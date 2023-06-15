AUS: 14-0 (4) | ENG VS AUS The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On James Anderson
England Vs Australia 1st Test Day 2, The Ashes 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: David Warner and Usman Khawaja will resume Australia's innings on Day 2 at 14 for 0.
Stokes had expressed his desire for flat and favourable batting pitches, and Edgbaston certainly provided just that. It's difficult to recall a Test match in England where the pitch offered so little assistance on the opening day. Considering this, Australia should be content with its performance. However, it's somewhat peculiar that England, staying true to their approach, declared their innings without even reaching the 400-run mark. This decision will surely spark much debate, especially with Root still unbeaten in the middle, showcasing a brilliant display for his 30th Test century.
England found themselves in a precarious situation at 172/5 before Root and Bairstow joined forces to rescue them from that hole. Bairstow took calculated risks and unleashed his shots after tea. Nevertheless, Lyon emerged as Australia's saviour, standing out as the standout bowler with a four-wicket haul. Even Hazlewood made an impressive comeback. The England bowling attack, having chosen to go without Mark Wood on what appears to be an unresponsive pitch, now faces a significant challenge. However, let's reserve our judgment until both teams have had a chance to bowl on it.
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Jonny Bairstow At Stumps On Day 1
"Having played the game for as long as we have, we're aware a 20-minute slot for an opening pair is something that's not very nice. It can be a bit niggly. It's a bit of a shot to nothing - there might be an unbelievable ball in there, or a loose shot in there. We'll come back with a ball that's four overs old, a fresh bowling attack and team that is really looking forward to the challenge."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Hussain On Top Batsmen In First Test
"We have three of the batting greats of world cricket in the series in Joe Root, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Sorry to sit on the fence, but I think all three of them will get runs."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Pat Cummins On David Warner
"I'm sure he's thought about it a lot over the last couple of years hoping to get another crack at it. Davey will have all his plans in place. I'm sure you'll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than what you saw in 2019 and he's itching to get out there and have another chance at it."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Ashwin Behind Broad's Selection In 1st Test
"It's just one of those things -- like (India's Ravichandran) Ashwin against me. 'Broady' has been an unbelievable performer over many years.What the Ashes brings, it's so hard to look past someone like that. It's so hard to look past Jimmy and 'Robbo' as well, he's been incredible over the last year in all conditions. I'm very happy with the team we've ended up picking."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Jonny Bairstow On England's Day 1
"Overall it's been a good day. The intent the guys showed, Zak's first shot of the day in stark contrast to last time. The crowd's been on good form and we really enjoyed it. [First ball] I don't think that's a changed over the last 12 months. If the ball's there to be hit, you hit it. The lads are out there with a smile on their faces, from the start of the day to the end, when Robbo slipped over. There's different pressures, when you're going in on the back of wins and with people in form, you have trust in each other. People doing their jobs and then you come together as a unit. That's what the last 12 months have been about. [Root stand] Five down you're thinking a couple here and we could be in trouble. Been lucky enough to bat with Rooty for too long, and we've had some special times in the middle. We just had a bit of craic out there. Great fun being back out there, just got my hands and feet going again. Going to take a bit of time after my long lay off, but when you're in you give it your best shot. [Bowling] Be patient and relentless on a length. They are going to hit the middle of the bat [sometimes] but we need to create pressure. We'll turn up in the morning and they'll have to start again. It's a bold call [to declare], it's a good call."
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Why England Declared On Day 1?
England caused a surprise on the first day of the 2023 Ashes by declaring their innings despite former captain Joe Root still being at the crease. The decision came after scoring 393 runs in 78 overs, with Ben Stokes leading the team after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Root played exceptionally well, scoring his 30th Test century with 118 runs off 152 balls. The intriguing aspect was England's decision to declare right after the last over, where they managed to add 20 runs.
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Root's ton moment
Take a look at Joe Root's century moment.
ENG vs AUS Day 1 LIVE: Here' all that happened
England Cricket gives a recap of Day 1
England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test LIVE: Stumps, Day 1
That's the end of Day 1. Quite an interesting day. No Starc in Australia Playing 11. England declare with five overs remaining. And James Anderson does not get the new ball. Test cricket has changed and how. Great day for Joe Root, who got a hundred to begin Ashes in style. Let's see what Day 2 has to offer for the fans.
ENG 393/8 d
AUS 14/0 (4)
Day 1: Stumps - Australia trail by 379 runs
ENG vs AUS 1st Test LIVE Updates: Warner, Khawaja Off To Good Start
Warner and Khawaja are off to good start with the bat. Broad and Robinson continue to bowl in tandem. Just two more overs possible in day's play.
ENG 393/8 d
AUS 13/0 (3.3)
Day 1: 3rd Session - Australia trail by 380 runs
England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Warner, Khawaja Begin Innings
David Warner and Usman Khawaja come out to open the batting for Australia. They score 5 off the first over bowled by Stuart Broad. No Anderson with the new ball as Ollie Robinson shares the new red cherry with Broad.
ENG 393/8 d
AUS 7/0 (1.3)
Day 1: 3rd Session - Australia trail by 386 runs
England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: ENG declare innings
A bit of shocker as England declare innings after reaching 393 for 8. This is Bazball. It can also surprise you any moment. Team first. But let's see whether this ploy works or not. Root goes unbeaten on 118.
ENG 393/8 d (78)
England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Root smashes Ashes's first 100
That's a fine 100 from Root. He has taken some time to get it. Could have taken lesser time to reach the landmark but fall of quick wickets made him extracautious. But he has finally got it.
ENG 368/8 (75.5)
England vs Australia LIVE Updates: Broad Departs As Root Nears 100
Stuart Broad departs for 16. Ollie Robinson comes into the middle but how long can he survive. Root is very near to his ton and he must try to get it as soon as possible.
ENG 351/8 (72)
ENG vs AUS 1st Day 1 LIVE: Root two hits away from ton
Joe Root is just nine short of the first hundred of Ashes 2023. Stuart Broad has joined him in the middle and he is playing aggressively as well. Drinks taken at the end of the 69th over. 1 overs still to be bowled. Think we will have a extended play as 21 overs still to be bowled today.
ENG 341/7 (69)
England vs Australia Test LIVE: Moeen Ali departs
England lose their seventh wicket in form of Moeen Ali. He struck 18 off 17 balls. Stuart Broad now comes to the pitch. He took can bat. Root nearing his 100.
ENG 331/7 (67)
Ashes 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Root Nearing His 100
Mooen Ali has joined the hands of Root in the middle. He has already smashed one boundary and a six in this short stay as England continue to attack. Root, at the same time, inching towards the hundred.
ENG 323/6 (65.3)
ENG vs AUS Ashes Day 1 1st Test: Bairstow Departs For 78
Lyon strikes again and gets rid of Bairstow with a beautiful delivery. The England batter has been stumped out for 78. What a special this was from Bairstow but he would have loved a hundred in his comeback Test.
ENG 298/6 (62)
LIVE ENG vs AUS 1st Test: Root Approaching His 100
The partnership for the sixth wicket between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow has crossed the 100-run mark. After Bairstow reached his fifty, Root is quickly approaching his 100. Let's see if he gets to the three-figure mark or not.
ENG 288/5 (60.2)
England vs Australia Ashes LIVE: Bairstow Gets To His Fifty
What a comeback for Bairstow as he gets to his first fifty since coming back from injury. He would want that hundred. He sweeps Lyon for four as he looks to make the second fifty in quick time.
ENG 269/5 (57.3)
England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Last session begins
We are back from Tea. Joe Root plays an extra-ordinary shot in the first over of the last session of the day. A reverse-scoop off Scott Boland over third man. That sort of reflects the mindset of the England batters.
ENG 253/5 (53.5)
ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes Test LIVE: Bairstow, Root Unbeaten At Tea
Tea, Day 1. Root and Bairstow unbeaten with match nicely hanging in balance. England lost 2 wickets in this session. They continue to bat aggressively. Let's see how the last session plays out.
ENG 240/5 (52)
England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Bairstow, Root Begin To Attack
England have brought themselves back into the game with a partnership between Root and Bairstow which has already gone past the 50-run mark. Root and Bairstow taking on the bowlers here.
ENG 238/5 (51.3)
The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Bairstow Begins To Play His Shots
Boland comes into the attack at the end of 48th over. Bairstow is looking bette with every delivery. Hits Lyon over the mid off fielder for a boundary. He is now opening his shoulders and looking to attack.
ENG 217/5 (48.2)
England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Root Gets Fifty; England Go Past 200
Bairstow looks focussed. There won't be a better comeback to Test cricket than a fiery 100. England need their wicketkeeper and batter to fire at this biggest stage.
ENG 210/5 (46.3)
ENG VS AUS LIVE: Root Brings Up His Fifty
Half-century for Joe Root, and a classic one. There is more to come as Root looks in complete control of his innings. The crowd cheers and celebrate but Root knows the job is far from being done. 200 also up for England.
ENG 201/5 (43.5)
LIVE ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test: Bairstow, Root Look To Steady Innings
Jonny Bairstow has joined Joe Root in the middle. Big test of his skill and fitness since coming back from injury. Root is looking good and England aim to make a strong comeback here after loss of five wickets.
ENG 190/5 (42.4)
ENG VS AUS The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 1: Stokes departs too
Suddenly, England lose two wickets in a cluster and they are 5 down. Stokes done in by Hazlewood, edges it to the keeper. To make things worse, takes a review and loses it. Hazlewood has been brilliant today.
ENG 176/5 (38.4)
ENG vs AUS 1st Test LIVE: Brook gets out
Unlucky to get out like this. Brook swept but the ball lobbed up after taking the outside edge. Keeper did not know where it headed. Batter and players around the bat too did not know. The ball, which had lobbed up, came down to dislodge the bails and Brook had to go back.
ENG 176/4 (38)
England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Brook, Root Bring Up 50-Run Stand
Harry Brook and Joe Root have brought up fifty-run stand for the fourth wicket in just 56 balls. Hazlewood and Lyon bowling in tandem. Root now looking more keen for runs than before.
ENG 174/3 (36.1)
England vs Australia, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score: England batting positively
This is a nice contest between Nathan Lyon and Root/Brook at the moment. Two masters of their trade, looking to outdo each other in this match.Meanwhile Hazlewood has been brought back into the attack.
ENG 161/3 (34.1)
England vs Australia, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score: England batting positively
ENG vs AUS The Ashes 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Root, Brook go strong
Joe Root and Harry Brook going from strength to strength after lunch. The focus is to score at a quick rate and England are not shying away from doing that irrespective of the situation.
ENG 138/3 (30.2)
England vs Australia LIVE 1st Test: Root, Brook Resume Innings
Lyon appeals for LBW. The shout goes in vain as umpire Raza shakes his head. Harry Brook has joined Root in the middle after lunch. Crawley fell in the last over before the break. Duckett and Pope other two wickets to fall.
ENG 127/3 (28)
England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Good start for both the sides
England are playing 'Bazball' while Aussies are ensuring they have wickets in the bag. Interesting first session saw good cricket as England looked to score after winning the toss and batting first but Aussies too picked wickets at regular interval to be in the game. Second session coming up soon.
ENG 124/3 (26.4)
England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test LIVE: Lunch taken but Crawley departs
Crawley played great cricket throughout the morning session but departs in the last over of the session for 61 off 72 balls. Boland takes the wicket. Australia have downed 3 English wickets and they will be happy with the effort. England scored at a decent rate and need to bat in the same way without losing many wickets.
ENG 124/3 (26.4)
ENG vs AUS 1st Test LIVE: Root, Crawley Steady England
We are heading towards the lunch on Day 1 and it seems England will go back with two wickets in hand. The session has belonged to the batters of England so far. Despite losing two wickets, England have looked to score at a quick rate.
ENG 111/2 (24.3)
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Root, Crawley in middle
Joe Root is taking his time to get going. Crawley meanwhile going well after his fifty. Cummins back into the attack straightaway after the fall of second wicket. Australia need one more. 100 for England in the 21st over.
ENG 100/2 (20.2)
England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test LIVE: England Lose Pope
Nathan Lyon provides the second breakthrough for Australia as he traps Ollie Pope in front of the stumps. Umpire Ahsan Raza said not out as Aussies went upstairs. Third umpire saw three reds and called it out. Pope scored 31 off 44. Meanwhile, Crawley brings up his fifty off 56 balls. Joe Root has joined him in the middle.
ENG 93/2 (18.2)
ENG vs AUS Ashes LIVE: England continue to be on top
Pope and Crawley are scoring at over 5 an over. Maybe time has come to introduce Cameron Green into the attack and see hoe he goes here. His height can extract extra bounce off the pitch and maybe the two right-handers lose control with the pulls.
ENG 78/1 (15.4)
ENG vs AUS 1st Test LIVE: Pope, Crawley put England on top
Brilliant batting from England this. Pope and Crawley always on a lookout for the runs. That's the Bazball way of playing cricket. Drinks break after one hour of the morning session is over. England on top here.
ENG 66/1 (13)
Ashes 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: England Go Past 50
Crawley and Pope take England past 50-run mark. They are playing on front foot and looking to score off every ball. Lyon and Boland bowling in tandem. Keeper Carey has already come up to the stumps to Boland, which is a surprise in England, reveals a lot about the nature of the track too.
ENG 57/1 (11.3)
ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Pope, Crawley steady England
Ollie Pope has joined Crawley in the middle and they both are continuing to play positive cricket, not looking to overdo defending. Australia introduce Scott Boland into the attack. England scoring at a good rate here.
ENG 40/1 (8.4)
ENG vs AUS 1st Test LIVE: Duckett departs
Josh Hazlewood strikes and dismisses Ben Duckett. He departs for just 12 off 10 balls. Australia pull things back with this wicket. Ollie Pope comes to te crease. This is the way England are going to bat, fearlessly and aggressively.
ENG 22/1 (3.5)
England vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: ENG off to solid start
This is a brilliant start from Duckett and Crawley. Hazlewood and Cummins have failed to provide a breakthrough so far s England scoring run at run rate of over 5.
ENG 18/0 (3.1)
Ashes Day 1, 1st Test LIVE: Good start by England
This is a positive start from England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. Five off the first over by Pat Cummins. Josh Hazlewood back and bowling the second over. Crawley welcomes him back with a boundary off the first ball.
ENG 9/0 (1.3)
ENG vs AUS 1st Test LIVE: Time for national anthems
Australia and England players are out for the national anthems. Australia first. Then England's. We are not far away from ball number 1.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Playing XIs
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland
England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Toss Report
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the first Test of the Ashes series at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: How Many Tests Will Hazlewood Play?
Doubts are over the number of Tests he will play. But if Hazlewood gets to play all or at least four matches, he would be aiming to get 28 more scalps to get to his 250 Test scalps. Currently, he has 222 wickets in 59 Tests.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Can Nathan Lyon Join 500 club?
Nicknamed as 'The GOAT', Lyon has taken 487 Test wickets at an average of 31.03 and an economy rate of 2.92 in 120 Tests. He is one of the most successful spinners in the sport's history. He needs 13 more scalps to join the 500-wicket club in Tests.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Cameron Green and Pat Cummins near big achievement
This 24-year-old all-rounder needs just 28 runs to get to 1,000 Test runs. In 21 Tests, he has scored 972 runs at an average of 36.00, with a century and six fifties.The Australian skipper has a total of 221 Test wickets in 50 Tests. A blockbuster Ashes series is all he needs to get to 250 Test scalps.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Alex Carey need 197 runs to get to 100 Test runs
Aussies first-choice keeper has 803 runs in 20 Tests at an average of almost 35 with a century and four fifties. He needs 197 runs to get to 1,000 Test runs. Sitting at 2,703 runs in 122 international matches at an average of 29.70, with two tons and 11 fifties, he also has a chance to cross 3,000 international runs.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Man Of The Match In WTC Final - Travis Head
Often touted as David Warner's successor in top order, Travis' counter-attacking style combined with his consistency is lethal. He needs 458 runs to reach 3,000 Test runs. Currently, he has scored 2,542 runs at an average of 47.07, with six centuries and 13 fifties. He could also reach 5,000 international runs. In 108 appearances, he has scored 4,799 runs at an average of 42.09, with nine centuries and 27 fifties across all formats.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Marnus Labuschagne Near Huge Milestone
One of Australia's brightest stars, Labuschagne could get to 4,000 Test runs during this series. The number one batter has 3,461 runs in 38 Tests at an average of 56.73, with 10 centuries and 15 fifties in 66 innings. He needs just 539 runs to reach the milestone. In case Labuschagne has a blockbuster Ashes season, he could also touch 5,000 international runs. In 69 international matches, he has scored 4,310 runs at an average of 48.42, with 11 tons and 21 fifties. 690 runs to reach there is not a very big deal during an Ashes series.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Usman Khawaja Near 5000 Test Runs
The 36-year-old opener will be aiming to go big in what could be his last Ashes series. He has two milestones to watch out for. Khawaja could complete his 5,000 Test runs. Currently in 61 Tests, he has scored 4,508 runs at an average of 46.95 with 14 centuries and 21 fifties. He is just 492 runs away from this milestone. Khawaja can also reach 7,000 international runs if he goes on a scoring spree. Currently, he has 6,303 international runs at an average of 44.38 in 110 international matches, with 16 centuries and 34 fifties. He needs 697 more runs to reach there.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Australia Captain Pat Cummins Ahead Of 1st Test
"Some of our batters may take 200 balls to get a 100 and that is fine. Just go out there and bat however you want to bat really and that has worked over the last few years"
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: England captain Ben Stokes ahead of 1st Test
"You get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition, against that opposition, but I think we have just made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition"
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Scott Boland Vs Joe Root
Joe Root falls victim to Scott Boland's bowling prowess, getting dismissed four times in a mere 74 balls.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Ben Stokes - The Captain
Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, England has achieved a remarkable run rate of 4.65 runs per over in 14 Test matches. This scoring rate surpasses all other teams under a specific captain, with the closest being Australia under Steve Waugh, who managed a scoring rate of 3.66 runs per over in 57 matches between 1999 and 2004. It is evident that Stokes' leadership has significantly influenced England's scoring prowess.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: All eyes on Steve Smith
Smith requires 53 additional runs to achieve a remarkable milestone of 9000 Test runs, a feat previously accomplished only by Australians Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting. If Smith manages to achieve this milestone in the first innings, he will maintain an impressive average in the 60s.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Stokes Near Big Milestone
On the other hand, Stokes is nearing a milestone of 200 wickets, with only six more needed to reach that mark. However, he has faced challenges in his recent performances, securing only two wickets in his last six outings due to concerns regarding his left knee.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Moeen Near Milestone
After stepping away from the format 21 months ago, Moeen never imagined reaching two significant milestones: 200 Test wickets and 3000 runs. However, he now finds himself just five wickets away from the former and 86 runs away from the latter.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: All Eyes On Anderson
Anderson is all set to make his appearance in the Ashes series for the tenth time in a row. He has an impressive record of 112 wickets at an average of 33.76 in his previous 35 Test matches against Australia. When the match begins, he would have completed over 20 years as a Test cricketer, with his debut match against Zimbabwe in May 2003 marking the start of his remarkable journey. Anderson has amassed an impressive tally of 180 Test caps during his career so far.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Weather Report
The weather in Birmingham on Friday is expected to vary between 14 and 26 degrees Celsius. However, the forecast predicts that rain is likely to arrive in Birmingham starting from Day 2 onwards.
LIVE Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Pitch Report
The pitch at Edgbaston offers a well-balanced playing field, providing adequate assistance to seamers. However, batting on this surface will require substantial effort, particularly during the initial two days, demanding batters to toil for their runs. Anticipate a first test match characterized by a fair and competitive battle between the bat and the ball.
ENG vs AUS Ashes Test: Check England's Playing 11
England playing XI: 1. Ben Duckett, 2. Zak Crawley, 3. Ollie Pope, 4. Joe Root, 5. Harry Brook, 6. Ben Stokes (c), 7. Jonathan Bairstow, 8. Moeen Ali, 9. Stuart Broad, 10. Ollie Robinson, 11. James Anderson.
Australia are yet to declare their playing for the first Test.
Ashes 2023 1st Test LIVE: Who Has Scored Most Runs In Ashes?
Don Bradman leads the list of batters with most runs in Ashes history. There is just one current player in the list of ten.
England vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Squads
England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris
Battle of two powerful teams, two exciting captains will take place in England. Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins will be up against each other as Ashes begins on Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.