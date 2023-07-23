trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639139
IND-A VS PAK-A

LIVE Updates | IND-A vs PAK-A, Final Cricket Live Score: Yash Dhull's India Face Tough Test Against Pakistan

India A vs Pakistan A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The action will begin at 2 PM (IST) in Colombo between IND-A and PAK-A on Sunday.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 12:50 AM IST

Follow LIVE Score from India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup final. (Image source: Zeenews)
The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 will have its champion crowned on Sunday as India A are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan A in a potentially high-intensity final. When India and Pakistan face off each other in any other, picking a general favourite to win the match is always. 

However, the Yash Dhull-led side will be confident to win this one given they have already beaten the same opposition in the league stage of this tournament.

On the other hand, Pakistan are a high-quality side as well with many players in the lineup having international experience with the senior team and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Captain Harris with batter Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal, all have played in the senior team.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from India-A (IND) vs Pakistan-A (PAK) Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Match Here.

23 July 2023
00:50 AM

LIVE India-A vs Pakistan-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India-A vs Pakistan-A final match of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final. Follow our LIVE feed to stay updated on the score and the latest news of the final.

