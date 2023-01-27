IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 1st T20I match in JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 7PM IST, January 27
India skipper Hardik Pandya on Thursday (January 26) said in-form opener Shubman Gill will start the T20I series against New Zealand ahead of Prithvi Shaw, who has made a comeback to the national team. India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday (January 29).
Considering Gill's sensational run in ODIs, Hardik said his selection was a no-brainer. Gill has smashed three hundreds including a double ton in his last four innings. Ishan Kishan is expected to open alongside Gill.
“Shubman has done well and will start the series. The way he is batting and was already in the team,” said Hardik ahead of the first T20I.
Hardik bowled with the new ball in the T20Is against Sri Lanka before doing the same in the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj being rested from the game. Hardik said he likes bowling with the new ball.
“I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball. Since quite a number of years whenever I bowl in the nets, I pick the new ball. I am used to the old ball so that I don't feel the need to practice with the old ball as much. It has helped in match situations.”
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Details
Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
Date & Time: January 27, 7pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Predicted 11
India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(C), Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister, Lockie Ferguson
