IND-A Vs PAK-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Match Free Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India ‘A’ Vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Match LIVE In India

Another India vs Pakistan cricket match awaits the fans of both the countries and their 'A' sides clash with each other in the final of the Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India, led by Yash Dhull, have already beaten Pakistan A in this tournament. In the previous clash, India had beaten Pakistan by 8 wickets. They would want to repeat the same result even today and get the trophy. India remain the only side in this tournament without a loss. Dhull is second in the spot of batters with most runs in the series and would want to finish. He has 195 runs from 4 matches and 3 innngs. Dhull is averaging 195 with the bat while he is striking at 103.72.

Pakistan know that Dhull is the big wicket for them. India opener Sai Sudharsan had a fantastic game last time India A played Pakistan A as he smashed an unbeaten 104 to guide the team to a thumping victory. This Indian side is full of talent and it won't be easy for Pakistan to overcome this battle. Omair Yousuf has been in good form for Pakistan in thi tournament. The batter has scored 148 runs from 4 matches and would wanting to finish with a hundred. India A will start as favourites to win the match but Pakistan A should definitely not be taken lightly.

Leading from the front, the Yash Dhull way _



The India 'A' Captain received the Player of the Match award for his crucial 66 in the first innings _



Scorecard - https://t.co/XnH1m6JqPM#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #ACC pic.twitter.com/ZNi0ZjX4KN— BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the hugely-awaited India A vs Pakistan final match of Emering Asia cup 2023:



When Will Be the India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Match Played?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match will be played on Sunday, 23 July 2023.

At What Time Will the India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Match Start?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match will start at 2 pm IST.

Where To Watch India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Match Live Streaming?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match will be live streamed on the Fan Code app and website in India.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Match on Television?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.