AUS: 14-0 (4) | ENG VS AUS The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On James Anderson

Stokes had expressed his desire for flat and favourable batting pitches, and Edgbaston certainly provided just that. It's difficult to recall a Test match in England where the pitch offered so little assistance on the opening day. Considering this, Australia should be content with its performance. However, it's somewhat peculiar that England, staying true to their approach, declared their innings without even reaching the 400-run mark. This decision will surely spark much debate, especially with Root still unbeaten in the middle, showcasing a brilliant display for his 30th Test century.

England found themselves in a precarious situation at 172/5 before Root and Bairstow joined forces to rescue them from that hole. Bairstow took calculated risks and unleashed his shots after tea. Nevertheless, Lyon emerged as Australia's saviour, standing out as the standout bowler with a four-wicket haul. Even Hazlewood made an impressive comeback. The England bowling attack, having chosen to go without Mark Wood on what appears to be an unresponsive pitch, now faces a significant challenge. However, let's reserve our judgment until both teams have had a chance to bowl on it.