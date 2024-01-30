LIVE Updates | IND U19 vs NZ U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match Cricket Match Live Score: Check Squads

India are playing New Zealand in the Super Six clash of the ICC Under World Cup 2024. The match is being played at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Watch out for India captain Uday Saharan who has been among runs in the tournament. Arshin Kulkarni smased a hundred in the last Group clash vs USA and he looks all set to launch an attack even today. Musheerk Khan is India's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 194 runs in 3 matches so far and India will bank on him in this crucial tie.

In this Super Six match, India can be called as favourites to win but do not count out New Zealand who are known to raise their game as the tournament progresses to the knockout stage.

