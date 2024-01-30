LIVE Updates | IND U19 vs NZ U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match Cricket Match Live Score: Check Squads
India U19 vs New Zealand U19 (IND U19 vs NZ U19) World Cup 2024 Super Six Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Both teams look to inch closer to semifinals
Trending Photos
India are playing New Zealand in the Super Six clash of the ICC Under World Cup 2024. The match is being played at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Watch out for India captain Uday Saharan who has been among runs in the tournament. Arshin Kulkarni smased a hundred in the last Group clash vs USA and he looks all set to launch an attack even today. Musheerk Khan is India's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 194 runs in 3 matches so far and India will bank on him in this crucial tie.
In this Super Six match, India can be called as favourites to win but do not count out New Zealand who are known to raise their game as the tournament progresses to the knockout stage.
Follow LIVE Score a nd Updates Of India U19 vs New Zealand U19 Super Six Match Here
IND U19 Vs NZ U19 LIVE Updates: Squads
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
New Zealand U19 Squad: Tom Jones, Luke Watson, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson(c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode(w), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke, James Nelson, Alex Thompson, Ewald Schreuder, Robbie Foulkes
India U19 vs New Zealand U19 LIVE Updates: Uday Saharan Vs Oscar Jackson
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Under 19 World Cup Super Six match between India and New Zealand. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.