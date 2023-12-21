IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI In Paarl, 430PM IST, December 21
It will be fascinating to see how Inda bounced back from defeat in the 2nd ODI as the Men in Blue take on South Africa in the third and last ODI of the series. After starting the series with a brilliant win, KL Rahul's men displayed poor cricket in the next match. At Paarl, the need is to be a better version of themselves and give a good fight to the Proteas Men.
Despite the loss in the 2nd ODI, the Indian management is super happy for Sai Sudharsan. The youngster has taken to international cricket like fish takes to water. Watching him bat, it does not appear that Sudharsan is troubled at all and that this is first international series. He is very technically sound and backs his skills to tackle the quality bowling of the South Africans.
Sanju Samson got his chance but failed to cease the day, scoring just 12 off 23 balls in the 2nd match. It is about time the Kerala batter starts scoring big runs for India to stay always in contention for a place in the playing 11.
KL Rahul, the skipper, stroked 56 too in quick time and would be happy to start the tour among runs. He should look to bat long in the third ODI as he also prepares to bat in the two-match Test series soon.
Check Tips for IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Team:
Wicket Keepers: KL Rahul, H Klaasen
Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, R Hendricks, T Verma, Sai Sudharson (vc)
All Rounders: Aiden Markram (c)
Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, N Burger
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Probable Playing 11s
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder
India: KL Rahul (c & wk), Tilak Verma, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs SA ODI Squads
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne
