ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 44 in Kolkata, 2PM IST, November 11

This is a big match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 despite the fact that either of the teams are unlikely to play the tournament semi-finals. While England are definitely out of the tournament, Pakistan are still in mathematically. Babar Azam's side needs a heavy win over the defending champions to make it to semis. Although Babar is still confident about the chances of his side, it is also true that beating England by a margin of over 280 runs is near to impossible. If England chose to bat first, Pakistan's chances will end then and there.

But there is a lot more at stake. England want the Champions Trophy qualification. The top 8 teams including hists Pakistan will play the Champions Trophy in 2025. England are currently placed at no 7 with 2 wins from 8 games. They would want to win this match to finish in the top 8. If they don't, their NRR should not drop beyond that of Sri Lanka (-1.419) and Netherlands (-1.635). Both these teams are also on 4 points. Bangladesh, placed on 8th spot, also play a game today vs Australia with an aim to finish in he top 8. England will be helped immensely by Australia today if they beat the Tigers by a big margin.

Pakistan should enter this England match looking at winning by huge margin. They should not look to jjst finish on a high. If they get to bat first, Pakistan will want their attacking opening batter Fakhar Zaman to play a minimum of 30 overs, said captain Babar at the pre-match press conference. That is the best chance for Pakistan to qualify for the semis.

Hear from Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur as he reflects on the World Cup campaign and expectations from the game against England.#CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/vqnYsEos4B— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 10, 2023

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Dawid Malan (C), Ben Stokes, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi(VC), Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK, My Dream11 prediction

Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Ben Stokes, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique (vc), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Wasim

ENG vs PAK: Squads

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq

ENG vs PAK: Probable XIs

ENG Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

PAK Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf