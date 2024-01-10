IND:121-4(14) | IND Vs AFG, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Jitesh Sharma Departs, India 4 Down
India Vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Team India face Afghanistan in Mohali.
T20 Cricket is back for Team India and it is the series of the shortest format before the all-important T20 World Cup 2024 in which they face Afghanistan. Men in Blue played their T20I series against South Africa away from home. Big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back T20 squad making things more interesting ahead of the World Cup in terms of selection.
For Afghanistan, Ibrahim Zadran will lead the side in absence of star spinner Rashid Khan who is missing the first game due to an injury. Afghanistan have already shown in the recent ODI World Cup that they are not to be taken lightly as defeated the likes of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and Netherlands in style. Likes of Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and more will keen on making a statement in this series to make their place in the team.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Here.
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Jitesh, Dube on fire
Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma are on a roll at the moment. India cruising towards victory as they need 47 in 43 balls.
IND: 112/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Ten overs gone
Ten overs gone and India now need 73 runs in 60 balls. Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube in the middle now for the Men in Blue.
IND: 83/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: India bounce back
Team India bounce back with Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube in the middle. Afghanistan in a spot of worry. Omarzai into the attack now.
IND: 66/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: Powerplay done
Powerplay finished and India are in a tricky spot at the moment. After a shaky start they keep on losing wickets back to back.
IND: 36/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: Gone!
Shubman Gill 23 (12) stumped by Gurbaz bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Afghanistan off to a tremendous start at the moment, they have two wickets inside four overs.
IND: 28/2 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: India in trouble
Team India in trouble as Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill are in the middle. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman into the attack for India.
IND: 8/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: Gone!
Rohit Sharma run out for a duck. India lose their first wicket as Afghanistan get the dream start. Tilak Varma comes in at number 3.
IND: 5/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: Afghanistan post 158
Afghanistan post runs on the board after 20 overs. Najibullah in the end got some runs from the death overs, he scored 19 off 11 balls.
AFG: 158/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: Afghanistan go 5 down
Afghanistan go five down as Mohammad Nabi departs after scoring 42 off 27 balls. Mukesh Kumar gets two wickets from that over.
AFG: 130/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: Arshdeep comes in
Arshdeep Singh comes back into the attack and gives away just five runs. A much needed tight over for the Men in Blue.
AFG: 125/3 (17 overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: Afghanistan bounce back
Afghanistan bounce back with Mohammad Nabi and Omarzai as they lauch the counter attack on Ravi Bishnoi. 16 runs from the fifteenth over of India.
AFG: 105/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20 Score: Nabi packs Bishnoi
Mohammad Nabi with a thunderous maximum over long-off. Much needed for Afghanistan, 11 runs from that over and they need many more like that one.
AFG: 83/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20: Nabi comes in
Afghanistan have got the experienced Mohammad Nabi in the middle now. Omarzai and Nabi have to score some runs if they want to challenge this Indian side.
AFG: 65/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20: Afghanistan in trouble
Afghanistan are in a tricky spot as both set batters have walked back to the pavilion. Axar and Shivam Dube continue the attack for India.
AFG: 56/2 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20: Gone!
First Axar Patel and then Shivam Dube, India bowlers on top of their game as they get back to back wickets in two overs.
AFG: 50/2 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20: Axar comes in
Axar Patel comes into the attack for India now. Ravi Bishnoi yet to bowl an over at the moment as Sharma goes with Axar and Sundar in the start.
AFG: 44/0 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20: Powerplay done
Powerplay finished. One drop and 33 runs from the first six overs of this game. Afghanistan off to a steady start at the moment.
AFG: 33/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE India vs Afghanistan Score: Sundar comes in
Washington Sundar comes into the attack for India now inside the powerplay with two overs left. Afghanistan openers will look to attack now.
AFG: 21/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Steady start
Afghanistan off to a steady start with Ibrahim Zadran and Gurbaz in the middle. Shivam Dube drops a sitter of the opener to give him a lifeline.
AFG: 12/0 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Action begins
The match begins between India and Afghanistan. Arshdeep Singh with the new ball for India as Gurbaz opens the batting with Ibrahim Zadran.
AFG: 0/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India's playing 11
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Toss Report
Team India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Afghanistan.
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Toss Coming Up
The toss will be coming up shortly, captains Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran will be out for toss in Mohali for the first game between India and Afghanistan.
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: All eyes on Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has to deliver for India today as he needs to score some runs to make his point in the squad. Selectors have backed him and Jitesh Sharma as the wicketskeepers for this series.
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: All eyes on Rohit Sharma
Following a lackluster IPL 2023 season, Rohit Sharma underwent a significant transformation in both form and approach to white-ball cricket. He silenced his critics with an outstanding near-600 run campaign in the World Cup held at home. The remarkable turnaround in his performance earned him a recall, alongside Virat Kohli, for the only international series remaining before the World Cup. This return is not viewed as a temporary measure; rather, it signifies that both Rohit and Kohli continue to be integral parts of India's plans for the prestigious event six months down the line.
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Match Timing
The match will begin at 7 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 630 PM (IST) for the clash between India and Afghanistan.
Live IND Vs AfG: Watch out for Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma returns to the T20 fold after a gap of more than one year and it will be interesting to see how he goes in the upcoming three games vs Afghanistan.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi
IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Probable XIs
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
IND vs AFG LIVE: How can Afghanistan stop Rohit and Virat?
Any side that India selects is strong. Add to it the likes of Rohit and Virat and they have been world-class players for a while. We are fortunate enough to have players who have played quite a lot of cricket against them in the IPL. The other guys have watched them on TV, so there will definitely be some plans for them. It’s about executing those plans and making sure that on the day we are ready to do that. - Jonathan Trott, AFG head coach.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Players To Tackle Cold Conditions In Mohali
BCCI shared a video of Indian players training in the cold weather with fog covering the ground at Mohali. It will be a challenge for both the teams to play in this weather.
LIVE Updates IND vs AFG: Gill to replace Kohli
Rohit is slated to partner with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the opening position. Given Kohli's unavailability in Mohali, Shubman Gill is expected to assume the No.3 spot. Following his impressive century performance in South Africa, Samson may be entrusted with the wicketkeeping duties.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Rohit Sharma Returns As Captain
The Afghanistan T20I series wil see the return of Rohit Sharma, the T20 batter and captain, for the last time probably in the shortest format of the game. Let's see how Hitman fares as a T20 batter in this series.
LIVE Updates IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Head-to-Head record
India and Afghanistan have faced each other in 5 matches in T20. Out of these 5 games, India have won 4 whereas Afghanistan have not won any match. 1 match ended without a result.
IND vs AFG LIVE Updates: Rashid Khan To Miss Series Due To This Reason
India leg-spinner Rashid Khan will not be playing T20I series. "Without Rashid, we will struggle as his experience is invaluable, but even in his absence, we have got quality spinners in Mujeeb [Ur Rahman], [Mohammad] Nabi, Noor [Ahmad] and Qais [Ahmad] All of them have played a lot of cricket, and we have trust in them," says Ibrahim Zadran.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Check Both The Squads
IND vs AFG LIVE: Dravid on playing 11
"As of now, we will be opening with Rohit and Jaiswal. When you have a squad that offers flexibility, we can take a call that is in the best interest of the team," Dravid said on the eve of the match."We are certainly happy with what Jaiswal has done for us as an opener. It also gives us the left-right combination at the top," added Dravid.However, that will leave the question on how to find a place for Shubman Gill, who either opens or comes at No. 3 in T20Is. It is pertinent because Virat Kohli too has made a comeback to T20Is along with Rohit.
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Is Ishan Kishan Dropped?
After reports emerged that Ishan Kishan was dropped from India's T20I squad due to disciplinary issues, India head coach Rahul Dravid broke his silence on the matter and cleared the air.
Read Dravid's quotes here
LIVE IND vs AFG: Live streaming details
Live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan T20 2024 series will be on JioCinema. Live telecast of the IND vs AFG T20 cricket matches will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20: Kohli to miss first game
Virat Kohli is back in the T20 squad of India but he will miss the first game against Afghanistan as informed by the coach Rahul Dravid in the recent press conference.
Virat Kohli To Miss India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Due To Personal Reasons, Informs Head Coach Rahul Dravid
LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20: Both team squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match which will take place in Mohali, Punjab. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.