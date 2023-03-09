DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match No 7 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 9

Mumbai Indians Women will take on Delhi Capitals Women with both team’s unbeaten record at stake in Match No. 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Thursday (March 9) night. Both team have been on song in the league so far, decimating their opposition in their first two matches of the league.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI side are at the top of the currently thanks to their superior NRR with a massive wins of 143 runs overs Gujarat Giants and another one of 60 runs over Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their last two games. The DC side are also coming off a big win over UP Warriorz in their last game, defeating them by 42 runs on Tuesday.

Riding on Jess Jonassen’s brilliant all-round show and captain Meg Lanning`s knock of 70, Delhi Capitals clinch a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the ongoing WPL 2023 at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Tahlia McGrath’s fighting knock of 90 runs went in vain as UP Warriorz batters failed to stitch up a much-needed partnership and handed Delhi a 42-run victory.

Jess Jonassen was the star player for Delhi Capitals as she slammed an unbeaten 42 and bagged a three-wicket haul. Chasing a total of 212, UP Warriorz started the chase on high as their captain Alyssa Healy slammed Delhi bowlers all around the ground from the very first ball of the innings.

Jess Jonassen then came to bowl and the bowler gave double blows to UP as she removed Healy for 24 and Kiran Navgire for 2 in the 4th over of the game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 Match No. 7 Details

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 9, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match No. 7 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelie Kerr, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Jess Jonassen, Tara Norris

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match No. 7 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy/Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr/Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque