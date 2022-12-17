LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN Day 5, 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score: India 4 wickets away from win
India Vs Bangladesh Day 5, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh pin hopes on Shakib Al Hasan
KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team is just four wickets away from winning the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram as they reduced the host to 272/6 in 102 overs at stumps on Day 4 of the Test match on Saturday. The star of the day for Team India are Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav. The left-arm spinner picked three crucial wickets to put India on the driver's seat while the veteran pacer gave India much needed breakthrough after a wicketless session in the morning. On the other hand, Bangladesh were smelling victory when they were 124 for no loss after the first session in on Day 4.
The opening partnership by Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan was the only positive point for the visitors on Day 4. Najmul fell against Umesh on 67 from 156 balls with the help of seven boundaries while debutant Hasan went on to score his maiden Test century as he scored 100 runs in 224 balls with 12 boundaries and a six in it. After the opening partnership Mushfiqur Rahim tried to steady Bangladesh's innings along side captain Shakib Al Hasan, who is playing this Test match only as batsma. Rahim Scored 23 runs in 50 balls before getting bowled against Axar. At the stump, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were at the crease. Shakib is batting on 40 while Miraz is on nine after playing 40 balls.
What to expect from Day 4 of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test?
All eyes will be on Shakib Al Hasan on Day 4 as he looks to be the only threat for Team India. Miraz on the other hand has scored a century in the ODI series and was player of the series as well but he has looked rookie in the red-ball series so far. For Team India, the much-needed win to stay alive in the World Test Championship Final race is just four wickets away. They will want in-form Kuldeep Yadav to finish the game for them.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5: What to expect from the final day?
Three more sessions are left in the Test. India requires 4 wickets and 241 runs from Bangladesh. The favourites are undoubtedly the visitors, but can the home team pull off a surprise on the last day? Against the older ball, hitting has been quite simple. But you need to see a miracle to change the fortune.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the fifth and final day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Here we will give you all the updates on the final day.
