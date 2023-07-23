IND-A Vs PAK-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India ‘A’ Vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final in Colombo, 2PM IST, July 23

India A and Pakistan A will be at loggerheads when the two sides meet in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. India are being led by the talented Yash Dhull while Mohammad Haris is the captain for Pakistan A. The major difference between the two sides is the nature of their outfits. While Pakistan's A side include many internationals including Haris himself, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shahnawaz Dahani. On the other hand, India have sent a relatively younger side with almost all fresh faces. The likes of Yash Dhull, Abhishek Sharma and Rajvardhan Hangargekar have been seen in Indian Premier League but they have not yet played internationals a yet. In fact, no player in India squad has ever featured in the internationals.

Despite the fact that Pakistan have four internationls in their squad, India beat them by 8 wickets and over 13 overs remaining in hand in the first clash between the two sides in the tournament. Sai Sudharsan had struck a fine century in that game as India chased down target of 206 with utmost ease. India start as favourites for this clash as they have many players in top form including captain Dhull, who is leading run-scorer for Men in Blue in the competition. Nishant Sindhu is the leading wicket-taker in this tournament with 10 wickets from 4 matches.



India A, at the moment, are playing like a well-oiled unit. in the semi-final vs Bangladesh A, the bowlers were under pressure to deliver the short total but they made a strong comeback to close the match in their favour. Needless to say, Pakistan A have got a challenge in front of them.

Match Details

India A vs Pakistan A, Final of Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Start time: 2 pm IST

Toss: 1.30 pm IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

IND A vs PAK A PREDICTED XI

INDIA A PREDICTED XI

Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

PAKISTAN A PREDICTED XI

Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

IND A vs PAK A DREAM11 TEAM

WICKETKEEPER: Mohammad Haris

BATTERS: Sai Sudharsan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Yash Dhull

ALL-ROUNDERS: Abhishek Sharma, Qasim Akram, Nishant Sindhu,

BOWLERS: Mohammad Wasim, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar