NZ Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 11 in Chennai, 2PM IST, October 13

The highly anticipated clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams have shown their mettle in the tournament so far, making this a crucial fixture for their respective campaigns. New Zealand, known for their strong batting lineup and formidable pace attack, will look to continue their winning streak. Led by Kane Williamson, they possess a well-balanced squad that can adapt to various conditions. The likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee will be key to their bowling success.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been a surprise package in the tournament, with a mix of experienced campaigners and young talent. Their spinners have been impressive, and the batting, spearheaded by Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, has the potential to upset any team. (Shubman Gill Begins Batting Practice Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match After Recovering From Dengue; See PIC)

This encounter promises to be a nail-biter, with both sides aiming for a crucial victory to bolster their World Cup aspirations. Cricket fans around the world will be eagerly watching as these two teams battle it out on the grand stage.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Litton Das and Tom Latham

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan

All-Rounders: James Neesham, Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Trent Boult

Captain: Litton Das

Vice-Captain: James Neesham

Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ vs BAN Predicted 11

NZ Predicted 11: WA Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, DJ Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, MJ Henry, Ish Sodhi.

BAN Predicted 11: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.