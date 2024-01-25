LIVE Updates | IND U19 vs IRE U19 World Cup 2024 Cricket Match Live Score: Check Squads

After winning their opening match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, India aim to continue the winning run. They take on Ireland U19 in the second clash. India have enjoyed a long break after their first game and it could be both a good and bad thing. Uday Saharan and Co would love to keep the momentum with them as they head into this contest. Internationally, Ireland are not a very strong team. But at Under 19 level, any team can beat any team.

Watch out for Arshin Kulkarni, who did not have a great first game as he fell cheaply. He is attacking batter and would love to take India U19 off to a flier in the 2nd match. Saharan played a gritty knock in the first match and would love to keep the momentum.

Follow Live Updates Of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Match Between India and Ireland.