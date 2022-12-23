IND: 45-4 (23) | IND VS BAN Day 4, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Gavaskar makes a BIG statement on Kohli
India Vs Bangladesh Day 4, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Can Bangladesh pull off a miraculous win?
India's top order collapsed while chasing 145, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets in a sensational session to conclude the third day of the second Test at 45/4 in 23 overs. In order to defeat Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, the visitors still need 100 runs and six wickets in hand. Bangladesh's second innings score was 113/6, and they were in trouble. However, the hosts were able to score 118 runs off the final four wickets thanks to Litton Das' counterattacking 73. As Bangladesh made 231 in 70.2 overs, he spearheaded a valiant comeback with important partnerships of 46 with Nurul Hasan, who scored 31, and 60 with Taskin Ahmed, who scored an unbeaten 31.
Stumps on Day 3__ of the second #BANvIND Test.#TeamIndia move to 45/4 & require 100 runs to win with @akshar2026 & @JUnadkat at the crease.
Scorecard - https://t.co/CrrjGfXPgL pic.twitter.com/d9w83R8qLt — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2022
Also Read: Virat Kohli to be DROPPED from TEST squad? Here are five reasons why team mangement must take call on India's No.4 - IN PICS
Bangladesh's bowlers frequently targeted the stumps while maintaining accurate line and length in their 145-run defence. The top four hitters in India adopted an extremely defensive posture and lost their wickets as a result, which was capitalised on by the spinners who consistently hit the rough areas and applied consistent pressure. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, gave his team an early advantage by drawing KL Rahul, the captain of India, for a forward defence, but Nurul Hasan was able to catch the thick outside edge.
Cheteshwar Pujara danced down the pitch to defend against Mehidy, but after a blunder, he was outmuscled and stumped by Nurul. When Shubman Gill came down the pitch to play against Mehidy, he missed the delivery and was promptly stumped, putting an end to his ordeal. Replays revealed an inside edge, and Virat Kohli escaped an attempted lbw against Taijul Islam. But three over later, Kohli pushed forward to defend against Mehidy, and an alert short leg managed to catch the inside edge.
With Jaydev Unadkat still in the game at number three, Axar Patel, who had been moved up to number four, was aggressive at the crease, punching and pulling against the spinners to reach an undefeated 26. The stage has been set for an exciting conclusion to the match on day four of the Test after a see-saw day of play on Saturday.
What to expect on Day 4?
Bangladesh will be aiming for their first-ever victory against Team India in Test cricket. The home side is just six wickets away from a historic win while the visitors need 100 more runs to win the Test match and stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final. Axar and Jaydev are at the crease on stumps but all eyes will be on in-form Rishabh Pant to help India reach the target as early as possible. If India wins the game it will be inside the first session on Day 4 but if India lose quick wickets in the first 10 overs it will be another mouthwatering contest.
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Gavaskar lashes out at Rahul
Sunil Gavaskar was quite unhappy with India's stand-in captain KL Rahul and head coach Rahul Dravid for sending Axar Patel ahead of Virat Kohli in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh.
India vs Bangladesh: India in BIG Trouble
With four wickets gone inside 50 runs, India are in big trouble at Mirpur. The Test match is evenly poised at the moment. Bangladesh need 6 wickets to win and a victory for them is very much possible.
BAN 227 & 231
IND 314 & 45/4 (23)
India need 100 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz says THIS as Bangladesh end day on high
We just tried to be positive, the wicket was turning, so we had to bowl well against them, they have some really good batters. If we get two early wickets in the morning, we can go for the win. That was an excellent ball (against Kohli) I tried to bowl into the rough. Got some turn on that ball. If we get early wickets we have a chance. I believe I can do well tomorrow.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: India in deep trouble
Bangladesh-owned session to round off a see-saw day of Test match cricket. Things appeared to be going India's way for the majority of the day, much like they did the previous two days. When Bangladesh lost their sixth wicket, they were only 26 ahead at one point. At the time, it appeared as though the game might be over by today. However, the hosts were not about to submit without a struggle. Das and Taskin both joined the offensive after Nurul's comeback, which increased the margin to 144. On most pitches, it is undoubtedly not a daunting target, but Bangladesh had something to work with on this deteriorating surface that is spinning and has varying bounce. Shakib took the initiative and quickly eliminated his opponent before Mehidy's triple strike eliminated Gill, Pujara, and Kohli to wreak havoc. Axar, who was promoted, has done his job amidst the rubble, but this game is on the line. The equation is 100 runs | 6 wickets, with time obviously no longer a factor.
LIVE Score IND 314 & 45/4 (23) CRR: 1.96 Day 3: Stumps - India need 100 runs
IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE Score: Kohli GONE!
Virat Kohli 1 (22) caught Miminul bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. India in deep trouble at the moment, Bangladesh have the upper-hand now.
IND - 39/4 (21 Overs), Axar 21 (45) & Unadkat 2 (7)
IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE Score: Another one!
Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets the better off Shubman Gill 7 (35), he is stumped by Nurul Hasan. India in deep trouble at the moment as Bangladesh get 3 early wickets in their defence of 145 runs.
IND - 32/3 (15.4 Overs), Axar 16 (32)
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Score: India in deep trouble!
Cheteshwar Pujara 6 (12) stumped by Nurul Hasan bowled by Mehidy Hasan. Bangladesh have a massive breakthrough as India lose 2 wickets early in their chase.
IND - 12/2 (7.1 Overs), Gill 4 (24)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: KL Rahul departs, India lose 1st wicket
Ideal beginning for Bangladesh. Rahul was hit outside off by a delivery that was thrown up and spun sharply away. was employing a forward defence, but the turn caused the edge to be induced. Rahul loses another Test match due to a sharp catch by Nurul Hasan behind the wickets. Under pressure to be honest, never thrives.
LIVE Score IND 314 & 4/1 (3.1) CRR: 1.26 Day 3: 3rd Session - India need 141 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: India crusing towards 2-0 series win
Bangladesh has a 145 runs target for India! Given the predicament they were in, especially before Nurul Hasan entered the batting order, that's a fairly remarkable performance. Before Nurul arrived, the lead was incredibly small. His collaboration with Litton, however, enabled Bangladesh to retaliate and changed the tide in their favour. After he left, the teamwork of Taskin and Litton extended the lead even more. Siraj used a jaffa to clean up Litton Das, but it was a noteworthy and courageous knock. After he left the field, Taskin smashed a few boundaries to help Bangladesh get closer to the 150-run mark in their lead.Additionally, Kohli's missed opportunities at slip turned out to be a blessing for the home team. Despite taking three wickets, Axar Patel's economy rate was higher than average because of the aggressive batting style of the lower-order hitters and Litton Das. This match is probably going to Day 4 with less than 20 overs left in the day. In the fourth inning, the Indian batters will decide whether to play risk-free or cautiously.
LIVE Score BAN 227 & 231 IND 314 & 1/0 (0.5) CRR: 1.2 Day 3: 3rd Session - India need 144 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: BAN 9 down
Litton Das' resistance finally ends! #WTC23 | #BANvIND | https://t.co/ZTCALEErfJ pic.twitter.com/lLArAJTlFN
— ICC (@ICC) December 24, 2022
LIVE Score BAN 227 & 224/9 (67.4) CRR: 3.31 Day 3: 3rd Session - Bangladesh lead by 137 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Das keeps Bangladesh in hunt
Zakir Hasan, who achieved a difficult fifty, perished while hitting a careless shot. Mehidy, who received a promotion, was caught in a duck trap by Axar. Bangladesh was effectively 26/5 and facing certain defeat. At that point, Nurul Hasan entered the game with the intention of taking out the Indian bowlers. Litton adopted a similar strategy as the pair stitched a 46-run stand. Axar was successful in getting rid of the threatening Nurul, but he also ought to have had Litton. But on 20 and 49, Virat Kohli twice gave him the first slip, dropping him. Bangladesh now has a lead of more than 100 after Litton reached his fifty. Bangladesh will be praying that the tail would continue to wag for a little while longer.
LIVE Score BAN 227 & 195/7 (60) CRR: 3.25 Day 3: Tea Break - Bangladesh lead by 108 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Axar Patel picks his 3rd wicket, India on top
The stand is broken by Axar. Nurul Hasan is out stumped by Axar in the second inning, just like the second inning of the first game. The hitter is drawn forward by the length, and Axar causes the ball to spin past the outer edge. Nurul was far from the ball's pitch since he had left his position to push. Pant breaks the sticks quickly. Axar takes his third wicket, and Nurul's counterattacking innings is over.
LIVE Score BAN 227 & 174/7 (57) CRR: 3.05 Day 3: 2nd Session - Bangladesh lead by 87 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Axar Patel strikes, Bangladesh 6 down
Mehidy enters the trap right away! It is dead square, and before leaving, he speaks with Litton Das. correctly rejects the review. But Bangladesh has lost another wicket with this one. Mehidy was enticed to cross the line by the enormous gap on the leg-side, but doing so was always perilous when facing the left-arm spinner. Mehidy accepts the invitation, attempts the slog sweep, and declares that the length of this is enough. It skids on due to being a little too full, hitting him in the rear leg. Absolute plumb.
LIVE Score BAN 227 & 113/6 (45.3) CRR: 2.48 Drinks break - Bangladesh lead by 26 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav removes Zakir Hasan
One shouldn't be too harsh on a youngster who is only participating in his second Test match, but even in that case, this is unacceptable. Was a somewhat unimportant wide delivery that was a little full, and Zakir briefly switched into his limited-overs style, slicing uppishly over the backward point. Siraj receives a direct hit off a more adventurous square-drive and makes a good low catch at third man. India attacked just as a relationship with Bangladesh seemed viable.
LIVE Score BAN 227 & 113/6 (45.3) CRR: 2.48 Day 3: 2nd Session - Bangladesh lead by 26 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Zakir Hasan hits fifty, Bangladesh take lead
Bangladesh are now in lead with Zakir Hasan completing his fifty. Litton Das is batting alongside Hasan. Bangladesh are four down.
LIVE Score BAN 227 & 97/4 (40.5) CRR: 2.38 Day 3: 2nd Session - Bangladesh lead by 10 runs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Scores level
The first target for Bangladesh batters reached as they level the score now. They now need to bat long and further in order to build a strong lead to put India under pressure.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 87/4 (37.4)
Scores level
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 2nd session resumes on Day 3
Bangladesh begin a new session on a positive note and they score five off the first over. Axar Patel and Unadkat still bowling in tandem. Let's see how this session pans out.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 77/4 (34.2)
Bangladesh trail by 10 runs
IND vs BAN LIVE: India on top
Take a look st scorecard by lunch on Day 3 of 2nd Test.
Lunch on Day 3 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia bowlers pick up 4 wickets in the morning with Bangladesh 71/4, trail by 16 runs.
Scorecard - https://t.co/CrrjGfXPgL #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/5qLWSmj5fG
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2022
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Rahim gone
Another bad outing for experienced Mushfiqur Rahim as he goes back for 9 off 19 balls. Axar Patel with the wicket. The ball hit his pads and it would have crashed into the stumps clearly. Bangladesh now 4 down.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 70/4 (32.3)
Bangladesh trail by 17 runs
IND vs BAN 2nd Test LIVE: India on top
India continue to be on top, This session has begloned to them as in this phase India picked 3 wickest in form of Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 66/3 (30)
Bangladesh trail by 21 runs
India vs Bangladesh: Shakib gone
Bangladesh lose their third wicket and it is a big one. Shakib Al Hasan departs. Jaydev Unadkat strikes and picks his first wicket today. Mushfiqur Rahim joins Zakir in the middle.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 55/3 (26)
Bangladesh trail by 32 runs
IND vs BAN: Ashwin continues hunt
R Ashwin has bowled continuously today. He picked up the wicket of Najmul Shanto in the first over of his new spell today but has failed to pick up the second wicket. He however continues to bowl from one end.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 50/2 (23.4)
Bangladesh trail by 37 runs
India vs Bangladesh: Shakib, Zakir rebuild
Drinks break in Morning session. The first hour of the Day 3 has belonged to India. They picked up two quick wickets but since then Shakib Al Hasan and Zakir continued to rebuild the innings.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 42/2 (20)
Bangladesh trail by 45 runs
IND vs BAN LIVE: B'desh under the pump
India bowling well. Both bowlers who started off today have picked wickets. Siraj in good rythm, beating outside edges on many occasions. Bangladesh under pressure here.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 32/2 (16.2)
Bangladesh trail by 55 runs
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Mominul gone
That's the end of Mominul, good length and line from Siraj, made him play, was bowled into the body of the batter and then shaped away, taking the outside edge of the bat with it to the keeper who took a safe catch.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 26/2 (12.5)
Bangladesh trail by 61 runs
India vs Bangladesh: Mominul joins Zakir
The fifty-maker from first innings Mominul Haque has joined Zakir in the middle. Two left-handed batters in the middle currently. You will see more of Ashwin now as he likes to bowl to left-handers.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 21/1 (11.1)
Bangladesh trail by 66 runs
India vs Bangladesh: Najmul gone
Brilliant start for India. Ashwin strikes in just the first over of his new spell today. He dismisses Najmul Shanto for just 5. Bangladesh lose 1st wicket. But one bad news: India have lost 2 reviews in just the three overs today morning.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 14/1 (9)
Bangladesh trail by 73 runs
India vs Bangladesh: B'desh resume 2nd innings
Quite misty in Mirpur as Day 3 starts. Siraj bowls the first over. Five off it, including a boundary. Zakir and Najmul need to bat long here.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 12/0 (7)
Bangladesh trail by 75 runs
India vs Bangladesh: Pant hailed for his super knock
India's wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant recieved love from Indian fans for his superb knock of 93 runs in quick time which saved the day for India. He might have missed the century, but he played for the cause of the team and if India win, he will have no regrets.
How good was Rishabh pant today _ another fantastic fast test inning by him.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 23, 2022
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Ashwin and Co need to pick wickets
India cannot allow Bangladesh to get a massive lead in the 2nd innings. The hosts trail by just 80 runs and the likes of R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat must ensure that deliver the goods with the ball on Day 3 and dismiss the Tiger under 200 so that they are not chasing a big target on Day 4 and 5 in the 2nd innings.
IND 314
BAN 227 & 7/0 (6)
Bangladesh trail by 80 runs
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: B'desh trail by 80 runs
Hello and welcome to coverage of India vs Bangladesh Day 3 blog of the 2nd Test. Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Shanto will resume innings at 7/0 as Tigers still trail by 80 runs in the 2nd innings. Watch this space for all updates.
