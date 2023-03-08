AUS: 255-4 (90) | IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Jadeja, Shami Key For India On Day 2
India Vs Australia Day 2, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE updates from IND vs AUS 4th Test taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad starting on Thursday (March 9).
Team India are ready to face Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, beginning on Thursday (March 9). India were dominant in the first two Tests of the series but Australia came back in style with a thumping win in the third Test in Indore. The win in the third game got Australia their ticket to the WTC final whereas India now need to win if they want to qualify for the WTC finals.
India's qualification rely on Sri Lanka too if they lose or draw the fourth Test against Australia. However, the hosts will look to clinch the series with a win in Ahmedabad after losing the third game. The ODI series will begin from March 17 in Mumbai between India and Australia. Steve Smith continue to lead the Australian test side after Pat Cummins flew back home to support his ailing mother.
Rohit Sharma's side are leading the four-match series 2-1 having won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi before losing the third Test last week in Indore by nine wickets. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test here.
IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE: Khawaja's wicket priority for India
Khawaja is still batting on 104 and he has been the primary reason why Cameron Green played so freely. Green took confidence from the fact that the assurance of Khawaja was still present at the other end. India must get rid of the Aussie opener as early as possible on morning of Day 2. The end of this threatening partnership can open gates for India in the game.
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Jadeja and Shami hold key for India
Needless to say, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have looked the best bowlers for India on this pitch. Shami has been phenomenal with his speed and accuracy and India must open with him and Jadeja to ensure they hunt wickets from the word go.
AUS 255/4 (90)
India vs Australia: All eyes on Virat and Rohit
It will interesting to see how Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma go about their job on Day 2 of the fourth Test which is going. While Rohit has scored one hundred in the series, Virat is still to score even a fifty. Both the senior pros will be required to step up and deliver the goods.
AUS 255/4 (90)
India vs Australia LIVE: What India need to do on Day 2?
India must try and pick all remaining 6 wickets under one session tomorrow, the morning one. If Australia post anything close to 400 or beyond, India will only be playing catching up game from there. Coming back into the Test will become harder and harder for them.
AUS 255/4 (90)
India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Day begloned to Usman Khawaja
What a knock Khawaja played in front of a packed house at Narendra Modi stadium to write his name in history of the books. He became the first Aussie batter to score a hundred on this tour. The batting has not been easy in this tournament and Khawaja had to battle it out over there to reach the landmark.
India vs Australia LIVE: Here are wickettakers for India on opening day
Just four Australian wickets fell on opening day of Ahmedabad Test. The wickets were Travis Head (32), Marnus Labuschagne (3), Steve Smith (38), Peter Handscomb (17). Ashwin picked up Head. Shami dismissed Labuschagne and Handscomb while Smith was picked up by Jadeja.
AUS 255/4 (90)
IND vs AUS 4th Test Updates: Watch Kohli's viral video
Cricket players eating snacks during live matches is a common sight, with bananas being a popular choice. During Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, something new was spotted with Virat Kohli.
IND vs AUS LIVE Updates: Tough day for Indian bowlers
India bowling unit had a long day as they bowled 90 overs to pick just 4 wickets. Khawaja, who faced 251 balls for his 104, frustrated them the most. He was the key batter today who kept defending till the loose balls were bowled. India will need to bowl exceedingly well in the morning session tomorrow to get Australia out under 300.
AUS 255/4 (90)
IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE Updates: Khawaja ton puts Aus on top
Stumps, Day 1 and Australia go back as the happier of the two team. All thanks to batting effort from Khawaja who batted the whole day. Crafted a deserving 100 which he got in the last over of the day. India on back foot here. They may be regretting taking the new ball in 82nd over when things were going well with spinners from both ends.
AUS 255/4 (90)
India vs Australia LIVE: Khawaja completes ton
Usman Khawaja smashes ton. The first Aussie on this tour to get a hundred. Also, the first Australian left hander to score a Test century in India in 12 Tests and 13 years. What a knock this has been and he has not stopped yet.
AUS 254/4 (89.4)
India vs Australia: Khawaja nearing 100
Usman Khawaja is nearing 100. He is on 97. What a fine knock this is already but Khawaja deserves to go all the way to a hundred. He deserves it for showing a massive amount of patience on this track.
AUS 248/4 (88.1)
India vs AUS 4th Test LIVE: Aussies attack
Khawaja and Green launch a counter attack on pacers. Three boundaries hit in 2 overs after new ball is taken and now Ashwin comes back into the attack to bowl with a hard, new ball.
AUS 220/4 (83.3)
India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE: New ball taken by India
Interesting moment in the game as just after 1 over it was available, the new ball has been taken by India. Rohit wants his pacers to pick wickets here. Umesh Yadav has got the ball in hand.
AUS 203/4 (81.2)
IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE: Green looking good
Cameron Green is batting beautifully. He is batting as if this is not his first tour to India but he has batted plenty of overs here already. Even in this short stay, he has looked brilliant.
AUS 198/4 (77.5)
India vs Australia LIVE: India pull things back
Just 15 more overs to go today before the close of day's play. Shami provided with a major breakthrough when he got Handscomb. India must look to grab at least 2 more to finish the day in a high and keep Aussies below 210.
AUS 191/4 (75)
India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE: Handscomb departs
Peter Handscomb has departed for 17. Mohammed Shami knocked him over with a peach. Cricial breakthrough for India this.
AUS 174/4 (72)
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 1 LIVE: Khawaja, Handscomb stitch partnership
Khawaja and Handscomb are going well for the fourth wicket stand. Khawaja has betted beautifully today and it reflects in the way he is going about the Indian bowling attack at Ahmedabad. He has been patient and has backed his skills. Handscomb using his time at the crease to settle down. Australia, just slightly, on top right now.
AUS 169/3 (69.5)
India vs Australia, 4th Test: Breakthrough
Smith's resistance has been terminated as Jadeja shatters his stumps. After a flatter delivery around the off-stump, Smith attempts to guide it towards the off-side, but the ball remains straight, brushes the inside edge, bounces off the pads, and crashes into the wickets. Jadeja is the bowler who breaks the crucial 79-run partnership. Smith departs after contributing 38 runs from 135 balls, which included 3 boundaries.
India vs Australia, 4th Test: Tea Break
In contrast to the first three Tests, the bowlers have not dominated in this match. The pitch is dry but has not displayed any erratic behavior or significant spin. The two batters have shown exceptional application and although scoring runs has been challenging, they have kept themselves occupied. India has rotated their five bowlers, maintained discipline, and adopted a patient approach. Since they are used to achieving easy success, this might prove challenging for the spinners, and the two batters could hope for them to tire out during the post-tea session.
India vs Australia, 4th Test: Fifty for Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja faced another maiden over from Ravichandran Ashwin, as the big crowd at the Motera stadium fell silent and dwindled in numbers during the second session of play. Despite the lack of excitement, the partnership between Khawaja and his teammate had grown to 60 runs off 178 deliveries. However, the Indian team had reason to celebrate as Rohit Sharma claimed the title of highest wicket-taker in the series by dismissing the Australian batsman, thanks to a well-taken catch by Ravindra Jadeja. The score now stood at 132/2.
India vs Australia, 4th Test: India in search of wickets
Steve Smith has been troubled by the sight screen for the third time this session, with some ground staff movement causing some traffic on that side. This was frustrating for Umesh Yadav as a bowler, and it must be equally irksome for Axar Patel, who prefers to wrap up his overs quickly. The score is 110/2, and it's now time for a drinks break.
India vs Australia, 4th Test: IND control run-rate
As Steve Smith faced Axar Patel's over, he adopted a defensive stance, stooping low and using a front foot block. It was reminiscent of watching a Steve Smith GIF as Patel kept it simple, relying on his arm ball - the one that comes with the arm. Smith's soft hands were brought into play on the last delivery, which was slightly outside off, allowing him to take a single and retain the strike. The score for Australia was 99/2.
India vs Australia, 4th Test: AUS Bounce Back
With grace and skill, the batsman reads the bounce like a book and expertly executes a late back cut behind square for four runs. It's a display of soft hands at play. However, the Australian captain is experiencing a hindrance to his concentration due to the cloth by the sidescreen. This leads to a frustrating pause in play. As a result, Australia's score stands at 94/2.
India vs Australia, 4th Test: 'Cricket, A Common Passion', PM Modi After Watching 4th Test With Aussie Counterpart
On Thursday, March 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese attended the first day of the fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Before the start of the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the two leaders drove around the enormous sports arena on a golf car, which was applauded by the thousands of spectators who filled the world's largest cricket stadium. Additionally, Modi and Albanese presented Test caps to Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, the respective team captains. They also met with players from both teams and stood alongside them during the singing of the national anthems of India and Australia.
India vs Australia, 4th Test: Lunch Break
During the first hour of this Test match, Australia was in control with Head and Khawaja achieving the highest opening partnership for the hosts in the series. However, in the second half of the session, India made a strong comeback. Although Head was dropped by Bharat, he was later dismissed by Ashwin after the drinks break when he attempted to go after the bowler. Shami also took Labuschagne's wicket quickly. Despite this, Khawaja has been able to score runs by hitting loose deliveries to the boundary. In total, 56 runs were scored before the drinks break, but only 19 runs were scored afterwards due to Ashwin and Jadeja keeping things tight. India hopes that this pressure will continue in the next session.
India vs Australia: Bowlers build up pressure on Aussies
Indian bowlers have tightened the screws on the Australian batters, giving away just 3 runs in the last 5 overs. Usman Khawaja is batting on 27 and Steve Smith is on 2.
Australia 1st inngs 75/2 in 26 overs vs India
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Mohd Shami packs off Marnus Labuschagne
Mohammed Shami has struck in his second spell, packs off Marnus Labuschagne for 3. India get their second wicket of the morning with Usman Khawaja batting on 26 and Steve Smith is on 1.
Australia 1st inngs 73/2 in 23 overs vs India
IND vs AUS Day 1: Usman Khawaja gets 5th four
Usman Khawaja gets his 5th four off R Ashwin to move along to 26. Marnus Labuschagne is batting on 3.
Australia 1st inngs 72/1 in 20 overs vs India
India vs Australia: R Ashwin dismisses Travis Head
Ravichandran Ashwin gets the first breakthrough for India, dismisses Travis Head for 32 - caught by Ravindra Jadeja at mid-on. Usman Khawaja is batting on 18.
Australia 1st inngs 61/1 in 15.3 overs vs India
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Travis Head brings up Australia's 50
Travis Head brings up 50 partnership for the opening wicket with Usman Khawaja with three boundaries in that over off Umesh Yadav. Head is batting on 31 and Khawaja is on 10.
Australia 1st inngs 52/0 in 13 overs vs India
India vs Australia 4th Test: Travis Head on the charge
Travis Head smashes a couple of fours off Umesh Yadav to move along to 19. Usman Khawaja is on 8.
Australia 1st inngs 38/0 in 11 overs vs India
IND vs AUS Day 1: Second 4 for Travis Head
Travis Head gets his second boundary, this time off Mohammed Shami to move along to 11. Usman Khawaja is batting on 8.
Australia 1st inngs 30/0 in 9 overs vs India
IND vs AUS 4th Test: KS Bharat drops Travis Head
Indian wicketkeeper KS Bharat drops a simple catch of Travis Head off Umesh Yadav. Head is batting on 7 and Usman Khawaja is on 5.
Australia 1st inngs 23/0 in 6 overs vs India
India vs Australia Day 1: Umesh Yadav keeps things tight
Umesh Yadav bowls his second successive maiden even as Mohammed Shami's wayward bowling continues. Usman Khawaja is batting on 5 and Travis Head is on 0.
Australia 1st inngs 15/0 in 4 overs vs India
IND vs AUS: Wayward start by Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami, returning to the playing XI after missing the third Test, has a wayward start bowling wides and conceding 10 runs in the first over, including 4 byes. Usman Khawaja is batting on 4 and Travis Head is on 0.
Australia 1st inngs 10/0 in 1 over vs India
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Check Playing XI here
Australia are playing the same playing 11 and India have made one change from Indore, with Mohammed Shami replacing Mohammed Siraj at Ahmedabad. Check the Playing XI for the 4th Test here...
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
IND vs AUS: Steve Smith wins toss, Australia bat first
Australian captain Steve Smith has won the toss in the India vs Australia 4th Test and decided to bat first. India make one change, Mohammed Shami has returned to side to replace Mohammed Siraj.
IND vs AUS 4th Test: PM Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese hand Test caps to captains
The two Prime Ministers of India and Australia, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, have handed over Test caps to the two skippers Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith respectively. Modi and Albanese take a lap of honours around the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the toss in the India vs Australia 4th Test.
India vs Australia: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Felicitates PM Narendra Modi
The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad ahead of the India vs Australia 4th Test. The toss will take place at 9am with both PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese present there.
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Check Live Streaming Details
India vs Australia 4th Test will get underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today (March 9).
India vs Australia: PM Modi and Albanese to 'toss the coin'
India and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese will not only be present at the toss for the India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad but will also likely toss the coin for this game on Thursday (March 9). “There is a lot of pressure on because myself and Prime Minister Modi are tossing the coin,” the Australian PM said in an interview on NOVA 93.7 Perth radio station.
IND vs AUS: India eye WTC Final berth
Team India must win the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad against Australia starting today to secure their World Test Championships Final berth. A loss or draw will mean that India need to wait for result of Test series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Can they seal the berth in the fourth Test?
Sophie Devine has scored her half-century, but RCB has reached their century mark. However, in the upcoming overs, they will need to unleash an explosive performance with the bat, as the required run rate is increasing rapidly.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Rohit Sharma Ahead of 4th Test
"You want to get your best you want to do your best in all four games you don't want to stop by winning just two games it is just as simple as that. All these guys talk about being overconfident and all that especially the guys who are not a part of the dressing room they don't know what sort of talk happens in three dressing rooms ruthless is the word that comes to my mind and comes to every cricketer's mind being ruthless not to give an inch to the opposition when they are playing especially when they are touring abroad and that is what we have experienced when we have toured outside," said Sharma.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Steve Smith On Pitch
The stand-in captain expects that as the game goes on, the dry heat will cause the pitch to break, giving the player a turn. "Having said that, it's I think 38 degrees out there at the moment, it's pretty hot. Looks like it'll dry out as the day goes on. One of the groundsmen said they might be watering it again today. So yeah, we'll wait and see but in terms of the day before, it certainly looks like it's likely to do less on day one than we've seen so far," Smith said.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Statistics and trivia
India's lower-order batsmen from No.7-11 have accumulated 403 runs at an average of 25.18 in the first three Test matches, which includes three half-centuries. On the other hand, Australia's lower-order batsmen from No.7-11 have only contributed 140 runs at a dismal average of 6.36.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Statistics and trivia
Virat Kohli has now gone without scoring a half-century in 15 consecutive Test innings. Among specialist batters playing in Indore, the longest streak without a fifty was Marnus Labuschagne, who went six innings without one.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Statistics and trivia
Out of the 60 wickets that fell in the last two Tests at the Narendra Modi Stadium, spinners claimed 48 of them. Axar Patel, in particular, took 20 wickets at an impressive average of 9.30, including three five-wicket hauls in four innings at the venue.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Form guide
India LWWWW
Australia WLLDW
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: WTC Final
Securing a win in the 3rd Test would have assured India a place in the final of the World Test Championships. Regrettably, they must now wait for their destiny to be determined in the forthcoming game. Nevertheless, despite this hindrance, the Indian team is resolute in their determination to recover and triumph over their formidable adversaries.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Full Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates
Predicted Playing XI: Australia - Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates
Predicted Playing XI: India - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Srikar-Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Pitch Report
The Narendra Modi Stadium is reputed for aiding spinners in Test cricket. The most recent Test match held at this location was in 2021, featuring India and England. India emerged victorious with ease, courtesy of Axar Patel and R Ashwin's formidable bowling that caused havoc among England's batters. Nonetheless, it's uncertain whether the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will provide spin right from the beginning of the match. The ICC had previously criticized Indore's Holkar Stadium for producing a "rank turner," and the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is likely to avoid such disrepute.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Weather Report
At 9:30 pm (local time) on March 9, the game will commence. Based on meteorological forecasts, there is a zero likelihood of rainfall in Ahmedabad at that moment. The environment is optimal for playing cricket, and we ought to take advantage of it.
LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 score and updates: Hello and welcome
We will provide you all the major updates from the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
