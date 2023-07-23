LIVE Updates | IND-A vs PAK-A, Final Cricket Live Score: Yash Dhull's India Face Tough Test Against Pakistan
India A vs Pakistan A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The action will begin at 2 PM (IST) in Colombo between IND-A and PAK-A on Sunday.
The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 will have its champion crowned on Sunday as India A are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan A in a potentially high-intensity final. When India and Pakistan face off each other in any other, picking a general favourite to win the match is always.
However, the Yash Dhull-led side will be confident to win this one given they have already beaten the same opposition in the league stage of this tournament.
On the other hand, Pakistan are a high-quality side as well with many players in the lineup having international experience with the senior team and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Captain Harris with batter Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal, all have played in the senior team.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India-A vs Pakistan-A final match of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final. Follow our LIVE feed to stay updated on the score and the latest news of the final.