Report MA Chidambaram Stadium In Chennai: Will Rain Affect NZ Vs bAN?

After facing a heavy defeat in the match vs England, Bangladesh will be aiming a strong comeback when they take on New Zealand at Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium today. This is going to be a day-night affair and the toss will eventually play a big role. In the only match played so far in Chennai, India defeated Australia by six wickets in what turned out to be a low-scoring encounter. Bangladesh and New Zealand must have gone through the highlights of that match to prepare for the big game on Friday.

Bangladesh, also knows as Tigers, started their campaign with a win over Afghanistan in Dharamsala. They then got beaten by England. A loss today to Black Caps can hurt them massively. The other challenge for Bangladesh will be to quickly adjust to the climate in Chennai as they are coming from the Dharamsala where they enjoyed a cool weather.

On the other hand, New Zealand have been brilliant so far in this World Cup, winning their first two matches, against England and Netherlands. Kane Williamson is fit and will be back in the playing 11 as captain for the Bangladesh match which is a huge boost to their confidence.

Pitch report:

Chennai's iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium boasts a pitch renowned for its low and slow characteristics, making it a spinners' paradise. This hallowed ground, also known as the "Chepauk," consistently offers a challenging wicket that assists spin bowlers. Batsmen here must exhibit immense patience and skill to negotiate the tricky conditions. The surface's sluggish nature demands a keen understanding of spin, as the ball grips and turns unpredictably. MA Chidambaram Stadium is not merely a cricket venue; it's a testing ground where spinners revel in the art of deception and where every run earned is a testament to a batter's exceptional prowess.

Weather Forecast

Accuweather app says that Chennai is going to experience a hot and humid day. There are likely to be a little cloud cover but there are very less chances of rain during the time. It is also predicted that it may rain but only after the game is over. As told earlier, the match starts at 2 pm IST and the toss will take place half and hour before. The players should be ready to test their bodies in the hot and humid conditions in Tamil Nadu's capital city.