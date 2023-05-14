LIVE Updates | GT vs SRH, Cricket Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Desperate For Win
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Defending champions GT need one more win to book their place in the Playoffs stage.
Sunrisers have had a disappointing season in the IPL and currently sit near the bottom of the table, with little chance of moving up after the next match. While they have had some strong performances, they have also struggled with inconsistency and fluctuating batting order. Despite this, they still have a chance of making the playoffs, thanks to some standout moments from individual players.
In contrast, the Gujarat Titans have been playing well throughout the tournament, with few weaknesses and a settled team. They have been able to overcome setbacks and punch above their weight, with several players stepping up when needed. They are the defending champions and look set to continue their strong form, with a high likelihood of making it to the playoffs.
LIVE Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: GT on top
Gujarat Titans are on top of the table with 16 points from their 12 matches played so far with Chennai Super Kings sitting second with 15 points from their 13 games. GT will look to extend their lead on the top of the table.
GT vs SRH: Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma ready for action
Gujarat Titans pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma are ready to strike again as they get ready to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 62 of the IPL 2023 tonight. How many wickets witll Shami and Mohit take tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Vijay Shankar aims for 1,000 runs
Gujarat Titans all-rounder Vijay Shankar needs 35 more runs to complete 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can Vijay Shankar achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Rashid Khan opens up on winning IPL title
Rashid Khan is the current IPL 2023 Purple Cap holder. The Afghanistan leg-spinner opened up on winning the IPL title in 2022 and much more before their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. Watch HERE...
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya eyes 150 T20 wickets
Gujarat Titans captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya needs two more wickets to complete 150 scalps in T20 cricket. Can Hardik Pandya achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: GT to sport 'Lavender Jersey' tonight
Gujarat Titans will wear the 'Lavender Jersey' in their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.
GT vs SRH IPL 2023: All even in head-to-head
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other twice in IPL and both teams have won one-match each. Which team between GT and SRH edge ahead on head-to-head after tonight's clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Shubman Gill aims for big landmark
Shubman Gill joined Gujarat Titans from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2022 season. Gill is now just 42 runs short of completing 1,000 runs for GT in IPL. Can Gill achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Rashid Khan's incredible record
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023 and is the only bowler to have dismissed 11 right-handed and 11 left-handed batters this season. Can Rashid add to his wickets haul against SRH tonight?
GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans eye win to book Playoffs berth
Defending champions Gujarat Titans will eye a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home tonight to book their berth in their Playoffs stage once again. Hardik Pandya's GT are currently on 16 points from 12 matches.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Head-to-Head
Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other twice in the 2022 IPL, with each team winning one match. In the game that the Sunrisers won, Kane Williamson was a standout performer with the bat. This will be the only time that the two teams will play against each other in this year's IPL.